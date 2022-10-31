Homeowners are set to face the biggest single shock on their mortgage bills since the 1980s as the Bank of England hiked interest rates for the eighth time in a row.The Bank’s base rate will rise to 3% from 2.25%, its highest for 14 years, and decision makers warned that more hikes are likely.It will help pile around £3,000 per year on to mortgage bills for those households that are set to renew their mortgages, the Bank said.The Bank also warned that the UK could be on course for the longest recession since reliable records began in the 1920s.Gross domestic...

2 HOURS AGO