Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Serious injuries were reported in two separate crashes in recent days in Dickinson County. The first incident happened early Saturday morning when 27-year-old Joseph Hilsabeck of Milford was ejected from his vehicle as it rolled multiple times just west of Wahpeton on 190th Street. Hilsabeck was originally taken to Lakes Regional Healthcare in Spirit Lake and later airlifted to Sioux Falls.

DICKINSON COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO