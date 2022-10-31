NJ Lottery
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ These New Jersey lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash4Life
14-26-31-37-41, Cash Ball: 3
(fourteen, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty-one; Cash Ball: three)
Double Play
06-12-13-20-34-35
(six, twelve, thirteen, twenty, thirty-four, thirty-five)
Pick 6 Lotto
02-05-07-32-39-41
(two, five, seven, thirty-two, thirty-nine, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $2,300,000
Powerball
13-19-36-39-59, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 3
(thirteen, nineteen, thirty-six, thirty-nine, fifty-nine; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $1,200,000,000
Pick 3
7-5-0, Fireball: 2
(seven, five, zero; Fireball: two)
Pick 4
1-2-4-3, Fireball: 2
(one, two, four, three; Fireball: two)
Cash 5
08-16-30-33-37, Xtra: 2
(eight, sixteen, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-seven; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $159,000
Midday Pick 3
0-7-9, Fireball: 2
(zero, seven, nine; Fireball: two)
Midday Pick 4
6-3-5-8, Fireball: 2
(six, three, five, eight; Fireball: two)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 87,000,000
Comments / 0