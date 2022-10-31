Twitter staff appear to be in for a roller coaster ride following the takeover of the company by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk. If they keep their job, that is. We already know that after gaining control of the company late last week in a deal worth $44 billion, Musk wasted little time in booting out Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and the company’s chief financial officer, Ned Segal.

2 DAYS AGO