Apartment Therapy

7 Kitchen Decorating Trends Designers Can’t Wait to Leave Behind in 2022

Freelance writer Dana McMahan is a chronic adventurer, serial learner, and whiskey enthusiast based in Louisville, Kentucky. Do the kitchens you see on Instagram, Pinterest, and home improvement shows start to blend together after a while? No surprise if so, because, well, trends are trends for a reason. And if you’re tired of seeing, say, all-white, all-the-time kitchens, imagine how designers feel! They live and breathe this stuff, and you can bet they are so over some of it.
Family Handyman

Make Your Kitchen Cabinets Look Brand New Without Replacing Them

The cabinets are likely the first thing people notice when entering your kitchen, so it’s important to keep them updated and looking good. Luckily, that doesn’t have to mean total replacement. I’ve seen homeowners choose much cheaper and less time-consuming ways to refresh their kitchen cabinets. Here...
AOL Corp

'Like pillows for the feet': These wildly popular Skechers slip-on walking shoes are down to $39

Need a pair of supportive kicks? Check this out: Amazon's top-selling walking shoes — the Skechers Go Walk Joy — are on sale starting at $39 in a bevy of colors and sizes. There's a reason they're called "joy" — they're so comfortable, you'll get a rush every time you put them on. The sneakers are lightweight and flexible, with ultra-responsive cushioning. A breathable mesh upper lets your tootsies breathe, and the soft fabric lining and padded collar adds a cloud-like vibe.
yankodesign.com

Top 10 tiny homes on wheels for those who love a sustainable life on the go

Sustainability has been running through everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’ve been trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! With everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have been taking over the architecture world, and they continue to grow popular by the day. And tiny homes on wheels, in particular, have really taken us by storm! What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces that are portable and travel-friendly. You can now take your cozy and comfy home with you wherever you travel. These tiny homes on the move are simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And we’ve curated a wide range of travel-friendly micro-home setups that will cater to everybody’s unique needs and preferences. There’s a tiny home out there for everyone.
livingetc.com

Should dining chairs match a table? Designers decide whether matching sets are still an interior design crime

To match or not to match, that is the question. As the principal piece of furniture in a dining area - alongside the table - dining chairs play an essential role in the overall look, feel, and experience of the space. A new or upcycled set of dining chairs is an easy and relatively low-cost trick to instantly update a dining room. However, the wrong look can date it just as quickly.
findingfarina.com

A Quick Kitchen Remodel Checklist

Ninety percent of all American homeowners, according to a recent Trulia survey, intend to remodel their homes at some time. A kitchen remodels is one of the best ways to have a whole new home for much less money than you could get for a home sale. You can revamp your kitchen for a fraction of what it would cost to buy an entire beautiful new home, and you’ll use all of the same appliances and features.
housebeautiful.com

This Joanna Gaines Kilz Paint Collection Is Inspired By a Castle She Renovated

There's nothing more transformative than a thick coat of paint. Whether you’re swathing too bright white walls in a warm-toned beige or painting the ceiling a glossy shade of aquamarine, you’d be amazed at what a new hue can do for your walls. The only problem? There are a lot (read: thousands) of paint colors to choose from, so picking the right one for your space can be a bit of a challenge. That’s where Joanna Gaines comes in.
Apartment Therapy

A 520-Square-Foot NYC Studio’s Secret Is Flexible Furniture and Drop-Dead Gorgeous Architectural Details

Originally from California, but turned New Yorker since 2000, I've been shooting my entire life and am still inspired and excited about it. Lately I have been putting my energies into my Fine Art, which can be seen on my website and on Saatchi Art. Being infatuated with interior design doesn't hurt either, which mixes well with my love of photographing interiors.
PopSugar

Tupperware Is Now Available at Target — Shop the Collection Here

Tupperware is often mistaken as the name for any run-of-the-mill plastic or glass food storage container, but the brand itself is actually far more exclusive. For years, Tupperware wasn't available at box stores and was set up primarily through direct-to-consumer sales. This meant Tupperware could be purchased solely through "Tupperware parties" and eventually through its own online store to further its reach. Nevertheless, the brand never sold outside of its website . . . until now. In October, Tupperware announced its foray into retail with Target, marking a big move for the company.
House Digest

House Digest

