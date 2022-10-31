3 Prominent Names Emerge To Replace Bryan Harsin At Auburn

© Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Three notable names have emerged as potential options to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn.

The Tigers announced this Monday afternoon that they are firing head football coach Bryan Harsin.

Now, the question is who will Auburn hire to replace him?

Related: Coaching Candidates to Replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn

Three names have already emerged: Deion Sanders, Lane Kiffin and Hugh Freeze.

"Names that will be prominent in the search at AU will include Freeze, Kiffin and Sanders," said Pat Smith.

Deion Sanders' name will be in the mix throughout this entire process. He's a savvy recruiter and is clearly capable of building an impressive staff. But he's also closely tied to HBCUs and may want to stay put.

Lane Kiffin, meanwhile, might want to stay put at Ole Miss rather than leave for Auburn. So that leaves Hugh Freeze.

It's been rumored for a while now that Freeze will one day return to the SEC. Now's his chance. The Auburn job is a perfect fit.

Who do you think Auburn should hire to replace Bryan Harsin?