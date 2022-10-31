Read full article on original website
Related
'Rotting from the inside': Thousands of flooded cars from Hurricane Ian headed to NC to be resold
Before you buy a car, here are signs of a car that may have flood damage.
How to Avoid Buying a Used Car Flooded by Hurricane Ian
Find out a few ways to detect used cars damaged by water and flooding. Additionally, we'll tell you why they're not worth buying. The post How to Avoid Buying a Used Car Flooded by Hurricane Ian appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
thetrek.co
Surviving the Storm in Oregon
We had hiked 32 miles that day, my biggest mileage day on trail yet. Exhausted I got into camp by 8.30, found a pitch, cooked and got into my sleeping bag. I felt quite proud of my pitch because it was completely flat without any stones or routes digging into my foam pad and therefore my back, furthermore the forest floor was made of deteriorated bark which was super soft. I was certain I would sleep well!
This Household Staple May The Be The Secret To A Squeaky Clean Kitchen
No one likes cleaning the kitchen, but it accumulates a lot of dirt and bacteria. You should add this household staple to your cleaning arsenal.
15 Savvy Modern Loft Bed Ideas To Double Your Floor Space
Loft beds open up a lot of floor space, allowing you to put a dresser, desk, couch, or other storage under the bed. Here are some ideas for you to try.
Mic
40 ugly problems around your house that can actually be fixed for under $35
Your house isn’t ugly — it just hasn’t blossomed and reached its full potential (yet). If you’ve only been able to focus on the eyesores in your home lately, and the cost of fixing those issues makes you think they’ll never be resolved, you’re in for a treat. Not only can you give your space a much-needed facelift, but the ugly problems around your house can actually be fixed for under $35.
The Best Way To Clean Window Tracks
Are you tired of your window tracks being filled with dark dirt and debris? If you're unsure how to get them sparkling again, here are a few methods.
Dishwasher vs Washing By Hand: Which Is Cheaper?
When it comes to using the dishwasher vs washing by hand, there’s a clear winner.
25 Stylish Laundry Baskets You Need In Your Home
Having a dedicated collection and organization storage for your laundry is imperative in any household. Here are some stylish laundry baskets for your home.
Home Depot Or Lowe's: Which Has Better Deals On Ceiling Fans?
There are many design options available when it comes to ceiling fans. But, Which has the better deal: Home Depot or Lowe's?
How To Easily Paint Behind A Radiator Without Removing It
Painting is a complex skill to master, especially when working in hard-to-reach places. Here's how to easily paint behind a radiator without removing it.
5 Steps You Need to Take if Your Car Is Damaged by Weather
Severe weather, ranging from flood waters to hail, can cause car damage. Should your car experience this, these are five steps to take immediately. The post 5 Steps You Need to Take if Your Car Is Damaged by Weather appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Interview: What to Do If Your Car Has Been Flood Damaged
Was your car damaged by a flood? We got to speak with a couple of the directors from Vroom to find out the next steps that you should take. Check out the details here! The post Interview: What to Do If Your Car Has Been Flood Damaged appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Does Home Depot Responsibly Source Their Lumber?
Lumber plays a key role in the manufacturing of a home, from the foundation to its intricate interior details. In fact, carpenters and DIYers alike can turn just about any piece of wood into a gorgeous dining table or cabinetry for the kitchen — and many buy this material from stores like Home Depot. If you're a woodworker and live near a forest, it may be easier to obtain lumber based on the local rules and regulations for cutting down trees. While this likely presents fewer obstacles, going this route means the wood isn't responsibly sourced or harvested in a managed forest, according to Reseat. Not only that, but home improvement stores are also easy targets for sourcing lumber unethically.
House Plants You Should Never Grow In A Home With Pets
Consider our picks because you can't always protect your pets from ingesting plants by hanging them. Leaves can fall, and some animals are curious.
5 Unexpected Ways To Use Oven Cleaners Around The House
Oven cleaners work wonders to break down the most stubborn food and grease stains. However, there are some unexpected ways to use them around the house.
How To Plant A Fall Vegetable Garden
Your garden doesn't need to be closed for business after the first frost. Here is how to plant a fall vegetable garden, both indoors and out.
homedit.com
How To Get Rid Of Mold On Wood
Mold on wood is harmful to your home and health. Removing mold from wood will protect you and your family. There are a few DIY mold removal methods that will help you save time and money. If you can clean mold on a wood surface, you won’t have to hire a professional when you know how to remove it.
homedit.com
DIY Natural and Homemade Oven Cleaner With Baking Soda And Vinegar
For many people, the thought of cleaning the oven is a bit intimidating. Even if your oven has a self-clean feature, it can be time-consuming and quite smelly. Spraying chemicals into a major food prep area may not fill your heart with joy, either. Forget about self-cleaning, and check this...
House Digest
New York, NY
67K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.https://www.housedigest.com/
Comments / 0