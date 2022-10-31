There's a Place in Wales Where People Can Pay to Take a Walk With Pigs

Where do we sign up?

If you're the kind of person who enjoys a day trip to the rural countryside, you probably enjoy relaxing activities such as visiting local farms or having a picnic out in the pasture. How about combining those two activities, though? One place in the Brecon Beacons of Wales does this in a really enjoyable way.

Good Day Out hosts a special "Piggy Walk with a Pig-nic" for £35 in Heol Senni, Wales. UK travel vlogger @lotteboo3 tried it for herself and claimed that it was "The best £35 ever spent."

OK, this is totally charming! The pigs that join you on the walk/picnic are Kunekune pigs, a particularly docile and friendly breed, especially compared to other domesticated pigs. Due to their affectionate personalities, they make for good pets, although it should be noted that they grow fairly large and need as much space and proper care as any other breed of pig. In this case, they make for great friendly "tour" guides for tourists hoping to spend a day in the countryside with them! The £35 also covers the refreshments served at the picnic, making for a really pleasant day out in the country. In the summer, sometimes guests can even go swimming with pigs in the nearby river, though that is done on a case-by-case basis.

"I heard of walks with alpacas but not this! This is so cool!" admired @seasonfaewoman. "I have also walked alpacas and gotta say.. pigs are friendlier," @lotteboo3 responded. "What a weirdly fun idea!" agreed @its_nhm. "Just done a llama trek, this is deffo the next stop," @karensbrastrap decided.

Regarding this Welsh "pig-nic" experience, we have good news and bad news. Bad news first- it's done for the year, as it's too cold in the UK for outdoor outings of this kind right now. However, the good news is that they're already taking bookings for the next year as early as March. If this pleasant pastoral experience appeals to you, go ahead and book your spot before they fill up!

