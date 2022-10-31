Read full article on original website
torquenews.com
Honda Offers Sneak Peek At All-New 2023 Accord - Images and Info Here
The American-made Honda Accord enters a new era. Here’s what Honda says we can look forward to. Honda’s Accord is about to enter its 11th generation in 2023. The all-new Accord will feature many upgrades to ensure it remains one of the top-selling American-made vehicles. The Accord will...
Carscoops
Honda S2000 Rat Rod Is A Middle Finger To Garage Queens And Auction Houses
The Honda S2000 may be an iconic sports car but that didn’t stop the owner of this particular one transforming it into a rat rod unlike any other. This S2000 has been doing the rounds on social media as of late and was brought to life by Instagram user pepdoesit. While details about the build are limited, the results speak for themselves.
bikeexif.com
This one’s a keeper: Hombrese’s Honda XL500 flat tracker
If you fancy yourself a romantic, consider this: have you ever built a custom motorcycle for your significant other? Uwe Kostrewa has, and it’s an absolute peach. We all know Uwe as the guy behind Hombrese Bikes in Cologne, Germany. His style is distinct; if it’s a flat tracker or scrambler with a charming retro vibe, Uwe probably built it. This time he’s applied that recipe to a humble 1979 Honda XL500S, turning into a zesty race bike for his girlfriend.
Autoblog
Dodge announces Hurricane I6 crate engine, new Hellephants
Dodge and Mopar have a history of offering some sweet crate engines, and there's no signs of that slowing. Over the next couple of years, the range of engines is expanding with options for both eight and six cylinders. Yes, the Hurricane twin-turbo straight sixes introduced on the Jeep Wagoneer will be available on their own for use in whatever you can fit them in. But Dodge isn't done with V8s, as the brand's ultimate Hellephant engine will have four variants.
insideevs.com
Watch Xpeng VTOL Flying Electric Car Successfully Complete First Flight
The arrival of commercially viable flying cars has been erroneously foretold countless times before over the course of the last century, but in recent years, with the popularization of electric vehicles, the idea that we will travel around like the Jetsons in the foreseeable future seems to be gaining traction again. Companies dedicated to providing such a product are now popping up, and other companies like China’s Xpeng are also looking allocating resources for this.
For Sale: 1964 Aston Martin DB5, Some Assembly Required
Collecting CarsThis Aston Martin DB5 has its parts fully restored, including the body, engine, and running gear. All that’s left is for one brave soul to put it all together.
2022 Tesla Model 3 vs. Honda Accord Hybrid: Which One Is Cheaper to Own?
Here's a comparison of the Tesla Model 3 EV and the Honda Accord Hybrid to determine which fuel-efficient vehicle is the cheapest to operate and own. The post 2022 Tesla Model 3 vs. Honda Accord Hybrid: Which One Is Cheaper to Own? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jay Leno Checks Out Icon Derelict's Electric 1949 Mercury Coupe
Icon has built a stellar reputation for taking old-school design and adding modern technology. Its founder, Jonathan Ward, has created several magnificent restomods, but the most famous of the lot has to be the Icon Bronco. There's also an excellent case to be made for its $200,000 FJ Cruiser. As...
Top Speed
This Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser Concept Is A True Piece Of Automotive History
In today’s world of cars, there are few that are truly elegant. While there are many that are beautiful and impressive, the level of elegance found in classic cars is almost nowhere to be seen today. It is no wonder why classic cars have retained their value, especially when they were unique even for the time. Some of these cars, when they come to the auction, offer a slice of old-school comfort and luxury while showing how eccentric brands once were. If you want something truly unique though, an antique classic car is guaranteed to impress, even when it comes from unlikely sources - like Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser coming for sale through Mecum Auto Auction.
Carscoops
Toyota GR 86 With Super GT-Inspired Bodykit Teased Ahead Of SEMA Debut
A heavily modified Toyota GR 86 with a Super GT-inspired bodykit is heading to the SEMA Show bound to turn heads. The Japanese car manufacturer lifted the veil on the new Toyota GR 86 GT300 Super GT race car at the start of the year. Flat Hat 3D Studio used the racer for inspiration in designing this road-legal bodykit for the sports car while Sayber Design will be responsible for the development and production.
The 2023 Nissan Z’s New Parts Catalog Includes a Stronger Clutch, Coilovers, Forged Wheels
NissanNissan is sending a new Z to the SEMA show later this week that's been loaded up with Nismo performance parts you can buy.
Toyota Goes BIG At SEMA 2022 With 8 Offroad And Overlanding Concepts
Toyota has decided to follow up last year's display and go all-out with its 2022 SEMA Showcase as it prepares eight exciting and versatile off-roading concepts that could translate to real-world accessories available via various traders. The Toyota Sequoia, Tundra, and iconic FJ49 are acting as the platform for these overlanding and camping design proposals.
Watch This Wacky BMW E46 3 Series Drift Boat Pull a Whale of a Tail Slide
CS Photo on Facebook/@cschmall94 on InstagramIt looks like SpongeBob didn't just get his license; he's now one hell of a drifter.
american-rails.com
EMD "F2" Locomotives
The F2 was built directly after production was completed on the FT model, soon after World War II had ended. The locomotive appeared similar, externally to the FT although the carbody did receive a slight upgrade (most notably the overall number of portholes). Internally, the F2 was virtually identical to...
bikeexif.com
Bobbed beyond belief: K-Speed’s Royal Enfield 650
Does the custom motorcycle workshop team at K-Speed ever sleep? Judging by the rate at which fresh and tasty customs roll off their floor, we’re guessing not. The Thai powerhouse’s custom shop runs alongside their humming parts manufacturing business, so the two often bleed into each other. Sometimes they use their custom builds to develop new parts, and sometimes they use those parts to reproduce their most popular custom builds. But somehow they still manage to find time to build one-off specials, like this bonkers Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 bobber.
Is the 2019 Honda CR-V Touring the Best Used Small SUV for 2023?
The 2019 Honda CR-V Touring is one of the best used small SUV options. Here's what you need to know about the small SUV. The post Is the 2019 Honda CR-V Touring the Best Used Small SUV for 2023? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
Volkswagen's New ID Buzz EV Van Already Has a Slide-In Camper Unit
The 2024 Volkswagen ID Buzz immediately brings up images of the original Type 2 Microbus because it has that same iconic shape and look. And while our brains are on the hazy, nostalgia-dripping topic of Type 2s... naturally they drift over to that van's more sought-after Westfalia variant, the Microbus camper conversion with a pop-up roof. While VW won't be offering the ID Buzz with that roof conversion—at least, it hasn't said so yet—we might have found the next-best thing: the Ququq BusBox camperbox module that's made just for the Buzz. It might just bring your dreams of owning a modern-day, all-electric VW camper into reality.
conceptcarz.com
RECARO Automotive raises the standard again at SEMA 2022: Ultimate performance, groundbreaking technology, sustainability focused
RECARO Automotive, the premium seat manufacturer, introduces cutting-edge new technology at SEMA 2022 bolstering their position as industry-leader in revolutionary seating technology. RECARO Automotive ORV Ultra Seat. RECARO is bringing the latest sustainability-focused product to SEMA 2022. The RECARO ORV Ultra is a pioneering first step in bringing a carbon...
torquenews.com
Catalytic Converter Anti-Theft Products Reviewed
Do catalytic converter anti-theft products really work as well as advertised? Here’s a review that puts a variety of products to the test that shows that some products do work much better than others. Plus, one example of a low-cost DIY option that works as well as the most expensive of anti-theft products.
conceptcarz.com
Toyota GR86 Takes Home 2022 SEMA Award
The GR86 Earns the 2022 SEMA Sport Compact of the Year, Giving Toyota Back-to-Back Recognition at the Show's Signature Event. SEMA member companies selected the Toyota GR86 to receive the 2022 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Sport Compact of the Year Award. This prestigious award marks back-to-back SEMA recognition for Toyota, which last year received SEMA Sport Compact of the Year and SEMA Mid-Size Truck of the Year awards for the GR Supra and the Tacoma, respectively.
