WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A former employee of Donald Trump has told federal agents the former president asked for boxes of records to be moved within his Florida residence after receiving a government subpoena demanding their return, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.
One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
Will Wilkerson, co-founder of Trump's media company, filed an SEC whistleblower complaint in August. Wilkerson detailed several allegations about the company to The Washington Post. An email obtained by the Post showed another co-founder believed Trump was retaliating against him. A co-founder of Trump Media & Technology Group, the company...
Jeff Bezos in recent weeks has been very discreet. Apart from a tweet about his family's huge donation - about $711 million - to the Seattle-based Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, the billionaire has not spoken much. Yet he had opportunities to speak. For example, his presence in the stands alongside...
Donald Trump says Florida Mar-a-Lago estate has been 'raided' by FBI. An employee of former President Donald Trump working at his Mar-a-Lago residence told the FBI that Mr Trump asked him to move boxes of papers ahead of the FBI’s search of the residence in August, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday.
WILMINGTON, Del., Oct 13 (Reuters) - Elon Musk is being investigated by federal authorities over his conduct in his $44 billion takeover deal for Twitter Inc (TWTR.N), the social media company said in a court filing released on Thursday.
Twitter's former CEO, Parag Agrawal, was fired by Elon Musk after Musk took over Twitter in late October. Musk fired other top executives at the company simultaneously, including the company's COO, policy head, and general counsel. Agrawal was CEO of Twitter for a little less than one year, taking the helm from co-founder Jack Dorsey in November 2021.
Elon Musk fired at least four top Twitter executives after becoming the platform's new owner. The execs include CEO Parag Agrawal, COO Ned Segal, legal and policy head Vijaya Gadde, and general counsel Sean Edgett. Twitter and Musk fought for months over his attempt to back out of the acquisition.
Donald Trump pressured Truth Social executives to hand over their shares in his right-wing social media platform to former first lady Melania Trump, according to a whistleblower. Will Wilkerson, one of the first employees of Trump Media & Technology Group, claims the former president called co-founder Andy Litinsky in a...
Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday in a filing that he will be the chief executive officer of Twitter, the social media company he recently acquired for $44 billion. Musk previously changed his Twitter bio to 'Chief Twit' in a sign alluding to the move. It comes after Musk, who...
Twitter staff appear to be in for a roller coaster ride following the takeover of the company by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk. If they keep their job, that is. We already know that after gaining control of the company late last week in a deal worth $44 billion, Musk wasted little time in booting out Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and the company’s chief financial officer, Ned Segal.
Nov 1 (Reuters) - In an expanding exodus of Twitter's top management, officials including its advertising and marketing chiefs left the company in the past few days, according to statements and a person with direct knowledge of the matter.
A person who walked out of Twitter's San Francisco headquarters and identified themselves as a Twitter data engineer said they were just laid off by their director in-person. CNBC was not able to immediately verify the identity of the people who left Twitter's headquarters and spoke with reporters. One employee...
Founders who control companies have stepped down before, and usually have done so for the benefit of shareholders. It looks like Mark Zuckerberg’s turn.
WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The White House on Monday said reports suggesting that the United States was discussing launching a national security review of some of Elon Musk's ventures were "not true."
Elon Musk has completed his $44bn takeover of Twitter, taking control of the company and reportedly firing several top executives, including the chief executive, Parag Agrawal. The world’s richest man tweeted “the bird is freed”, in a reference to Twitter’s corporate logo, just hours before a court-ordered deadline to buy...
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey retained a 2.4% stake in the microblogging site after Elon Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition, according to a new filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By the numbers: The filing indicates that Dorsey rolled over some 18 million shares when Twitter became private. The...
Former Attorney General Bill Barr and Ted Ullyot — an early Facebook executive, and veteran of other top government and corporate posts — tell Axios they plan to launch a new boutique law and consulting firm at the end of the year. Driving the news: The firm will...
On Monday, the District of Columbia District Court issued an order and sealed opinion blocking publisher Penguin Random House’s proposed acquisition of competitor Simon & Schuster in the case United States of America v. Bertelsmann Se & Co. KGAA et al. On November 25, 2020, a planned merger was...
