NBC Philadelphia
World Series 2022: Did Phillies Fans Really Shake the City During Game 3?
DingerQuake: Did Phillies fans really shake the city during Game 3? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It was a raucous night in South Philadelphia. The Phillies bashed a World Series record-tying five home runs to take control of the World Series with a 7-0 thrashing of the Astros, and the Citizens Bank Park crowd of 45,712 was relentlessly loud.
New Phillies Tradition Continues At Game 4 Of 2022 World Series
The Phillies’ run to the World Series in 2022 has been memorable, with Philadelphia fans reveling in the spotlight and adopting some new traditions along the way. The most notable tradition has come via music, as the Phillies took a page out of the 2022 Red Sox’s playbook to adopt a “Dancing on My Own” cover by Calum Scott and Tiesto. Former Red Sox slugger Kyle Schwarber took the anthem with him from Boston to Philadelphia, helping fuel a second-consecutive League Championship Series appearance for the 29-year-old.
This Bryn Mawr Billionaire Pays Big Bucks for Phillies’ Success
Bryn Mawr resident John Middleton is the managing partner and principal owner of the Phillies.Image via CBS 3 Screenshot. Bryn Mawr resident John Middleton wasn’t always in the public eye. But in recent years, as the Philadelphia Phillies’ managing partner and principal owner, he’s become more well-known. And this season, Middleton is taking big risks with huge payoffs.
Simulated World Series: Astros take advantage of Phillies errors to win rain-delayed Game 3
After a rainout reshuffled the pitching matchups, the Astros still relied on a strong start from Lance McCullers to take a 6-2 win.
Sporting News
Bryce Harper contract breakdown: How much money does Phillies star make in 13-year deal?
When Bryce Harper hit the free-agent market after the 2018 MLB season, a mad scramble to land the outfielder was promised. He was one of the most hyped prospects not just in baseball, but also North American sports when he was drafted by the Nationals in 2010, and that hype continued when he was called up to the big leagues at 19 in 2012.
CBS Sports
2022 World Series schedule: Phillies vs. Astros dates, times with Game 3 postponed, Fall Classic pushed back
The Phillies have waited 13 years to host a World Series game. They just have to wait one more night. Game 3 of the 2022 World Series was rained out Monday night at Citizens Bank Park. The postponement changes the entire World Series schedule. Games 3-5 will now be played Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Citizens Bank Park in Philly. MLB will still have a travel day between Games 5 and 6, and Games 6 and 7 (if necessary) will be played in Houston on Saturday and Sunday. They were originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
World Series 2022: Ex-Mets star Keith Hernandez is all-in on Phillies
Keith Hernandez ’s view on the Philadelphia Phillies has completely turned around. In August, the New York Mets commentator stated that he avoided working games against the Phillies because of they were unenjoyable to watch due to their lack of strong defense. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
World Series: Can Phillies push Astros to the brink in Game 4? Follow as Bryce Harper tries to continue epic run
If Citizens Bank Park wasn't Bryce Harper's house before, it definitely is now. The Philadelphia Phillies' adopted franchise face followed up his series-clinching homer in the NLCS with a tone-setting homer against the Houston Astros' Lance McCullers Jr. in World Series Game 3, his first swing in the series' first game in Philadelphia. Next, he whispered some wisdom to third baseman Alec Bohm — who also homered — and the rout was on. The two-time MVP is now batting .382/.414/.818 in the playoffs and has the Phillies two wins from a championship.
Baseball World Reacts to Astros Game 4 No-Hitter vs. Phillies
Houston pulled off the improbable, throwing the second no-hitter in World Series history.
Phillies shuffle pitching rotation after World Series Game 3 postponement
Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies has been officially postponed. Rain has put the Fall Classic, tied at a game apiece, on hold, but that’s not the only thing the weather has done. It has also prompted Phillies manager Rob Thomson to shuffle his pitching rotation, as some expected.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: World Series scores, schedule, bracket as Astros throw no-hitter in Game 4 win vs. Phillies
The Houston Astros tied the 2022 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies with a historic Game 4 win Wednesday night. The Astros threw a combined no-hitter, just the second no-no in World Series history, as they tied the series at 2-2. Game 5 is set for Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park before the series heads back to Houston for Game 6.
Local barber offering special Phillies haircuts for World Series
PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County barber is helping fans who have Philadelphia Phillies fever. Here at Sal's Barbershop, the owner has been busy over the last few weeks doing special haircuts to honor the Phillies.Carefully clipping and meticulously maneuvering."Not everyone can do it," barber Sal Giannone said.Giannone is fully focused as he shades in the famous Phillies P."I'm happy I can provide something that other barber shops really, they can't," Giannone said. "It's a specialty."Giannone runs Sal's Barbershop with nine locations in the area, including in Plymouth Meeting."This is not a regular Phillies P," he said. "This...
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: Astros-Phillies Game 3 top plays, live updates
After being rained out Monday, Game 3 of the 2022 World Series is underway. The game can be seen exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App. Astros vs. Phillies (Series tied 1-1) Nick not stopping. After making a pivotal diving grab to help the Phillies win Game 1, Nick...
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies Fan Jill Biden to Attend World Series Game 4
First lady Jill Biden is heading to the World Series this week in her hometown of Philadelphia as her team, the Phillies, battles the Houston Astros. The White House said Monday she would attend Game 4 on Wednesday, during which Major League Baseball will honor those affected by cancer. The third game of the series, which is now tied 1-1, had been scheduled for Monday but was postponed until Tuesday due to rain.
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: Phillies hit 5 home runs in dominant Game 3 win
PHILADELPHIA — Lance McCullers Jr. was so disappointed in himself, he nearly let his body go limp. In the first inning of Game 3 of the 2022 World Series, he started Bryce Harper with an awful version of his best pitch. Harper saw the hanging slider coming and calmly swatted it into the bleachers.
Rain forces MLB to postpone Phillies-Astros World Series Game 3
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- World Series baseball at Citizens Bank Park will have to wait another day. Major League Baseball postponed Monday night's Game 3 between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros because of rain.Tickets for all World Series games are valid for the game number on each ticket according to the Philadelphia Phillies and Major League Baseball.Each game in the series will now be pushed back a day, with Game 3 now rescheduled for Tuesday night, Nov. 1, at 8 pm. Game 5 will go head-to-head with the Philadelphia Eagles game at the Houston Texans on Thursday night.Monday's game is at least the eighth World Series game in the past 100 years to either be postponed or suspended due to rain. The Phillies have some history with rain-involved World Series games. Game 5 of the 2008 World Series -- the clincher -- was suspended for two days because of downpouring rain.Other World Series games to be postponed or suspended due to rain include Game 7 in 1925, Game 6 in 1962, Game 6 in 1975, Game 7 in 1986, Game 4 in 2006 and Game 6 in 2011.
Astros' Cristian Javier makes World Series history in dominant start against Phillies
Trailing the Philadelphia Phillies heading into Game 4 of the World Series, the Houston Astros needed a dominant start on the mound from Cristian Javier to avoid falling behind three games to one in the best-of-seven series. And boy, did they get it. Javier was unhittable, literally. The Astros right-hander...
