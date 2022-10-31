ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio's Supercar: the Acura NSX

In the winter of 1967, a fleet of tiny, foreign cars crept through the snows of the American Midwest. Battered by winds whipping across the flat terrain, they nonetheless struggled onward, each one a seed of ambition looking for fertile ground. The fields lay dormant, frozen by the weather. But spring was coming to the heartland, and with it, a new crop. Something of which to be proud.
Justice Thomas rejects lawyer’s rationale for using race in admissions for diversity: 'Don't put much stock'

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday dismissed an argument from a lawyer defending race-based affirmative action policies in college admissions and said that he doesn't give much weight to the idea that diversity automatically creates better outcomes. During arguments involving admissions policies at the University of North Carolina (UNC),...
Affirmative action case: Justices Alito, Roberts snap at Harvard lawyer

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Samuel Alito both grew noticeably frustrated Monday with Harvard lawyer Seth Waxman during a case on Harvard's affirmative action policy in admissions. The Supreme Court heard two cases Monday on affirmative action in college admissions, one involving Harvard and another, heard earlier in the...
