Columbia, SC

SC Lottery

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lucky For Life

03-13-16-19-28, Lucky Ball: 3

(three, thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-eight; Lucky Ball: three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 87,000,000

Palmetto Cash 5

01-03-23-26-27, Power-Up: 2

(one, three, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-seven; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

9-5-5, FB: 6

(nine, five, five; FB: six)

Pick 3 Midday

0-8-6, FB: 2

(zero, eight, six; FB: two)

Pick 4 Evening

0-1-3-8, FB: 6

(zero, one, three, eight; FB: six)

Pick 4 Midday

6-4-3-7, FB: 2

(six, four, three, seven; FB: two)

Powerball

13-19-36-39-59, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 3

(thirteen, nineteen, thirty-six, thirty-nine, fifty-nine; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $1,200,000,000

