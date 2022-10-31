Read full article on original website
algonaradio.com
Work About to Begin on Ingham Lake
Crews will soon begin work on the shoreline at a state-owned lake in Emmet County. Ingham Lake is east of Wallingford, and Iowa Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist Rob Patterson says the project is focused on about a quarter mile of shoreline on the north side of the lake.
Radio Iowa
USDA funds to Charles City, Lime Springs, Cherokee processing plants
The new owners of a chicken processing plant in Charles City are getting nearly $46 million in federal assistance to reopen the facility. The Simply Essentials plant closed in August of 2019. Pure Prairie Farms, the facility’s new owner, is getting a nearly $39 million USDA loan, along with a grant of about $7 million.
more1049.com
Serious Injuries Reported in Two Dickinson County Crashes
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Serious injuries were reported in two separate crashes in recent days in Dickinson County. The first incident happened early Saturday morning when 27-year-old Joseph Hilsabeck of Milford was ejected from his vehicle as it rolled multiple times just west of Wahpeton on 190th Street. Hilsabeck was originally taken to Lakes Regional Healthcare in Spirit Lake and later airlifted to Sioux Falls.
nwestiowa.com
Spirit Lake woman cited for public intox
SHELDON—A 39-year-old Spirit Lake woman was arrested about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in Sheldon on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct — loud raucous noise and first-offense trespassing. The arrest of Nicole Ann Schroeder stemmed from her activities at a residence on the 300 block of Wyman...
Jury finds man guilty of lesser charge in Estherville homicide case
A man was found guilty of lesser charges in relation to a homicide that occurred in Emmet County last year.
kmaland.com
Second Iowa School District Allows Staff to Carry Guns
(Cherokee) -- Though its campuses have not experienced serious gun violence to date, the Cherokee Community School Board is now the second in Iowa to allow school staff members to carry guns on campus and in classrooms. Kimberly Lingenfelter, superintendent at the school, described the board's approach to keeping kids...
nwestiowa.com
Hospers man arrested on third OWI charge
HOSPERS—A 30-year-old Hospers man was arrested about 10:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, on charges of third-offense operating while under the influence and failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way. The arrest of Adam Ryan Greenfield stemmed from the stop of a 1999 Chevrolet 1500...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Suspicious Activity Leads to Ruthven Teen Being Charged wtih Drug Possession
Ruthven, IA (KICD)– A Ruthven teenager has been charged with allegedly possessing illegal substances after police investigated suspicious activity last week. A Deputy with the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office made contact early last Sunday morning but the teen is said to fled on foot while be being questioned.
