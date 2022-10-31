ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MI Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:

Fantasy 5 Double Play

03-13-24-29-34

(three, thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-four)

Lucky For Life

03-13-16-19-28, Lucky Ball: 3

(three, thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-eight; Lucky Ball: three)

Poker Lotto

AD-JS-5D-9H-5S

(AD, JS, 5D, 9H, 5S)

Midday Daily 3

0-8-4

(zero, eight, four)

Midday Daily 4

8-8-6-0

(eight, eight, six, zero)

Daily 3

7-0-2

(seven, zero, two)

Daily 4

3-5-8-1

(three, five, eight, one)

Fantasy 5

02-07-19-20-25

(two, seven, nineteen, twenty, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

10-13-15-21-26-28-30-33-37-39-40-42-44-47-49-51-53-55-59-61-62-69

(ten, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty, forty-two, forty-four, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-five, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-nine)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 87,000,000

Powerball

13-19-36-39-59, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 3

(thirteen, nineteen, thirty-six, thirty-nine, fifty-nine; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $1,200,000,000

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

New poll workers raising concerns in Michigan, other states

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A shortage of poll workers has concerned local election officials in some parts of the country as the midterm elections approach. Not so in Michigan. Conservative groups and local Republican Party operatives who have pushed false claims about the 2020 presidential election have recruited poll workers here by the thousands. Similar recruitment efforts on the right have bolstered the ranks of poll workers in some other states with nationally watched races.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Man who fled crashed pickup with body in bed faces 2 counts

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a 19-year-old man with two felony counts in connection with the death of a 62-year-old woman whose body was found in the bed of a crashed pickup truck. Stephen Freeman of Lexington faces charges of receiving and concealing a body and concealing the death of an individual. A judge set his bond at $75,000 surety only with a GPS tether upon release, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office said. It wasn’t clear whether Freeman has an attorney who might comment on his behalf. The body of Gabriele Seitz of Shelby Township was discovered Thursday afternoon following a minor collision in which the driver of the truck fled the scene, Roseville police have said.
ROSEVILLE, MI
The Associated Press

Train derailment, acid leak prompt evacuations in Louisiana

PAULINA, La. (AP) — The derailment of six train cars and a subsequent acid leak prompted road closures and evacuations Wednesday in a Louisiana community, officials said. No injuries were reported in the derailment in the community of Paulina in St. James Parish, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of New Orleans. St. James officials said about 200 homes were evacuated. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the derailment.
PAULINA, LA
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Where will Hawaii’s biggest volcano erupt from?

HONOLULU (AP) — The ground is shaking and swelling at Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano in the world, indicating that it could erupt. Scientists say they don’t expect that to happen right away but officials on the Big Island of Hawaii are telling residents to be prepared in case it does erupt soon. Here’s are some things to know about the volcano.
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

3 arrested in possible fentanyl ring; girl dies of overdose

GALLIANO, La. (AP) — Three Louisiana men have been accused of distributing pills that killed a 15-year-old girl and hospitalized a 16-year-old boy, and more arrests are possible in what investigators believe is a fentanyl ring, a sheriff said Tuesday. Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of Larose, was arrested Thursday, the day deputies responded to a 4:30 a.m. report of the boy’s apparent overdose and, hours later, to the girl’s death at different homes in Galliano, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said in a news release. Investigators believe both thought they were taking Percocet, a brand of oxycodone, said Capt. Brennan Matherne, a spokesperson for Webre. Sergio Perez, 18, of Cut Off, was arrested Thursday night and Anthony Francis, 21, of Larose, on Monday, Webre said.
GALLIANO, LA
The Associated Press

16-year-old girl mauled by six dogs in Southern California

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A 16-year-old girl was in serious condition after being mauled by six of her family’s large dogs at their home in Southern California over the weekend, authorities said. A neighbor called 911 to report the attack around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Thousand Oaks, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. Sheriff’s Capt. Ron Chips said the teen suffered “several significant lacerations and dog bites to her head, torso and arms.” The girl’s mother was also bit, but not seriously injured, he said. The dogs were identified as cane corsos, a type of mastiff, the Ventura County Star reported Monday.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy