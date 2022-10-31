ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

ksl.com

Troopers still seeking answers in I-15 shooting death; suicide suspected

MURRAY — Troopers are still seeking answers in Wednesday's unusual shooting death on I-15. Investigators believe the driver found dead of an apparent gunshot wound to the head after his vehicle crashed with a semitruck in Murray likely died by suicide, but they are still looking at the evidence before they make a final determination, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said Friday.
MURRAY, UT
ksl.com

Police identify Provo man killed in shed explosion

PROVO — Police on Wednesday released the name of a Provo man who was killed when his shed exploded in Provo late last month. Paul Schneiter, 87, was in the outbuilding attached to a garage at a home in the area of 1600 W. 1000 North, when the explosion happened early on the morning of Oct. 21.
PROVO, UT
kjzz.com

DPS helicopter deployed during pursuit from Midvale to SLC's Ballpark district

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Department of Safety sent its helicopter to the skies over Salt Lake City Thursday during a pursuit that ended with at least one arrest. Multiple law enforcement vehicles from multiple agencies were seen in the Main Street area of the Ballpark District during the morning hours as officers with both the Salt Lake City Police and Unified Police departments tracked down a suspect allegedly driving a stolen truck and trailer.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Spanish Fork man accused of lighting 4 fires at Provo apartment complex

PROVO — Criminal charges have been filed against a Spanish Fork man accused of setting several fires at a Provo apartment complex, allegedly with the hope of collecting insurance money. Gabriel Bailey Hamilton, 21, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with two counts of aggravated arson, a first-degree...
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Salt Lake police arrest man accused of robbing 2 banks in 4 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Police on Tuesday arrested a man for investigation of robbing three banks in the past week. Krishan Singh, 26, is accused of robbing a credit union and a bank in the span of four minutes on Friday. Singh was arrested Tuesday afternoon after robbing another bank, Salt Lake police said in a news release.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Alleged shooter in road rage incident facing multiple charges

KAYSVILLE, Utah — The suspect who allegedly shot multiple rounds from a pellet gun at another car on I-15 in Kaysville Monday, has been booked on multiple charges. According to new charging documents, Travis Leroy Peterson, 51, was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of criminal mischief, all third-degree felonies.
KAYSVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Search continues for missing and endangered 12-year-old from Clearfield

CLEARFIELD, Utah — The Clearfield City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 12-year-old endangered runaway. Torrence Martin is a 12-year-old, Black male, who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and shoulder-length, black hair that is partially bleached blonde.
CLEARFIELD, UT
eastidahonews.com

Utah teen recounts attempted kidnapping at corn maze

LEHI, Utah (KSL TV) — A Lehi teen is sharing the terrifying moments she said a man tried to grab her outside a corn maze Saturday night. As trick-or-treat excitement kicked in Monday evening at the Gallagher home in Lehi, several costumed kids ran outside screaming and ready to get candy.
LEHI, UT

