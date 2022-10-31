Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Nissan Bringing Electromod Sunny Truck, 1,300 HP Formula Drift Z, And Other Concepts To SEMA 2022
Nissan is getting ready for the fast-approaching SEMA show, and it’s so excited that it’s already showing off the six concepts it will bring to the Las Vegas Convention Center from November 1 to 4. With electric vehicles, a variety of trucks, and race cars, not to mention a raft of aftermarket parts, the Nissan stand should be an interesting one.
Carscoops
1,204-HP Hennessey Venom 1200 Mustang GT500 Kicks Sand In Shelby’s Face
If ever there was a car crying out for a humongous injection of extra horsepower, the Shelby GT500 isn’t it. Torturing its engine mounts, transmission, driveshafts and tires to the tune of 760 hp (771 PS) and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm), the GT500 is already more powerful than several supercars. So what does John Hennessey do? He gives it another 444 hp (450 PS), of course.
CAR AND DRIVER
Dodge Charger Daytona EV Concept Back for SEMA, and an Even Wilder Banshee Is Coming
Dodge has brought out its electric Charger Daytona concept for the second time, this time painted in Stryker Red and wearing carbon-fiber 18-inch wheels. Dodge also detailed the Charger Daytona's lineup, with the 340-badged base model making 455 horsepower and the second-tier 440-badged model producing 590 horsepower. There will also...
CAR AND DRIVER
Tested: 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 with Z07 Package Is the Performance Pinnacle
From the November 2022 issue of Car and Driver. Until now, no one would have thought that throwing a set of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R gummies on a sports car would improve ride quality. But it's true on the Z06 when paired with the $9995 carbon-fiber wheels, which shed a claimed 41 pounds.
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
Get a New 1968 Dodge Charger Based on the 2022 Challenger
While this looks like a restomod 1968 Charger, it is much more than that. The post Get a New 1968 Dodge Charger Based on the 2022 Challenger appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CAR AND DRIVER
Lexus Brings Overlanding SUVs, a 600-HP IS, and an Electrified Coupe Concept to SEMA
It's a virtual world these days, and auto shows seem to hold less interest for automakers with each passing year, but SEMA is a notable exception. The aftermarket show is a great place for car companies to showcase their products in new ways, and Lexus is out to do that with these six unique builds for SEMA 2022. The creations vary in purpose and style, from a 600-hp Lexus IS concept powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 to a GX460 concept built to withstand serious overlanding voyages. Here are the highlights:
The Verge
Weird cars are becoming the new normal
It’s been a real WTF kind of year for car releases, new machines in new shapes with offbeat marketing leaning on gimmicky features that nobody asked for. Gimmicks are nothing new, but as I was pondering yet another incredibly quick, perfectly quiet EV, it occurred to me that I’ve been having an increasing number of head-scratching reactions to new cars over the past few years.
Top Speed
Watch A Tuned Honda Civic School an Audi TT RS
Another day, another unique drag race has been brought to you by Hoonigan. This time, it is between a 1994 Honda Civic hatchback and a 2018 Audi TT RS coupe. Of course, they are powered by built engines, but unlike the Civic, which hardly has any original parts apart from the body, the TT RS still has the stock engine block with fewer aftermarket parts. Both cars have an all-wheel-drive system, so launching these beasts wouldn’t be a problem. The 2.5-liter inline-five Audi engine in the TT RS is a caged beast with tons of unleashed power, as shown by this drag race, yet the Civic is a clear winner in terms of power output.
insideevs.com
1987 Nissan Sunny Pickup Coming To SEMA With Leaf Power
This very cool looking Leaf-swapped 1987 Nissan Sunny pickup is one of the official Nissan concepts shown at the 2022 SEMA show in Las Vegas. It was built for Nissan by Tommy Pike Customs and it looks far sportier than the original truck, with its big front apron, oversized wheels and lowered stance.
insideevs.com
Watch Tesla Semi Effortlessly Accelerate From Standstill
The long-awaited Tesla Semi was recently spotted in Silver Springs, not far from the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada. This time, the Semi - with a trailer attached - was seen stopping at a roundabout and then accelerating effortlessly - quickly, smoothly and silently, which looks a bit unrealistic, especially when compared to ordinary diesel trucks.
CAR AND DRIVER
Ford Goes All In at SEMA With 10 Custom Builds
Ford is making the most of the SEMA show by taking the wraps off a wide assortment of accessorized and custom-built vehicles in Las Vegas. These projects run the gamut from an overland-ready Transit full-size van to trail-tackling takes on the already off-road-focused Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport. Ford Bronco...
MotorAuthority
Nissan Z GT4 race car debuts at SEMA show
A new generation of Nissan's Z sports car arrived for 2023, and, just as it did for the predecessor model, Nissan has built a racing version to GT4 specifications. The new Z GT4 made its formal debut on Wednesday at the 2022 SEMA show in Las Vegas, following a previous showing in September, as well as in April during a 24-hour race in Japan, though Nissan didn't let on what the car actually was at that time.
Carscoops
Toyota GR 86 With Super GT-Inspired Bodykit Teased Ahead Of SEMA Debut
A heavily modified Toyota GR 86 with a Super GT-inspired bodykit is heading to the SEMA Show bound to turn heads. The Japanese car manufacturer lifted the veil on the new Toyota GR 86 GT300 Super GT race car at the start of the year. Flat Hat 3D Studio used the racer for inspiration in designing this road-legal bodykit for the sports car while Sayber Design will be responsible for the development and production.
CAR AND DRIVER
Toyota Tundra Trailhunter Previews Factory-Built Overland Trim
The Trailhunter concept revealed today at the 2022 SEMA show previews a new factory-built overland variant of the Toyota Tundra. The Trailhunter concept has third-party add-ons available through Toyota's newly announced Associated Accessory Products. Along with the new third-party accessories, the Trailhunter trim will also be offered on other Toyota...
CAR AND DRIVER
Toyota Tundra, Sequoias Shown at SEMA Are for Adventuring in Style
Toyota today revealed custom versions of the Tundra half-ton pickup and Sequoia full-size SUV at the SEMA show. These Tundra and Sequoia models were built for overlanding, which is a mix between camping and off-roading. The SEMA builds include a Tundra that doubles as a film studio and a lifted...
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Brings the V-8 Fury
The day began with weather to scare Gordon Lightfoot, when the gales of November came early at Michigan's Silver Lake Dunes. Eventually, the rain abated, but the towering dunes were so thoroughly soaked that there was almost too much traction. Not too much for the guy in the rental Buick Encore, we guess, but enough to make even the steepest of dunes but a minor inconvenience to the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R. When you've got 700 horsepower and 37-inch beadlocked tires, wet sand may as well be a foot-thick lane of interstate slab.
Top Speed
Toyota GR Corolla Rally Concept Debuts At SEMA
Earlier in 2022, Toyota unveiled the GR Corolla, a small, 300-horsepower hot hatch that finally answered the calls of many enthusiasts. Many have called the GR Corolla the hottest new hatchback of the year, but it seems that it is more than that. At the 2022 SEMA Show, the GR Corolla’s potential for aftermarket customization was on full display, as shown by the GR Corolla Rally Concept.
CAR AND DRIVER
Honda CEO: 'I'm Not Sure If We Can Replace the Manual Transmission'
Honda isn't quite ready to give up on stick shifts for good, but the company is realistic about how the dawning EV era likely spells the end of the manual transmission as we know it. During a roundtable interview with Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe and head of electrification Shinji Aoyama, both executives expressed doubt to C/D that Honda would pursue any sort of simulated or artificial manual transmissions for its upcoming EVs, not even for the electric sports cars that are part of its already confirmed future lineup.
CAR AND DRIVER
Deal Alert: Save over 50% on This Excellent OBD-II Code Reader
We've all been there—that pesky check engine light pops up on your dashboard. Instantly, thoughts of expensive mechanic bills, weeks of it being repaired in the garage, and inconveniences galore flash through the mind. It seems inevitable, right? Well, maybe not. Your vehicle's check engine light can come on...
