Inflation is in its final stages and could soon roll over, causing bond yields to peak and stocks to stabilize, JPMorgan says
Inflation figures could soon rollover and disinflation may take hold, JPMorgan said Tuesday. The bank pointed to four stages of inflation, with prices surging in commodities, then goods, then services, then wages. Services prices and wages could soon fall, easing pressure on the central bank to hike rates and allowing...
Ex-Treasury chief Larry Summers sees interest rates peaking above 5% - and says markets have priced in most of this hiking cycle
Larry Summers expects the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates to north of 5%. A surge in inflation expectations means markets are largely pricing in further rate hikes, he said. The ex-Treasury chief has warned inflation poses a graver threat to the US economy than painful rate hikes. Larry...
Most Gulf central banks raise interest rates after Fed's move
DUBAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Most Gulf states said on Wednesday they would increase their key interest rates after the Federal Reserve raised its key policy rate by three-quarters of a percentage point for the fourth straight time.
Bank of Canada not ruling out another oversized hike to fight inflation
OTTAWA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada has not ruled out another oversized interest rate hike to fight sky-high inflation, governor Tiff Macklem said on Tuesday, acknowledging Canadians feel "ripped off" by fast rising prices.
Moody's cuts outlook for European banks, including Germany's, on credit woes
FRANKFURT, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Global credit ratings agency Moody's downgraded its outlook for banks in Germany, Italy and four other countries to "negative" from "stable" on Wednesday as Europe's energy crisis and high inflation weaken its economies.
The Chinese yuan has passed the Australian, Canadian and Swiss currencies to become the world's 5th most traded
China's yuan is now the world's fifth most traded currency, according to the Bank for International Settlements. The yuan leapt past the Australian, Canadian and Swiss currencies in the BIS' latest triennial survey. The US dollar remains the world's top currency, followed by the euro, yen and pound. The Chinese...
Credit Suisse shares are a 'steal,' say new Saudi backers after taking 9.9% stake
Saudi National Bank, the kingdom's largest lender and majority-owned by the Saudi government, announced Wednesday that it was investing up to $1.5 billion in Credit Suisse — representing a stake of up to 9.9%. The Swiss lender posted a third-quarter net loss of 4.034 billion Swiss francs ($4.09 billion)...
Chinese central banker says the yuan will be stable, while the Fed's latest rate hike sends the currency near a 15-year low
The Federal Reserve and Bank of England both made 75-basis-point interest rate hikes this week. China, however, has kept relatively loose monetary policy, compared to Western economies. The yuan slipped 0.4% to 7.3166 Thursday, nearing the 15-year low of 7.33 which it hit on Tuesday. Both the Federal Reserve and...
Federal Reserve expected to raise interest rates again this week
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points on Wednesday. Jon Hilsenrath, a senior writer for The Wall Street Journal, discussed why and what this move means for the U.S. economy.
Bank set to hike rates in blow for mortgages
THE Bank of England is set to implement the biggest interest rate rise for 30 years this week in a new blow to millions of borrowers. As central banks around the world step up their fight against inflation, rates in the UK are expected to jump from 2.25 to 3 per cent. That would be the biggest increase since Black Wednesday in September 1992, when the UK had to leave the European Exchange Rate Mechanism. And it would push the cost of mortgages ever higher.
Qatar central bank raises deposit rate to 4.5%
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Qatar's central bank said on Wednesday it will increase its interest rates by between 50 and 75 basis points, following the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest rate hike.
Global economy approaching a recession, central banks unchained - Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The global economy is approaching a recession as economists polled by Reuters once again cut growth forecasts for key economies while central banks keep raising interest rates to bring down persistently-high inflation.
ECB will need more rate hikes to fight off inflation, De Cos Says
MADRID, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank "will need additional interest rate increases" to fight off inflation even considering the growing likelihood of a euro zone recession, policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Wednesday.
Bank of England hikes interest rates to highest for 14 years
Homeowners are set to face the biggest single shock on their mortgage bills since the 1980s as the Bank of England hiked interest rates for the eighth time in a row.The Bank’s base rate will rise to 3% from 2.25%, its highest for 14 years, and decision makers warned that more hikes are likely.It will help pile around £3,000 per year on to mortgage bills for those households that are set to renew their mortgages, the Bank said.The Bank also warned that the UK could be on course for the longest recession since reliable records began in the 1920s.Gross domestic...
Axa 9-month revenue up 2%, faces 400 million euro hit from Hurricane Ian
PARIS, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Axa (AXAF.PA) on Wednesday said its revenue in the first nine months of the year increased by 2% and estimated it would have to pay out about 400 million euros ($394 million) for damages caused by Hurricane Ian in the United States.
British pound slides after Bank of England recession warning
LONDON — The British pound on Thursday sank sharply against the. after the U.K.'s central bank said it expected a recession to last for all of 2023 and the first half of 2024. Sterling was trading at $1.1165 at 2 p.m. London time, its lowest level since Oct. 21....
HSBC raising best lending rate to 5.375% after Hong Kong rate hike
HONG KONG (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings said on Thursday it is raising its best lending rate in Hong Kong by 25 basis points to 5.375% effective Nov. 4 after the city’s de facto central bank raised the base rate charged through its overnight discount window by 75 basis points.
Binance CEO Sees No Threat to Crypto From Central Banks' Digital Currencies
LISBON (Reuters) - Plans by central banks to launch digital currencies are not a threat to other cryptocurrencies as they would validate blockchain technology and build trust among sceptics, the CEO of the world's largest crypto exchange, Binance, said on Wednesday. Most major central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve,...
Banks' profits fall despite rising interest, mortgage rates
Interest and mortgage rates are rising, but the profits of LSE-listed lenders aren't going up despite higher revenue. Banks are anticipating more loan and mortgage defaults due to economic pressures. British banks have been in focus amid the rising interest rates. Inflation is in double digits, and the Bank of...
Marketmind: One central bank drama after another
SYDNEY, Nov 3 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Wayne Cole. So, Jerome Powell found a way to quiet the endless market chatter of a pivot even as he opened the door to smaller hikes.
