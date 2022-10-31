ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

GRAINS-Corn set for second weekly loss on tepid demand; wheat down

SINGAPORE, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures lost more ground on Friday with the market poised for a second weekly loss as a slow pace of U.S. exports weighed on prices. Wheat eased, setting the market on course for a fourth weekly loss, while soybeans are set to end the week flat.
Reuters

Oil falls on U.S. output gains, Chinese demand doubts

HOUSTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Global oil benchmark Brent crude fell more than $1 on Monday on expectations that U.S. production could rise even as weaker economic data out of China and the country's widening COVID-19 curbs weighed on demand.
The New York Times

Bread Prices Skyrocket as Inflation Grips Europe

VERDELOT, France — Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price of the wheat that Julien Bourgeois grinds for boulangeries at his family’s flour mill in central France has increased more than 30%. The bill for the electricity needed to run the mill has tripled. Even the price of paper used for flour sacks has hit the stratosphere.
The Guardian

UK manufacturing faces deep recession as output slumps

The UK’s manufacturing sector stood on the brink of a deep recession in October after firms suffered their worst slump in output and new orders since the beginning of the pandemic. Factory output was hit especially hard by a drop in new orders amid a global fall in the...
Reuters

German exports post unexpected dip in September

BERLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - German exports posted an unexpected dip in September, decreasing by 0.5% on the month, while imports fell more than expected, down 2.3%, Federal Statistical Office data showed on Wednesday.
Sourcing Journal

Cotton Price Forecast Blurred By Drought and Economics

Riding a volatile wave in the first half of 2022 and adding to inflationary woes, cotton prices eased this summer. But the outlook is cautionary, as an uncertain economic picture and weather conditions paint a cloudy forecast. “As we open the 2022-23 season, the cotton market is looking at a...
Agriculture Online

A ‘pretty flat’ outlook for farm exports in 2023

After reaching a record high in 2022, U.S. farm exports will plateau amid a world of uncertainties, said the USDA chief economist on Tuesday. The strong dollar and slower economic growth worldwide will be a drag on exports, now forecast by USDA at $193.5 billion this fiscal year, down slightly from the estimated record of $196 billion in the fiscal year that ended on Sept. 30.
Sourcing Journal

India Cotton Outlook: Rising or Falling in the Year Ahead?

After a tough year for cotton production, India is expecting a rebound in 2023. The world’s largest cotton producer has upped its estimates by 15 percent for the Oct. 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2023 year, according to Indian industry sources.  India is expected to account for 23 percent of global production this season. Cotton output is expected to grow to 34.4 million bales, with a greater investment in production area by farmers, as well as in terms of yield. One of the factors behind the higher expected cotton growth has been the soaring prices seen most of this year, which almost doubled...
Benzinga

S&P 500 Down 0.5%; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the S&P 500 dropping around 0.5% on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.17% to 32,807.16 while the NASDAQ fell 0.80% to 11,013.89. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.51% to 3,881.18. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 0.9% on...
Reuters

Defying gloom, Ferrari sees strong demand for luxury cars

MILAN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ferrari (RACE.MI) said it was confident about its prospects for this year and the next as demand for its luxury cars as well its pricing power remain strong despite broader economic worries in many of its main markets.
Benzinga

Nasdaq Dips 100 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded down 0.17% to 32,598.06 while the NASDAQ fell 0.98% to 10,784.51. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.47% to 3,837.89. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares gained 0.3% on...
NASDAQ

Qualcomm sharply lowers forecast on smartphone slump, shares slide

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc QCOM.Oforecast that revenue would come in $2 billion less than Wall Street analysts estimated for the current quarter due to a sharp drop in smartphone sales, and its shares sank 7% in after-hours trading. Qualcomm also said profits would be less than expected.

