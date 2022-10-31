ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

TBR News Media

Kids Korner: Nov. 3 to Nov. 10, 2022

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport continues its Thankful Thursdays series on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. Join them for a family-friendly planetarium show titled Dynamic Earth: Exploring Earth’s Climate Energy followed by a look through a telescope at the night sky (weather permitting). Free but registration is required by visiting www.vanderbiltmuseum.org. For more info, call 854-5579.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

Sarah S. Anker’s debut children’s book, ‘Below the Ocean,’ teaches stewardship

Sarah S. Anker was born on a Navy base and lived all over the country before her family finally settled down in central Florida. She loved living amongst the orange groves, woodlands and even the swamps. But with time, the area began to change, giving way to urban development and the sprawling complex of Walt Disney World. Some of the ponds and lakes have evaporated.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

Times … and dates: Nov. 3 to Nov. 10, 2022

The Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson will present a Mediterranean food demonstration with Naela Zeidan from 6:30 to 8 p.m. On the menu will be Baba Ganoush and rice pudding. Cost is $5 Port Jeff residents, $10 non-residents. To register, visit www.portjeff.com. Friday Nov. 4. First...
HUNTINGTON, NY
TBR News Media

Berland challenges Mattera for state Senate seat

Aiming for New York State senator in the 2nd District are incumbent Mario Mattera (R-St. James) and Democrat Susan Berland, formerly Suffolk County legislator in the 16th District and Town of Huntington councilwoman. The two have worked together in the past on local issues, and despite differing on some political...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

Wanted for Lake Grove petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify the woman who allegedly stole items from a Lake Grove store in September. A woman allegedly stole items from Macy’s located at the Smith Haven Mall on September 17.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

Shelter Pets of the Week: Chester and Rocky

This week’s shelter pets are Chester and Rocky who arrived at the Smithtown Animal Shelter at the end of September. Rocky and Chester are a pair of friends who have lived together for over six years. Rocky is a six year-old Male Orange Tabby Domestic Short Hair, while Chester is an eight year-old Male Tuxedo Domestic Medium Hair. The two ended up without a home after a divorce, but have continued their very close bond in the Animal Shelter. They have so far been a bit shy because of the new environment, but when they’re shown a little love they start to open up. Rocky seems to be the more outgoing of the two, while Chester will follow him to see how he responds to people. The shelter staff would love for them to be adopted together, but they can be separated for the right owners.
SMITHTOWN, NY
TBR News Media

Wanted for Selden Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole four Ryobi chainsaws, valued at approximately $1475, from Home Depot, located at 401 Independence Plaza in Selden on September 15 at approximately 4:45 p.m.
SELDEN, NY
TBR News Media

Between You and Me: Election special from TBR News Media

This is a rerun of last year’s explanation, updated for the current elections. Inside this issue is a treasure trove of first-hand information about the candidates and the issues in the coming election. How do I know? Because we, the different members of the editorial board of Times Beacon Record Newspapers, personally interviewed people running for office across the three towns that we serve: Brookhaven, Smithtown and Huntington. The offices the candidates are running for are all local except for Congress, which means that these are the officials who will have the most direct effect on our lives.
HUNTINGTON, NY
TBR News Media

Theatre Three to hold auditions for [email protected]

Save the date! Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson, will hold open auditions for [email protected], by Daniel Elihu Kramer, adapted from Jane Austen’s novel, on Sunday, Nov. 27 and Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m. Seeking four versatile performers to play over two dozen characters. Performances will be held from April 7 to May 6, 2023. Bring a picture/resume. Rehearsals begin in February. For full details visit http://theatrethree.com/auditions.html.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
TBR News Media

Village communications team targets priorities

The Village of Port Jefferson Board of Trustees and staff members convened for a work session on Friday, Oct. 28, tackling the various features of the local government’s communications network. Mayor Margot Garant called the meeting as part of an ongoing effort within her administration to enhance communications between...
TBR News Media

Construction underway for Support Facility at Brookhaven Lab

Construction is underway for the newest facility at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory. The Science and User Support Center (SUSC) is the first building for the planned Discovery Park, a development the Laboratory is pursuing near its entrance along William Floyd Parkway. The three-story, 75,000-square-foot...
BROOKHAVEN, NY
TBR News Media

Six people injured in partial building Collapse in St. James

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating following a partial building collapse that injured six people, three critically, in St. James on Nov. 3. Six construction workers were on scaffolds dismantling the front façade of 840 Middle Country Road when the façade fell on them, knocking them off the scaffolding at approximately 1:30 p.m. The workers for Sit Back & Relax Ground Maintenance fell more than 20 feet. All six men were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital. One of the men was airlifted via Suffolk County Police helicopter.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

The Jazz Loft gets boost from State Cultural Arts Grant

Grant will help fund more concerts, more music and community outreach. The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Avenue in Stony Brook, is a recipient of $10,000 in New York State Council on the Arts grant funding, part of $32 million that has been awarded state-wide to more than 1,000 groups. The funding will assist arts, music and cultural organizations to make a strong comeback from the pandemic.
STONY BROOK, NY
TBR News Media

Port Jefferson Station/Terryville civic talks public safety, LIRR electrification, Brookhaven redistricting, shake-up at the helm

The Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Civic Association met Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Comsewogue Public Library for its monthly general meeting covering various topics. Due to a recent shortage of Suffolk County COPE officers, civic vice president Sal Pitti, whose background is in law enforcement, delivered the public safety report. He concentrated on the crime trend of catalytic converter thefts in the area.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
East Setauket, NY

East Setauket, NY
