ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Soccer-Netherlands at the World Cup

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Statbox on the Netherlands at the World Cup:. The Netherlands have been runners-up at three World Cups, coming close to being crowned world champions but missing out on each occasion. They were ahead against West Germany in the 1974 final in Munich before losing 2-1 and four years later took hosts Argentina to extra time in the final in Buenos Aires before going down 3-1. They also reached the final in Johannesburg in 2010 where Spain defeated them 1-0 in extra time. Qatar will mark the 11th time the Dutch have competed at the finals. After finishing third in Brazil in 2014, they did not qualify for the last tournament in Russia.
FanBuzz

Group of Death: Which 2022 FIFA World Cup Group Earns the Feared Title?

The FIFA World Cup will be taking place in Qatar this November, and there was much hype surrounding the draw for the tournament's group stage. The World Cup draw takes each potential 32 teams and divides them into eight groups of four. Each nation is drawn from a pot based on its current world ranking and divvied accordingly. Only one of those gets to call itself the Group of Death.
Reuters

Soccer-United States at the World Cup

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Following is a statbox on the United States at the World Cup. The United States have appeared in 10 World Cups. Their best performance was at the inaugural tournament in 1930 when they finished third. They reached the quarter-finals in 2002 courtesy of a 2-0 knockout win over Mexico in the last 16.
KTEN.com

FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule: Dates, kick-off Times

Originally Posted On: https://olympicstimes.com/fifa-world-cup-2022-schedule/. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is a major football tournament scheduled to be held in Qatar. As the host country, Qatar has a great opportunity to showcase its new infrastructure and build a positive reputation for itself. Becoming a successful country during the event will be...
Reuters

Soccer-Queiroz's return gives Iran hope of World Cup history

HONG KONG, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Carlos Queiroz's return as Iran coach threatened to throw the country's preparations for a third straight World Cup appearance into turmoil but instead the re-hiring of the Portuguese has galvanised an ageing squad for one last crack at history.
NBC Chicago

These Players Won't Play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

ERLING HAALAND (Norway) The 22-year-old Haaland has had a phenomenal start in his first season at Manchester City with 17 goals in his first 11 Premier League appearances, but Norway failed to beat the Netherlands in the team’s final qualifying game in Group G. Haaland, who had scored in the 1-1 draw when they met in Oslo, missed the decisive game because of an injury. The Dutch qualified as group winners with a 2-0 victory, while Norway was left in third place. Haaland has 21 goals in 23 games for Norway but he has to wait until at least 2026 for his country to reach its first World Cup since 1998.
techaiapp.com

Visa Partners Crypto.com to Launch NFT Auction Ahead of FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Payment giants Visa has announced the launch of a new fan experience bringing together football and art in celebration of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Dubbed ‘Visa Masters of Movement’ campaign, Visa is partnering with crypto-currency exchange Crypto.com to launch the programme which will kick off with a non-fungible token (NFT) auction ahead of the World Cup. During the World Cup, fans attending the tournament will be given an opportunity to create their own digital art. As of now, Visa will auction five minted NFTs capturing iconic World cup goals from legendary footballers Jared Borgetti, Tim Cahill, Carli Lloyd, Michael Owen and Maxi Rodriguez.
FOX Sports

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Roger Milla turns back clock

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Roger Milla's moment. Cameroon forward Roger Milla was two years into his retirement...
The Independent

LaLiga president has no interest in meeting with European Super League executive

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has maintained his opposition to the failed European Super League and accused the company behind the project of trying to act “like lambs but they are in fact wolves”.Tebas was in Lisbon on Wednesday for Web Summit, where new A22 Sports Management chief executive Bernd Reichart was also present.Reichart was hired last month by the organisation behind the breakaway league that launched in April last year only to collapse in a matter of days following strong fan opposition.Tebas told the PA news agency: “I am not going to meet with him. I have not been asked...
FOX Sports

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Germany upsets Hungary

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Germany's upset vs. Hungary. Yes, you read that right. Hard as it is...
thecryptocurrencypost.net

CryptoCom and Visa Announce FIFA World Cup 2022 NFT Event

In honor of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, Visa has announced the beginning of a new marketing campaign called Visa Masters of Movement. This campaign will provide fans with an experience that combines football and art. The event will begin with an NFT auction before the World Cup....
Reuters

STATBOX-Soccer-Argentina at the World Cup

Nov 3 (Reuters) - The following is a stat box on Argentina at the FIFA World Cup. Argentina have appeared at 17 different World Cups, winning the tournament twice (1978 and 1986) and finishing runners-up three times. Their last appearance in the final came in 2014 when they lost to Germany in extra time.
AFP

NGO asks France, Spain, Greece to help 234 Mediterranean migrants

Migrant rescue group SOS Mediterranee said Thursday that it had called on the governments of France, Greece and Spain to help find a port for 234 people rescued while trying to reach Europe, after Italy and Malta failed to respond.  "This is the first time we've appealed" to France, Greece and Spain for assistance in finding a port for rescued migrants, Beau said, adding that so far none had responded.

Comments / 0

Community Policy