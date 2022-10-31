Read full article on original website
mansionglobal.com
As Home Prices and Mortgage Rates Stay High, Prospective Buyers Put Down Payments on Ice
Many Americans who spent years socking away enough money for a down payment to buy a house are now waiting on the sidelines until mortgage rates or home prices drop. Fannie Mae forecasts that mortgage lenders will complete 49% fewer single-family-home loans in 2022 than 2021. With mortgage rates pushing 7% and home prices still high, buyers often park their down-payment money in low-yield accounts, financial advisers say. While relatively safe, the funds often collect more dust than interest.
BBC
Warning of fewer rental properties as landlords squeezed
Renters could find it more difficult to find properties in the next year or two as landlords struggle with higher mortgage rates, MPs have heard. Ray Boulger, from mortgage broker John Charcol, said landlords would be more reluctant to buy "buy-to-let" properties which could have a "serious impact" on the availability of homes.
CNBC
JPMorgan Chase wants to disrupt the rent check with its payments platform for landlords and tenants
JPMorgan is piloting a platform it created for property owners and managers that automates the invoicing and receipt of online rent payments, according to Sam Yen, chief innovation officer of JPMorgan's commercial banking division. "The vast majority of rent payments are still done through checks," Yen said. "If you talk...
Stimulus Check November Update: When To Expect Payments
The latest round of stimulus checks and payments is due to be delivered to households from this week, with millions of Americans eligible for the support. California has started issuing its Middle Class Tax Refund, with payments of up to $1,050 due to land in bank accounts this week. Thousands more recipients are expected to receive checks in the mail over the next few weeks.
Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible Americans' bank accounts.
Stimulus check worth $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible American residents' bank accountsPepi Stojanovski/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Business Insider
A mom of 3 paid off her mortgage 17 years early and saved $100,000 by following 6 strategies
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Liz Gendreau was motivated to pay...
Banks Prepare for Consumers Unable to Pay Back Loans
Banks are shoring up their provisions against credit losses on fears that consumers could be late paying, or default on, loans and credit card bills. Fears of a recession continue to increase as interest rates have risen rapidly. The Federal Reserve, which has raised interest rates 3 percentage points since March, is expected to hike rates by 0.75 percentage point in November and possibly 0.5 or even another 0.75 point in December.
moneytalksnews.com
IRS Increases Tax Breaks for Gifts, Estates and Capital Gains
The income thresholds that trigger some important taxes are changing in 2023, the IRS has announced. The agency is making the changes to account for inflation. The moves will mostly impact wealthy taxpayers, although some folks in the middle class also likely will benefit. Following are definitions of the three...
Tax Rebates 2022: Millions of Eligible Households May Either Get $500 or $1,000 in Two Days
Tax rebates may help households that experience financial difficulty due to the ongoing increase in energy costs and inflation, which affects practically all daily expenses, Americans continue to struggle to have enough money to last them through the whole month.
CNBC
The IRS adjusted its income tax brackets for 2023—you might owe less in taxes next year
If your income doesn't rise in 2023, some tax relief is on the way. As part of its annual adjustments based on inflation, the IRS increased the income thresholds for its tax brackets by thousands of dollars. These changes are effective for the 2023 tax year. The U.S. has a...
IRS: Growing gap between US income taxes owed and paid
WASHINGTON (AP) — The amount of income tax money owed but not paid to the IRS is projected to grow, the agency said Friday. For tax years 2014 through 2016, the estimated gross “tax gap” rose to $496 billion a year, an increase of more than $58 billion from prior estimates. IRS data released Friday projects that for 2017 to 2019, the estimated average gross tax gap will be $540 billion per year.
Stimulus Payments 2022: How Americans Say They Would Spend an Additional Check
With inflation making it harder and harder to get by, some states are issuing inflation relief checks to offer their residents some financial relief. And if a recent GOBankingRates survey is any...
IRS Notifying 9 Million Americans About Unclaimed Stimulus Checks
There are approximately 9 million Americans that are about to receive some good news from the tax agency. The Internal Revenue Service has been sending letters to millions who did not claim their stimulus payments, earned income tax credits, child tax credits, or any other benefits.
Child Tax Credit 2022 — Direct payments of up to $750 scheduled for thousands of Americans – when you’ll get the cash
THOUSANDS of Americans in several states are now cashing in up to $750 in direct payments thanks to new initiatives. Connecticut families who are eligible can now claim a tax rebate of up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children, in a recent program that started rolling out in late August.
CNET
Requirements for a Home Equity Loan or HELOC in 2022
Building home equity gives homeowners the opportunity to borrow money from their homes for home improvement projects or to pay off debt. Homeowners can also take advantage of real estate markets that are growing in valuation because they can borrow more money as property values rise. Either a home equity...
You Can Still Claim $1,400 Stimulus Checks, Child Tax Credits and File for Free Before November 17
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government sent stimulus payments to millions of eligible Americans. Those stimulus payments, which were made from April 2020 to December 2021, included temporarily enhanced child tax credits that helped to reduce child poverty in the U.S. But it turns out that millions of people, including lower-income individuals and families, that are eligible for the COVID stimulus payments, and the enhanced child tax credit, haven’t received them.
Pandemic unemployment insurance claimants, told they misreported income, get waivers
Certain pandemic unemployment claimants who were told by Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency that they misreported their income and must return thousands of dollars have received waivers for their overpayment bills, the agency confirmed Tuesday. The news comes five months after the Detroit Free Press highlighted that certain claimants who received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits were accused of misreporting their income and were to repay the excess benefits they had received. Two days after the story was published, the...
Shareholders Call For Investigation Into Celsius’ “Ponzi Scheme” Operations At Bankruptcy Hearing
Preferred shareholders of Celsius called for an investigation into claims of the crypto lender operating like a Ponzi scheme. The Judge has reprimanded Celsius’ attorneys for attempting to seal a motion regarding the $3 million employee bonus. Unsecured creditors are demanding investigations into the crypto lender’s business operations, including...
SoFi Logs $5B in Deposits as CEO Reports Swiping Share From Banks
“We’re winning share in deposits … and we’re taking it from the traditional banks,” SoFi CEO Anthony Noto said on a Tuesday (Nov. 1) earnings call. On a day where earnings results cheered investors — who bid the stock up 18% at the open — SoFi’s numbers show that its “one-stop shop” approach to finance, to checking and personal loans, continue to gain traction.
Fact check: False claim Amazon is paying $47 per hour for overnight shift
The claim: Amazon is paying $47 per hour for its 12 to 8 a.m. shift. A widely-circulating social media post said one of the nation's largest employers started offering an hourly pay rate that equates to nearly six figures per year. “Amazons (sic) 12am-8am Shift just went up to $47/hr,”...
