Certain pandemic unemployment claimants who were told by Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency that they misreported their income and must return thousands of dollars have received waivers for their overpayment bills, the agency confirmed Tuesday. The news comes five months after the Detroit Free Press highlighted that certain claimants who received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits were accused of misreporting their income and were to repay the excess benefits they had received. Two days after the story was published, the...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO