MI Lottery
DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:
Fantasy 5 Double Play
03-13-24-29-34
(three, thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-four)
Lucky For Life
03-13-16-19-28, Lucky Ball: 3
(three, thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-eight; Lucky Ball: three)
Poker Lotto
AD-JS-5D-9H-5S
(AD, JS, 5D, 9H, 5S)
Midday Daily 3
0-8-4
(zero, eight, four)
Midday Daily 4
8-8-6-0
(eight, eight, six, zero)
Daily 3
7-0-2
(seven, zero, two)
Daily 4
3-5-8-1
(three, five, eight, one)
Fantasy 5
02-07-19-20-25
(two, seven, nineteen, twenty, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Keno
10-13-15-21-26-28-30-33-37-39-40-42-44-47-49-51-53-55-59-61-62-69
(ten, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty, forty-two, forty-four, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-five, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-nine)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 87,000,000
Powerball
13-19-36-39-59, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 3
(thirteen, nineteen, thirty-six, thirty-nine, fifty-nine; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $1,200,000,000
Comments / 0