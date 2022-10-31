Another day, another unique drag race has been brought to you by Hoonigan. This time, it is between a 1994 Honda Civic hatchback and a 2018 Audi TT RS coupe. Of course, they are powered by built engines, but unlike the Civic, which hardly has any original parts apart from the body, the TT RS still has the stock engine block with fewer aftermarket parts. Both cars have an all-wheel-drive system, so launching these beasts wouldn’t be a problem. The 2.5-liter inline-five Audi engine in the TT RS is a caged beast with tons of unleashed power, as shown by this drag race, yet the Civic is a clear winner in terms of power output.

