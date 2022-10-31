The number of homes for sale in the U.S. hit a two-year high in October, according to a report from Realtor.com Thursday. Active listings increased 33.5% since October 2021 to the highest level since 2020, with a 2.8% increase over October 2020 inventory. Of the U.S.’s 50 largest metro areas that were included in the report, 42 markets had annual increases in inventory, with Phoenix; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Nashville, Tennessee, leading with gains of 173.9%, 167.4% and 145%, respectively.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO