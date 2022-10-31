ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Midday Pick 3’ game

 2 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Midday Pick 3” game were:

0-7-9, Fireball: 2

(zero, seven, nine; Fireball: two)

NBC New York

Four $50,000 Powerball Tickets Sold in NJ. See Where, as Jackpot Soars to $1 Billion

Sorry for suggesting you buy across the river. It won't happen again. No one hit the jackpot in Saturday's Powerball drawing, but four tickets sold in New Jersey are worth big money, lottery officials said. The third prize-winning tickets, each worth $50,000, had four matching numbers and the Powerball. We'd...
The Associated Press

New poll workers raising concerns in Michigan, other states

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A shortage of poll workers has concerned local election officials in some parts of the country as the midterm elections approach. Not so in Michigan. Conservative groups and local Republican Party operatives who have pushed false claims about the 2020 presidential election have recruited poll workers here by the thousands. Similar recruitment efforts on the right have bolstered the ranks of poll workers in some other states with nationally watched races.
MICHIGAN STATE
PhillyBite

What is New Jersey State Bird?

Philadelphia, PA - New Jersey waited long to name its state bird, a goldfinch. In its 159th meeting, the New Jersey legislature chose this bird as the state's official symbol. It shares this state symbol with six other states. But today, the goldfinch isn't the only bird that calls the Garden State home.
IOWA STATE
NJ.com

N.J. high school marching band photos: See 51 bands from across the state!

For the last two months, NJ.com photographers have reached all corners of New Jersey to highlight the state’s most exciting and tireless high school marching bands. Now, as the season is winding down and many bands are in competition mode, here’s a roundup of all the terrific programs we’ve photographed so far, sorted by region: North, Central and South.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.

7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
LAKEHURST, NJ
roi-nj.com

TD Bank names new commercial market president for South/Coastal N.J.

TD Bank last week announced it appointed Gregory Carlisle as its commercial market president for South Jersey/Coastal New Jersey. Carlisle succeeds Robert Curley III, following his move to regional president of the Pennsylvania and New Jersey Metro. In this role, Carlisle will lead the local Commercial and Small Business banking...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
PennLive.com

As activists ‘trick or treat’ near Mehmet Oz’s N.J. home, neighbors share varying opinions of him

Residents of Cliffside Park, the North Jersey town where Mehmet Oz lived for more than 20 years, have different appraisals of what it’s like living next to the celebrity. A few said Oz, who’s now the GOP nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, was a good neighbor who largely kept to himself. Others said that on Halloweens past, he’d take his grandkids trick-or-treating, and once showed up in a Superman costume and another time as a ghost.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Enrollment doubled! The 10 fastest-growing school systems in NJ

TRENTON – Compared with 20 years ago, enrollment in New Jersey's public schools is up slightly – though, of course, the experience varies significantly by region and town. Between the 2001-02 and 2021-22 school years, five districts more than doubled their enrollment. Another 11 were up by more than a third. And in all, 110 districts saw growth of more than 10% in that time.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ

As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
