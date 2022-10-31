After a tough year for cotton production, India is expecting a rebound in 2023. The world’s largest cotton producer has upped its estimates by 15 percent for the Oct. 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2023 year, according to Indian industry sources. India is expected to account for 23 percent of global production this season. Cotton output is expected to grow to 34.4 million bales, with a greater investment in production area by farmers, as well as in terms of yield. One of the factors behind the higher expected cotton growth has been the soaring prices seen most of this year, which almost doubled...

1 HOUR AGO