AOC hits Elon Musk's possible Twitter verification charge
Elon Musk has responded to criticism by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over his plan to charge Twitter users a monthly fee to keep their accounts verified. "Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that ‘free speech’ is actually a $8/mo subscription plan," the New York Democrat tweeted Tuesday night.
Elon Musk looking to bring back Vine as early as this year: report
New Twitter owner Elon Musk has reportedly taken action to revive Vine, a video-sharing app the social media giant shuttered years ago. Citing multiple sources, Axios reported Monday that Musk, who purchased Twitter last week, has asked Twitter engineers to move forward with bringing Vine back as early as the end of the year.
Powerball jackpot balloons to $1.5B, approaches world record
The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $1.5 billion after no ticket matched all six winning numbers on Wednesday night.
A TikToker is facing backlash from parents after his video about a baby screaming during a '29-hour flight' went viral
A TikToker, whose username is @balubrigada, is facing backlash from parents who say it's insensitive to complain about babies crying on flights.
osoblanco.org
Who is Jania Meshell? Leaked photos and videos viral on social media, Age and personal details explored!
The idea behind this article is that word is getting around to the point where everybody wishes they had more information about Jania Meshell. Since her photographs and videos became viral on Twitter, she has received a lot of interest from users of the internet who are curious to discover more about her and the viral film that was so effective in making her a household identity. It would appear that her audience is quite fond of the films that she has directed and produced herself. Stay tuned for further updates, as we will be providing more information very soon. Now, a few days ago, when this woman’s video went late on Twitter, where the video clips were quite inappropriate. Continue to read to know more about Jania Meshell, and make sure to visit our website to stay informed on the most recent events by reading about them there.
Woman Reveals How She Cracks Social Media Users' Identities: 'Found You'
"Where there is a will there is a way," joked the social media sleuth after sharing her methods on TikTok.
A McDonald's Worker Admitted To Claiming Customers' Unused Points & TikTok Is Divided
TikTok users have been known to post menu hacks when ordering fast food, but one McDonald's worker has sparked some major feelings after revealing that she collects points whenever customers turn them down. TikTok user @boujieeja works at McDonald's and posted a video showing how she uses customers' orders to...
Powerball winning numbers drawn for $1B jackpot
The numbers for Monday night's Powerball jackpot have been drawn. The estimated $1 billion jackpot was just the second time the lottery had reached that mark.
US diesel supplier warns businesses to prepare for shortages, higher prices for consumers
Mansfield Energy gave a warning to businesses that rely on diesel to have a plan for obtaining fuel as levels continue to drop to record levels.
Amazon delivery driver goes viral after perfectly following customer’s instructions
An Amazon delivery driver went viral after following a specific delivery instruction perfectly. TikToker Cherry uploaded a clip from her doorbell camera showing a delivery driver walking up her driveway with a parcel, before changing tack and instead hiding the package behind a bush. Why? Cherry’s doormat reads: “Please hide...
Serious news anchors goofing around during commercial break with special handshake will make your day
Although the YouTube video is more than a decade old, Robert Jordan and Jackie Bange continued with the adorable handshake up until Jordan's retirement.
Arizona GOP candidate's Twitter account restored after Musk tweets that he was 'looking into' suspension
Mark Finchem, the Republican candidate for Secretary of State in Arizona, tweeted on Monday that his Twitter account was temporarily suspended then restored after new owner Elon Musk said he was "looking into" the incident. "Twitter has blocked my account from speaking truth with one week left until the election,"...
Iowa Powerball winner reveals what you should do right after you win the $1.2 billion jackpot
An Iowa Powerball winner, Timothy Schultz, shares practical steps to take if you win the lottery. The jackpot stands at a staggering $1.2 billion for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.
Larry Kudlow: Joe Biden has made oil and gas companies into the 'next new villain'
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow ripped President Biden for his war on fossil fuels and the rise in costs of everyday items for Americans on 'Kudlow.'
Adriana Chechik Reveals Extent Of Heartbreaking Injuries In Return Stream
Twitch is a company with a shady past. From allegations of favoritism to criticism about the site platforming gambling, Twitch has had its fair share of controversy over the years. These controversies, combined with enticing offers from YouTube, culminated in a mass exodus of Twitch, with many prominent content creators, such as Ludwig, leaving the site. And it seems like Twitch has dropped the ball once again, but this time the repercussions for the company's actions were very serious, with one content creator ending up in the hospital.
Passenger crawls off plane after allegedly being asked to pay for wheelchair service
A Jetstar passenger with a disability crawled off the plane after allegedly being asked to pay for a wheelchair service that she says is normally free.
Is a meat recession coming?
Experts say a "meat recession" is coming as beef cattle supplies continue to dwindle due largely in part because of an acute and protracted drought in the southwest.
Elon Musk responds to Stephen King about Twitter verification charge
New Twitter owner Elon Musk replied to author Stephen King on Tuesday after the best-selling author complained about reports the company would charge a fee of $20 a month for verification. Musk said over the weekend that the verification system would be "revamped," although it remains unclear what that will...
Elon Musk bringing Twitter to Texas? What’s next as billionaire dissolves board
Elon Musk could further expand his hub of operations and attract software developers in a key region by bringing a Twitter presence to the Lone Star state.
Delta pilots vote overwhelmingly to authorize strike
Delta Air Lines pilots represented by the Air Line Pilots Association voted to authorize a strike if necessary to get a new contract agreement after talks have been delayed.
