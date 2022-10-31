ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Credit Suisse shares are a 'steal,' say new Saudi backers after taking 9.9% stake

Saudi National Bank, the kingdom's largest lender and majority-owned by the Saudi government, announced Wednesday that it was investing up to $1.5 billion in Credit Suisse — representing a stake of up to 9.9%. The Swiss lender posted a third-quarter net loss of 4.034 billion Swiss francs ($4.09 billion)...
mailplus.co.uk

Bank set to hike rates in blow for mortgages

THE Bank of England is set to implement the biggest interest rate rise for 30 years this week in a new blow to millions of borrowers. As central banks around the world step up their fight against inflation, rates in the UK are expected to jump from 2.25 to 3 per cent. That would be the biggest increase since Black Wednesday in September 1992, when the UK had to leave the European Exchange Rate Mechanism. And it would push the cost of mortgages ever higher.
The Independent

Bank of England hikes interest rates to highest for 14 years

Homeowners are set to face the biggest single shock on their mortgage bills since the 1980s as the Bank of England hiked interest rates for the eighth time in a row.The Bank’s base rate will rise to 3% from 2.25%, its highest for 14 years, and decision makers warned that more hikes are likely.It will help pile around £3,000 per year on to mortgage bills for those households that are set to renew their mortgages, the Bank said.The Bank also warned that the UK could be on course for the longest recession since reliable records began in the 1920s.Gross domestic...
CNBC

British pound slides after Bank of England recession warning

LONDON — The British pound on Thursday sank sharply against the. after the U.K.'s central bank said it expected a recession to last for all of 2023 and the first half of 2024. Sterling was trading at $1.1165 at 2 p.m. London time, its lowest level since Oct. 21....
Reuters

HSBC raising best lending rate to 5.375% after Hong Kong rate hike

HONG KONG (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings said on Thursday it is raising its best lending rate in Hong Kong by 25 basis points to 5.375% effective Nov. 4 after the city’s de facto central bank raised the base rate charged through its overnight discount window by 75 basis points.
US News and World Report

Binance CEO Sees No Threat to Crypto From Central Banks' Digital Currencies

LISBON (Reuters) - Plans by central banks to launch digital currencies are not a threat to other cryptocurrencies as they would validate blockchain technology and build trust among sceptics, the CEO of the world's largest crypto exchange, Binance, said on Wednesday. Most major central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve,...
kalkinemedia.com

Banks' profits fall despite rising interest, mortgage rates

Interest and mortgage rates are rising, but the profits of LSE-listed lenders aren't going up despite higher revenue. Banks are anticipating more loan and mortgage defaults due to economic pressures. British banks have been in focus amid the rising interest rates. Inflation is in double digits, and the Bank of...
Reuters

Marketmind: One central bank drama after another

SYDNEY, Nov 3 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Wayne Cole. So, Jerome Powell found a way to quiet the endless market chatter of a pivot even as he opened the door to smaller hikes.

