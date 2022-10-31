Read full article on original website
Kids Korner: Nov. 3 to Nov. 10, 2022
The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport continues its Thankful Thursdays series on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. Join them for a family-friendly planetarium show titled Dynamic Earth: Exploring Earth’s Climate Energy followed by a look through a telescope at the night sky (weather permitting). Free but registration is required by visiting www.vanderbiltmuseum.org. For more info, call 854-5579.
Sarah S. Anker’s debut children’s book, ‘Below the Ocean,’ teaches stewardship
Sarah S. Anker was born on a Navy base and lived all over the country before her family finally settled down in central Florida. She loved living amongst the orange groves, woodlands and even the swamps. But with time, the area began to change, giving way to urban development and the sprawling complex of Walt Disney World. Some of the ponds and lakes have evaporated.
Times … and dates: Nov. 3 to Nov. 10, 2022
The Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson will present a Mediterranean food demonstration with Naela Zeidan from 6:30 to 8 p.m. On the menu will be Baba Ganoush and rice pudding. Cost is $5 Port Jeff residents, $10 non-residents. To register, visit www.portjeff.com. Friday Nov. 4. First...
Berland challenges Mattera for state Senate seat
Aiming for New York State senator in the 2nd District are incumbent Mario Mattera (R-St. James) and Democrat Susan Berland, formerly Suffolk County legislator in the 16th District and Town of Huntington councilwoman. The two have worked together in the past on local issues, and despite differing on some political...
Port Jefferson – Welcome to HARBOR VIEW–A Gated Community!
Clubhouse with gym & rec room, Tennis & salt-water Pool plus all Port Jefferson Village amenities! Living room features gas fireplace, kitchen has granite counters and breakfast area. Spacious landing leads to primary en suite with bath, then to the 2 additional bedrooms and shared bath. $795,000 | MLS# 3438663.
Stony Brook Village announces return of Black Friday on November 25
Black Friday returns to Stony Brook Village Center on Friday, November 25. Shop Black Friday deals all day long throughout the village, with carolers, live music, and a petting zoo from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., as well as the opening of the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame.
Look Book Luncheons return to Stony Brook for fall series
Foodies and shopaholics unite for a three-part series of luncheon fashion shows in Stony Brook Village. Each part of the series will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at a different restaurant and each will feature different fall styles from Mint, Chico’s and Loft. As guests enjoy...
Wanted for Lake Grove petit larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify the woman who allegedly stole items from a Lake Grove store in September. A woman allegedly stole items from Macy’s located at the Smith Haven Mall on September 17.
Shelter Pets of the Week: Chester and Rocky
This week’s shelter pets are Chester and Rocky who arrived at the Smithtown Animal Shelter at the end of September. Rocky and Chester are a pair of friends who have lived together for over six years. Rocky is a six year-old Male Orange Tabby Domestic Short Hair, while Chester is an eight year-old Male Tuxedo Domestic Medium Hair. The two ended up without a home after a divorce, but have continued their very close bond in the Animal Shelter. They have so far been a bit shy because of the new environment, but when they’re shown a little love they start to open up. Rocky seems to be the more outgoing of the two, while Chester will follow him to see how he responds to people. The shelter staff would love for them to be adopted together, but they can be separated for the right owners.
Cold Spring Harbor Whaling Museum to host new Whale Boat Chats
It’s a whale of a tale! Beginning in November, The Whaling Museum and Education Center of Cold Spring Harbor will host new monthly Whale Boat Chats chronicling the history of whaling on Long Island. Generally 20 to 30 minutes long, the interactive discussions are metaphorically and physically centered around...
Wanted for Selden Grand Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole four Ryobi chainsaws, valued at approximately $1475, from Home Depot, located at 401 Independence Plaza in Selden on September 15 at approximately 4:45 p.m.
Between You and Me: Election special from TBR News Media
This is a rerun of last year’s explanation, updated for the current elections. Inside this issue is a treasure trove of first-hand information about the candidates and the issues in the coming election. How do I know? Because we, the different members of the editorial board of Times Beacon Record Newspapers, personally interviewed people running for office across the three towns that we serve: Brookhaven, Smithtown and Huntington. The offices the candidates are running for are all local except for Congress, which means that these are the officials who will have the most direct effect on our lives.
Theatre Three to hold auditions for [email protected]
Save the date! Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson, will hold open auditions for [email protected], by Daniel Elihu Kramer, adapted from Jane Austen’s novel, on Sunday, Nov. 27 and Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m. Seeking four versatile performers to play over two dozen characters. Performances will be held from April 7 to May 6, 2023. Bring a picture/resume. Rehearsals begin in February. For full details visit http://theatrethree.com/auditions.html.
Village communications team targets priorities
The Village of Port Jefferson Board of Trustees and staff members convened for a work session on Friday, Oct. 28, tackling the various features of the local government’s communications network. Mayor Margot Garant called the meeting as part of an ongoing effort within her administration to enhance communications between...
Construction underway for Support Facility at Brookhaven Lab
Construction is underway for the newest facility at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory. The Science and User Support Center (SUSC) is the first building for the planned Discovery Park, a development the Laboratory is pursuing near its entrance along William Floyd Parkway. The three-story, 75,000-square-foot...
Six people injured in partial building Collapse in St. James
Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating following a partial building collapse that injured six people, three critically, in St. James on Nov. 3. Six construction workers were on scaffolds dismantling the front façade of 840 Middle Country Road when the façade fell on them, knocking them off the scaffolding at approximately 1:30 p.m. The workers for Sit Back & Relax Ground Maintenance fell more than 20 feet. All six men were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital. One of the men was airlifted via Suffolk County Police helicopter.
Nature Matters: Kayaking Stony Brook Harbor – A Long Island Treasure
It was on a rising tide in mid-afternoon, on an 82-degree late summer day, that I slipped into the opening of the kayak, placed my feet on the rudder controls and pushed off the gently sloping bank in the southern reaches of Stony Brook Harbor, not too far from the famous Hercules Pavilion positioned along the harbor’s edge.
The Jazz Loft gets boost from State Cultural Arts Grant
Grant will help fund more concerts, more music and community outreach. The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Avenue in Stony Brook, is a recipient of $10,000 in New York State Council on the Arts grant funding, part of $32 million that has been awarded state-wide to more than 1,000 groups. The funding will assist arts, music and cultural organizations to make a strong comeback from the pandemic.
Ann Moran, Sound Beach trailblazer, remembered by her community
Community members, first responders, civic leaders and elected officials gathered at the Sound Beach Veterans Memorial on Saturday, Oct. 22, in celebration of the life of Ann Moran. She was born in Rockville Centre Jan. 14, 1943, and died on June 30 at age 79. Throughout her life she remained...
Port Jefferson Station/Terryville civic talks public safety, LIRR electrification, Brookhaven redistricting, shake-up at the helm
The Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Civic Association met Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Comsewogue Public Library for its monthly general meeting covering various topics. Due to a recent shortage of Suffolk County COPE officers, civic vice president Sal Pitti, whose background is in law enforcement, delivered the public safety report. He concentrated on the crime trend of catalytic converter thefts in the area.
