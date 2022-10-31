ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americus, GA

WALB 10

Family in Albany builds Halloween trick-or-treat experience

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re looking for a good scare and lots of laughs, an Albany family is inviting you to their home on Halloween night. Wayne and Tonie Allen live in the Doublegate community in Albany. Their address is 2609 East Doublegate Drive. The Allen family has...
ALBANY, GA
WRBL News 3

Getting ready for the 32nd Fountain City Classic

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The 32nd Annual Fountain City Classic will kickoff at AJ McClung Memorial Stadium. The Albany State Golden Rams and the Fort Valley State Wildcats will clash once again. Fort Valley alumnus and WRBL Creative Services producer Carlos Williams stops by the studio to preview this match up. The Fountain City Classic […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Phoebe Sumter receives Community of Conscience Award

AMERICUS – Last week Phoebe Sumter Auxiliary President Janice Harris presented a special award to Phoebe Sumter CEO Carlyle Walton in a ceremony held in the main lobby of Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. Phoebe Sumter was awarded the Community of Conscience Award from the Council on Volunteer Services Georgia...
AMERICUS, GA
georgiatrend.com

Cordele | Crisp County: Broadening Bragging Rights

Cordele is known as the Watermelon Capital of the World, but it is broadening its bragging rights. Growth in the residential sector, expanding commercial and industrial activity and a rise in tourism attractions are all contributing to the South Georgia town’s rising reputation as a great place to live, work and visit.
CORDELE, GA
WALB 10

AFD: Candle causes camper fire that leaves man severely burned

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A candle severely burned a man after flames tore through his camper, according to the Albany Fire Department (AFD). AFD officials said the man suffered second-degree burns and was taken to the August Burn Center for treatment. The fire happened around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday in...
ALBANY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

SGTC Jets capture come-from-behind win over Gulf Coast to open the season

AMERICUS – Heart and hustle allowed the South Georgia Technical College Jets (SGTC) to overcome a 10-point deficit with less than 14 minutes on the clock and come away with a 79 – 74 victory over the Gulf Coast Commodores (GC) in the Jets first regular season game for the 2022 – 2023 basketball season.
AMERICUS, GA
Government Technology

Albany, Ga., Police Department Unveils New Mobile App

(TNS) — The Albany Police Department announced recently the release of a custom smartphone application. This app will serve as a new way for the police department to connect with Albany residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone. The Albany Police Department app...
ALBANY, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus police investigate shooting at Wilson Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting that took place at Wilson Apartments on 33rd Street near 8th Avenue. The shooting left one injured, according to the CPD’s Twitter. There is no further information available at this time. Stay with WRBL News 3 as we keep you updated on […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wgxa.tv

Suspect arrested in Wednesday morning shooting death

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Deputies have made an arrest in connection to the shooting death of 65-year-old Eddie Lee Davis that took place on Clisby Drive on Wednesday morning. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Investigators received tips leading to the arrest of 34-year-old Quartez Johnson after...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
Nebraska Examiner

All eyes again on the Peach State: Georgia voters asked to decide U.S. Senate control

ALBANY, Ga. — Shayla Jackson knocks three times before slipping a card with voting information under the blue-painted doors of apartments at Wild Pines, a complex tucked behind Albany State University. As a canvasser for the nonpartisan New Georgia Project, a group dedicated to registering Black, brown and young voters and getting them to the […] The post All eyes again on the Peach State: Georgia voters asked to decide U.S. Senate control appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
GEORGIA STATE
Americus Times-Recorder

GSW computer science professor awarded U.S. patent

AMERICUS – Alexander Yemelyanov Ph.D., D.Sc., professor of computer science at Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW), received a patent award for his Express Decision system – a web application designed to support an individual in quickly making difficult decisions under risk and uncertainty, which are normally made by using emotion and rational intuition.
AMERICUS, GA
13WMAZ

Man found shot dead in car at Clisby Place identified

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death that happened at the 200 Block of Clisby Place on Wednesday. In a release, they said that they got a call of an abandoned vehicle at around 9:30 a.m. on Clisby Place at Hazlehurst Street. The car...
MACON, GA

