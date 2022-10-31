ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Digest

Comments / 0

Related
thetrek.co

Surviving the Storm in Oregon

We had hiked 32 miles that day, my biggest mileage day on trail yet. Exhausted I got into camp by 8.30, found a pitch, cooked and got into my sleeping bag. I felt quite proud of my pitch because it was completely flat without any stones or routes digging into my foam pad and therefore my back, furthermore the forest floor was made of deteriorated bark which was super soft. I was certain I would sleep well!
OREGON STATE
Mic

40 ugly problems around your house that can actually be fixed for under $35

Your house isn’t ugly — it just hasn’t blossomed and reached its full potential (yet). If you’ve only been able to focus on the eyesores in your home lately, and the cost of fixing those issues makes you think they’ll never be resolved, you’re in for a treat. Not only can you give your space a much-needed facelift, but the ugly problems around your house can actually be fixed for under $35.
House Digest

Does Home Depot Responsibly Source Their Lumber?

Lumber plays a key role in the manufacturing of a home, from the foundation to its intricate interior details. In fact, carpenters and DIYers alike can turn just about any piece of wood into a gorgeous dining table or cabinetry for the kitchen — and many buy this material from stores like Home Depot. If you're a woodworker and live near a forest, it may be easier to obtain lumber based on the local rules and regulations for cutting down trees. While this likely presents fewer obstacles, going this route means the wood isn't responsibly sourced or harvested in a managed forest, according to Reseat. Not only that, but home improvement stores are also easy targets for sourcing lumber unethically.
homedit.com

How To Get Rid Of Mold On Wood

Mold on wood is harmful to your home and health. Removing mold from wood will protect you and your family. There are a few DIY mold removal methods that will help you save time and money. If you can clean mold on a wood surface, you won’t have to hire a professional when you know how to remove it.
homedit.com

DIY Natural and Homemade Oven Cleaner With Baking Soda And Vinegar

For many people, the thought of cleaning the oven is a bit intimidating. Even if your oven has a self-clean feature, it can be time-consuming and quite smelly. Spraying chemicals into a major food prep area may not fill your heart with joy, either. Forget about self-cleaning, and check this...
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
67K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy