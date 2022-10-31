ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
mansionglobal.com

As Home Prices and Mortgage Rates Stay High, Prospective Buyers Put Down Payments on Ice

Many Americans who spent years socking away enough money for a down payment to buy a house are now waiting on the sidelines until mortgage rates or home prices drop. Fannie Mae forecasts that mortgage lenders will complete 49% fewer single-family-home loans in 2022 than 2021. With mortgage rates pushing 7% and home prices still high, buyers often park their down-payment money in low-yield accounts, financial advisers say. While relatively safe, the funds often collect more dust than interest.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

Warning of fewer rental properties as landlords squeezed

Renters could find it more difficult to find properties in the next year or two as landlords struggle with higher mortgage rates, MPs have heard. Ray Boulger, from mortgage broker John Charcol, said landlords would be more reluctant to buy "buy-to-let" properties which could have a "serious impact" on the availability of homes.
Newsweek

Stimulus Check November Update: When To Expect Payments

The latest round of stimulus checks and payments is due to be delivered to households from this week, with millions of Americans eligible for the support. California has started issuing its Middle Class Tax Refund, with payments of up to $1,050 due to land in bank accounts this week. Thousands more recipients are expected to receive checks in the mail over the next few weeks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

Banks Prepare for Consumers Unable to Pay Back Loans

Banks are shoring up their provisions against credit losses on fears that consumers could be late paying, or default on, loans and credit card bills. Fears of a recession continue to increase as interest rates have risen rapidly. The Federal Reserve, which has raised interest rates 3 percentage points since March, is expected to hike rates by 0.75 percentage point in November and possibly 0.5 or even another 0.75 point in December.
moneytalksnews.com

IRS Increases Tax Breaks for Gifts, Estates and Capital Gains

The income thresholds that trigger some important taxes are changing in 2023, the IRS has announced. The agency is making the changes to account for inflation. The moves will mostly impact wealthy taxpayers, although some folks in the middle class also likely will benefit. Following are definitions of the three...
Daily Independent

IRS: Growing gap between US income taxes owed and paid

WASHINGTON (AP) — The amount of income tax money owed but not paid to the IRS is projected to grow, the agency said Friday. For tax years 2014 through 2016, the estimated gross “tax gap” rose to $496 billion a year, an increase of more than $58 billion from prior estimates. IRS data released Friday projects that for 2017 to 2019, the estimated average gross tax gap will be $540 billion per year.
WASHINGTON STATE
CNET

Requirements for a Home Equity Loan or HELOC in 2022

Building home equity gives homeowners the opportunity to borrow money from their homes for home improvement projects or to pay off debt. Homeowners can also take advantage of real estate markets that are growing in valuation because they can borrow more money as property values rise. Either a home equity...
Kiplinger

You Can Still Claim $1,400 Stimulus Checks, Child Tax Credits and File for Free Before November 17

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government sent stimulus payments to millions of eligible Americans. Those stimulus payments, which were made from April 2020 to December 2021, included temporarily enhanced child tax credits that helped to reduce child poverty in the U.S. But it turns out that millions of people, including lower-income individuals and families, that are eligible for the COVID stimulus payments, and the enhanced child tax credit, haven’t received them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Pandemic unemployment insurance claimants, told they misreported income, get waivers

Certain pandemic unemployment claimants who were told by Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency that they misreported their income and must return thousands of dollars have received waivers for their overpayment bills, the agency confirmed Tuesday. The news comes five months after the Detroit Free Press highlighted that certain claimants who received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits were accused of misreporting their income and were to repay the excess benefits they had received. Two days after the story was published, the...
MICHIGAN STATE
PYMNTS

SoFi Logs $5B in Deposits as CEO Reports Swiping Share From Banks

“We’re winning share in deposits … and we’re taking it from the traditional banks,” SoFi CEO Anthony Noto said on a Tuesday (Nov. 1) earnings call. On a day where earnings results cheered investors — who bid the stock up 18% at the open — SoFi’s numbers show that its “one-stop shop” approach to finance, to checking and personal loans, continue to gain traction.

Comments / 0

Community Policy