Jim Harbaugh Releases Official Statement On Stadium Tunnel Situation

The story of the weekend in college football, unfortunately, had little to do with anything that happened on the field of play.

Instead, everyone is talking about the violence that occurred in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following Michigan's win over rival Michigan State.

Videos have emerged that appear to show a pair of Michigan players getting beat up by groups of Michigan State players as they tried to make their way to the home locker room.

Now, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has spoken.

Harbaugh opened his Monday press conference with a statement about the scuffle that lasted more than two minutes. He came down hard on the Michigan State players involved, saying "an apology will not get the job done in this instance," and "I can't imagine this would not result in criminal charges."

“We now have an ongoing police investigation," Harbaugh said. "What happened in the tunnel was egregious. Sickening to watch the videos, the ones that are on social media right now, and also the ABC tunnel cam. It’s at a higher elevation, it shows much, much more of what took place. As I said, those are sickening to watch. There needs to be accountability. There needs to be a full, thorough, timely investigation. ... I can’t imagine this would not result in criminal charges. The videos are bad. And it’s clear what transpired, this is very open and shut. As they say, watch the tape. I’m coming to this from a perspective of being a parent, and these young men are entrusted to me by their families, to our program, and we have a responsibility to each player, to treat them like our own. And I take that responsibility very seriously. An apology will not get the job done in this instance. There should be serious consequences for the many individuals that are culpable. And on behalf of the 2022 Michigan football team, our players, our coaches, our staff and university, this has been a very traumatic experience for everybody, especially for Ja'Den (McBurrows) and Gemon (Green). So we support them. We support, support, support them and their families in every possible way.”

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker has already issued a statement about the fighting and suspended four players — Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose and Zion Young — as a result.

However, it seems likely that will represent just the beginning of the consequences, as Harbaugh has now twice called for a criminal investigation, and Green's father told a reporter the family is planning to press charges.

Stay tuned for further updates.