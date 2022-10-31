This week’s shelter pets are Chester and Rocky who arrived at the Smithtown Animal Shelter at the end of September. Rocky and Chester are a pair of friends who have lived together for over six years. Rocky is a six year-old Male Orange Tabby Domestic Short Hair, while Chester is an eight year-old Male Tuxedo Domestic Medium Hair. The two ended up without a home after a divorce, but have continued their very close bond in the Animal Shelter. They have so far been a bit shy because of the new environment, but when they’re shown a little love they start to open up. Rocky seems to be the more outgoing of the two, while Chester will follow him to see how he responds to people. The shelter staff would love for them to be adopted together, but they can be separated for the right owners.

SMITHTOWN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO