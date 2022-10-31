Read full article on original website
Troopers still seeking answers in I-15 shooting death; suicide suspected
MURRAY — Troopers are still seeking answers in Wednesday's unusual shooting death on I-15. Investigators believe the driver found dead of an apparent gunshot wound to the head after his vehicle crashed with a semitruck in Murray likely died by suicide, but they are still looking at the evidence before they make a final determination, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said Friday.
Man angry about sold-out flights carjacked multiple vehicles, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who became angry after ticket agents at the Salt Lake City International Airport told him he couldn't buy a same-day plane ticket to Denver early Friday went on a crime spree across the valley, police said. The 20-year-old man carjacked two cars and...
Riverton man shot, killed man who was 'backing away' in I-15 road rage case, charges say
SANDY — A Riverton man was charged Friday with murder following a road rage incident on I-15 during which police say he pulled in front of the victim and slammed on his brakes before shooting the man after they both exited the freeway. Rodrigo Andres Monroy, 32, is charged...
Police identify Provo man killed in shed explosion
PROVO — Police on Wednesday released the name of a Provo man who was killed when his shed exploded in Provo late last month. Paul Schneiter, 87, was in the outbuilding attached to a garage at a home in the area of 1600 W. 1000 North, when the explosion happened early on the morning of Oct. 21.
DPS helicopter deployed during pursuit from Midvale to SLC's Ballpark district
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Department of Safety sent its helicopter to the skies over Salt Lake City Thursday during a pursuit that ended with at least one arrest. Multiple law enforcement vehicles from multiple agencies were seen in the Main Street area of the Ballpark District during the morning hours as officers with both the Salt Lake City Police and Unified Police departments tracked down a suspect allegedly driving a stolen truck and trailer.
Spanish Fork man accused of lighting 4 fires at Provo apartment complex
PROVO — Criminal charges have been filed against a Spanish Fork man accused of setting several fires at a Provo apartment complex, allegedly with the hope of collecting insurance money. Gabriel Bailey Hamilton, 21, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with two counts of aggravated arson, a first-degree...
Salt Lake police arrest man accused of robbing 2 banks in 4 minutes
SALT LAKE CITY — Police on Tuesday arrested a man for investigation of robbing three banks in the past week. Krishan Singh, 26, is accused of robbing a credit union and a bank in the span of four minutes on Friday. Singh was arrested Tuesday afternoon after robbing another bank, Salt Lake police said in a news release.
Fraudulent spending leads to stolen vehicle and foot chase at Outlets
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — On Tuesday, in a statement by Summit County Sheriff’s office, a man reported fraudulent use of two of his credit cards at the Chevron in Coalville. […]
Utah family asks for help identifying suspects in unsolved murder from 2021
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The family of a man who was killed in 2021 was joined by a private investigator to provide updates in the unsolved case. Joseph Salas, 49, was discovered dead in the Jordan River of Salt Lake City in June 2021. A private investigator for...
Police searching for man who left St. Mark’s Hospital, didn’t return home
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 69-year-old man last seen in Millcreek Wednesday morning. According to a Thursday afternoon Facebook post from the Unified Police Department, Hal Rolph left St. Mark’s Hospital Wednesday morning and did not return home.
Alleged shooter in road rage incident facing multiple charges
KAYSVILLE, Utah — The suspect who allegedly shot multiple rounds from a pellet gun at another car on I-15 in Kaysville Monday, has been booked on multiple charges. According to new charging documents, Travis Leroy Peterson, 51, was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of criminal mischief, all third-degree felonies.
Family releases footage of suspects possibly connected to killing of Joe Salas
New information is being released regarding the death of Joe Salas, whose body was found in the Jordan River on June 9, 2021.
Police standoff in West Bountiful ends peacefully, suspect surrenders
WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah — After nearly seven hours, police in West Bountiful say a SWAT standoff that resulted from a domestic violence situation has ended Tuesday night with the suspect surrendering to police. According to police, they were notified of a domestic violence situation in the area of 200...
26-year-old arrested, accused of multiple bank robberies in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 26-year-old man was taken into custody after being accused of robbing three financial institutions in Salt Lake City over the course of five days. Krishan Singh was arrested and booked on two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of robbery. Police said...
UHP reports fatal crash involving suspicious gunshot wound
A man has suffered a fatal gunshot wound after being involved in a car accident at 5200 South on I-15 in Murray shortly before noon on Wednesday.
Woman buying hat reportedly escapes kidnapping in Provo
A 39-year-old man has been arrested on Monday, Oct. 31, for allegedly kidnapping a woman who went to his house to buy a hat for a costume.
Search continues for missing and endangered 12-year-old from Clearfield
CLEARFIELD, Utah — The Clearfield City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 12-year-old endangered runaway. Torrence Martin is a 12-year-old, Black male, who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and shoulder-length, black hair that is partially bleached blonde.
Utah teen recounts attempted kidnapping at corn maze
LEHI, Utah (KSL TV) — A Lehi teen is sharing the terrifying moments she said a man tried to grab her outside a corn maze Saturday night. As trick-or-treat excitement kicked in Monday evening at the Gallagher home in Lehi, several costumed kids ran outside screaming and ready to get candy.
Family of bullied Utah girl who died by suicide files claim
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The family of a Black fifth grader in Utah who died by suicide last year plans to file a $14 million lawsuit against her school, arguing that an inadequate response to reports of her being bullied over her race and disabilities led to her death.
