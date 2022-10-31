Lumber plays a key role in the manufacturing of a home, from the foundation to its intricate interior details. In fact, carpenters and DIYers alike can turn just about any piece of wood into a gorgeous dining table or cabinetry for the kitchen — and many buy this material from stores like Home Depot. If you're a woodworker and live near a forest, it may be easier to obtain lumber based on the local rules and regulations for cutting down trees. While this likely presents fewer obstacles, going this route means the wood isn't responsibly sourced or harvested in a managed forest, according to Reseat. Not only that, but home improvement stores are also easy targets for sourcing lumber unethically.

1 DAY AGO