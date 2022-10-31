Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
GRAINS-Corn set for second weekly loss on tepid demand; wheat down
SINGAPORE, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures lost more ground on Friday with the market poised for a second weekly loss as a slow pace of U.S. exports weighed on prices. Wheat eased, setting the market on course for a fourth weekly loss, while soybeans are set to end the week flat.
Oil falls on U.S. output gains, Chinese demand doubts
HOUSTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Global oil benchmark Brent crude fell more than $1 on Monday on expectations that U.S. production could rise even as weaker economic data out of China and the country's widening COVID-19 curbs weighed on demand.
Bread Prices Skyrocket as Inflation Grips Europe
VERDELOT, France — Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price of the wheat that Julien Bourgeois grinds for boulangeries at his family’s flour mill in central France has increased more than 30%. The bill for the electricity needed to run the mill has tripled. Even the price of paper used for flour sacks has hit the stratosphere.
UK manufacturing faces deep recession as output slumps
The UK’s manufacturing sector stood on the brink of a deep recession in October after firms suffered their worst slump in output and new orders since the beginning of the pandemic. Factory output was hit especially hard by a drop in new orders amid a global fall in the...
German exports post unexpected dip in September
BERLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - German exports posted an unexpected dip in September, decreasing by 0.5% on the month, while imports fell more than expected, down 2.3%, Federal Statistical Office data showed on Wednesday.
Copper supplies are dangerously low and can only cover less than 5 days of global demand, top commodities trader says
Global inventories of copper could shrink further, covering 2.7 days of demand by year-end from 4.9 days now, according to Trafigura.
Coca-Cola lifts forecasts as demand keeps pace with pricier sodas
Oct 25 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) on Tuesday joined rival PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O) in raising annual forecasts as the two top sugary soda makers benefit from multiple price increases that have so far failed to take the fizz out of demand.
Natural gas prices in Texas shale country just turned negative amid booming production
In the Permian Basin, natural gas for next-day delivery sank to negative $2 per million British thermal units, traders told Bloomberg. That's the first time that has happened since 2020, when the early onset of the COVID pandemic sent commodity prices tumbling. Prices are negative in Texas now as production...
Livent trims lithium sales and profit forecast; shares slip
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Lithium producer Livent Corp (LTHM.N) on Tuesday cut the top end of its 2022 earnings and sales forecast, citing inflation and other macroeconomic pressures weighing on its output of the electric vehicle battery metal.
Tesla China Rivals See Shares Shoot Higher Amid Mixed October Deliveries: Are Investors Moving Past Xi Jinping Related Selloff?
Chinese electric vehicle startups Nio Inc. NIO, XPeng Inc. XPEV and Li Auto Inc. LI reported on Tuesday mixed deliveries for October. Nio specifically flagged production and supply chain challenges amid renewed COVID-19 outbreak. What Happened: Nio’s October sales came in at 10,059 units. This marked a 174.3% year-over-year jump...
Cotton Price Forecast Blurred By Drought and Economics
Riding a volatile wave in the first half of 2022 and adding to inflationary woes, cotton prices eased this summer. But the outlook is cautionary, as an uncertain economic picture and weather conditions paint a cloudy forecast. “As we open the 2022-23 season, the cotton market is looking at a...
Agriculture Online
A ‘pretty flat’ outlook for farm exports in 2023
After reaching a record high in 2022, U.S. farm exports will plateau amid a world of uncertainties, said the USDA chief economist on Tuesday. The strong dollar and slower economic growth worldwide will be a drag on exports, now forecast by USDA at $193.5 billion this fiscal year, down slightly from the estimated record of $196 billion in the fiscal year that ended on Sept. 30.
India Cotton Outlook: Rising or Falling in the Year Ahead?
After a tough year for cotton production, India is expecting a rebound in 2023. The world’s largest cotton producer has upped its estimates by 15 percent for the Oct. 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2023 year, according to Indian industry sources. India is expected to account for 23 percent of global production this season. Cotton output is expected to grow to 34.4 million bales, with a greater investment in production area by farmers, as well as in terms of yield. One of the factors behind the higher expected cotton growth has been the soaring prices seen most of this year, which almost doubled...
Benzinga
S&P 500 Down 0.5%; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the S&P 500 dropping around 0.5% on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.17% to 32,807.16 while the NASDAQ fell 0.80% to 11,013.89. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.51% to 3,881.18. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 0.9% on...
Subaru says U.S. vehicle demand strong amid economic slowdown fears
TOKYO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Demand for new vehicles in the United States remains strong despite rising interest and loan rates, the chief executive of Japan's Subaru Corp (7270.T) said on Wednesday.
Defying gloom, Ferrari sees strong demand for luxury cars
MILAN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ferrari (RACE.MI) said it was confident about its prospects for this year and the next as demand for its luxury cars as well its pricing power remain strong despite broader economic worries in many of its main markets.
FTSE 100 hits fresh five-week high, EasyJet rises on takeover talk
Oct 31 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 closed at a fresh five-week high on Monday as a fall in sterling lifted dollar-earners such as AstraZeneca and Unilever, while shares in EasyJet rallied on speculation of a takeover by British Airways owner IAG.
Factbox-Chipmakers cut spending as demand boom makes way for downturn
Nov 2 (Reuters) - The global chip industry is bracing for a downturn by reining in on investments for the year, in a stark contrast to initial 2022 predictions that pandemic-fueled demand would drive growth.
Nasdaq Dips 100 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded down 0.17% to 32,598.06 while the NASDAQ fell 0.98% to 10,784.51. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.47% to 3,837.89. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares gained 0.3% on...
NASDAQ
Qualcomm sharply lowers forecast on smartphone slump, shares slide
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc QCOM.Oforecast that revenue would come in $2 billion less than Wall Street analysts estimated for the current quarter due to a sharp drop in smartphone sales, and its shares sank 7% in after-hours trading. Qualcomm also said profits would be less than expected.
Comments / 0