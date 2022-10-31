Read full article on original website
Soccer-Netherlands at the World Cup
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Statbox on the Netherlands at the World Cup:. The Netherlands have been runners-up at three World Cups, coming close to being crowned world champions but missing out on each occasion. They were ahead against West Germany in the 1974 final in Munich before losing 2-1 and four years later took hosts Argentina to extra time in the final in Buenos Aires before going down 3-1. They also reached the final in Johannesburg in 2010 where Spain defeated them 1-0 in extra time. Qatar will mark the 11th time the Dutch have competed at the finals. After finishing third in Brazil in 2014, they did not qualify for the last tournament in Russia.
Group of Death: Which 2022 FIFA World Cup Group Earns the Feared Title?
The FIFA World Cup will be taking place in Qatar this November, and there was much hype surrounding the draw for the tournament's group stage. The World Cup draw takes each potential 32 teams and divides them into eight groups of four. Each nation is drawn from a pot based on its current world ranking and divvied accordingly. Only one of those gets to call itself the Group of Death.
Soccer-United States at the World Cup
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Following is a statbox on the United States at the World Cup. The United States have appeared in 10 World Cups. Their best performance was at the inaugural tournament in 1930 when they finished third. They reached the quarter-finals in 2002 courtesy of a 2-0 knockout win over Mexico in the last 16.
Who could take Tunisia’s spot if they are kicked out of the World Cup?
Tunisia could be expelled from the 2022 World Cup due to governmental interference, but who could replace them at the tournament?
FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule: Dates, kick-off Times
Originally Posted On: https://olympicstimes.com/fifa-world-cup-2022-schedule/. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is a major football tournament scheduled to be held in Qatar. As the host country, Qatar has a great opportunity to showcase its new infrastructure and build a positive reputation for itself. Becoming a successful country during the event will be...
Soccer-Queiroz's return gives Iran hope of World Cup history
HONG KONG, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Carlos Queiroz's return as Iran coach threatened to throw the country's preparations for a third straight World Cup appearance into turmoil but instead the re-hiring of the Portuguese has galvanised an ageing squad for one last crack at history.
These Players Won't Play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
ERLING HAALAND (Norway) The 22-year-old Haaland has had a phenomenal start in his first season at Manchester City with 17 goals in his first 11 Premier League appearances, but Norway failed to beat the Netherlands in the team’s final qualifying game in Group G. Haaland, who had scored in the 1-1 draw when they met in Oslo, missed the decisive game because of an injury. The Dutch qualified as group winners with a 2-0 victory, while Norway was left in third place. Haaland has 21 goals in 23 games for Norway but he has to wait until at least 2026 for his country to reach its first World Cup since 1998.
Soccer-World Cup the test of Qatar's expensive bid to develop homegrown talent
DOHA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - When Qatar play Ecuador in the World Cup showpiece opener on Nov. 20, an 18-year, billion dollar national project to build a respectable - and possibly competitive - national squad will be put to the test.
Soccer-Goal machine Taremi ready to lead Iran's World Cup push
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Iran striker Mehdi Taremi's four years in Portuguese football have turned unquestioned potential into one of the most potent weapons at the disposal of national team coach Carlos Queiroz.
Visa Partners Crypto.com to Launch NFT Auction Ahead of FIFA World Cup in Qatar
Payment giants Visa has announced the launch of a new fan experience bringing together football and art in celebration of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Dubbed ‘Visa Masters of Movement’ campaign, Visa is partnering with crypto-currency exchange Crypto.com to launch the programme which will kick off with a non-fungible token (NFT) auction ahead of the World Cup. During the World Cup, fans attending the tournament will be given an opportunity to create their own digital art. As of now, Visa will auction five minted NFTs capturing iconic World cup goals from legendary footballers Jared Borgetti, Tim Cahill, Carli Lloyd, Michael Owen and Maxi Rodriguez.
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Roger Milla turns back clock
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Roger Milla's moment. Cameroon forward Roger Milla was two years into his retirement...
World Cup 2022: Every team's previous best World Cup performance
How far have the 32 teams at the World Cup 2022 previously gone in the tournament?
LaLiga president has no interest in meeting with European Super League executive
LaLiga president Javier Tebas has maintained his opposition to the failed European Super League and accused the company behind the project of trying to act “like lambs but they are in fact wolves”.Tebas was in Lisbon on Wednesday for Web Summit, where new A22 Sports Management chief executive Bernd Reichart was also present.Reichart was hired last month by the organisation behind the breakaway league that launched in April last year only to collapse in a matter of days following strong fan opposition.Tebas told the PA news agency: “I am not going to meet with him. I have not been asked...
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Germany upsets Hungary
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Germany's upset vs. Hungary. Yes, you read that right. Hard as it is...
Soccer-Kennedy injury brings opportunity as Herdman looks to finalise Canada squad
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Canada defender Scott Kennedy has been ruled out of the Qatar World Cup after sustaining a freak shoulder injury, coach John Herdman confirmed on Wednesday, leaving a spot open for someone to step up.
Gareth Southgate criticised for claiming Qatar workers ‘united’ in wanting World Cup
Human rights groups have questioned the manager’s remarks and say Fifa is yet to commit to compensating workers
CryptoCom and Visa Announce FIFA World Cup 2022 NFT Event
In honor of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, Visa has announced the beginning of a new marketing campaign called Visa Masters of Movement. This campaign will provide fans with an experience that combines football and art. The event will begin with an NFT auction before the World Cup....
Soccer-Suarez thanks Nacional fans after clinching Uruguayan Championship
Oct 31 (Reuters) - Luis Suarez thanked Nacional and their fans after scoring twice in a final game for his boyhood club who beat fellow Montevideo side Liverpool 4-1 to lift the Uruguayan Championship on Sunday.
STATBOX-Soccer-Argentina at the World Cup
Nov 3 (Reuters) - The following is a stat box on Argentina at the FIFA World Cup. Argentina have appeared at 17 different World Cups, winning the tournament twice (1978 and 1986) and finishing runners-up three times. Their last appearance in the final came in 2014 when they lost to Germany in extra time.
