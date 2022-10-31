Read full article on original website
Bay City volleyball roundup: Upsets are order of the day in district semifinals
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school volleyball scene in district tournaments involving Bay City area teams. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each game by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com.
Saginaw-area football teams trending up heading into district finals
Ten Saginaw-area teams claimed first-round wins, moving on in the Michigan high school football playoffs with district championships on the line. That makes the list of Saginaw-area football teams trending up a pretty obvious list.
Michigan prep football notebook: Playoffs open with one of the highest scoring games ever
The opening round of the Michigan High School Athletic Association football playoffs delivered some of the season’s most memorable performances last week. From last-second wins, high-scoring games and great individual performances, there was a lot to catch the eye of football fans. However, there was one game that was...
Flint-area district volleyball scores, brackets
Grand Blanc volleyball wins against Davison in close match — Division 1. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Bay County roundup: District debut is end for some, beginning for others
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in Bay County for Oct. 31, 2022. Bay County coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com.
Willie Mack III of Grand Blanc within one step of reaching PGA Tour
FLINT – Willie Mack III’s trip up the professional golfing ladder has him within one of step of the promised land – the PGA Tour. The pro golfer from Grand Blanc made it through the second stage of qualifying for the Korn Ferry Tour – golf’s top minor league circuit – and has already played in one PGA Tour event this year.
Reluctant basketball player Marty Embry elected to Flint Area Sports Hall of Fame
(Another in a series of profiles on the Greater Flint Area Sports Hall of Fame’s class of 2022. Submitted by the GFASHOF) Contrary to perceptions, not every kid growing up in Flint in the 1970s and early 1980s was infatuated with basketball.
Growing season rain for Flint, Saginaw, Bay City and Thumb was pretty sparse: the quick numbers
It was a dry growing season for the Flint, Tri-Cities and Thumb regions. Here are the rainfall totals, showing the south was the driest. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The farther south you were located in Mid-Michigan, the drier your growing season. The light green areas had only between 10 inches and 15 inches of rain between May 1 and November 1. The darker green areas from Gratiot County to Midland County, Arenac County and northward had a little more rain than Saginaw, Bay City, Flint and the Thumb. Those northwestern areas had between 15 inches and 20 inches of rain from May 1 to November 1.
Clio, November 02 High School 🏐 Game Notice
fox2detroit.com
A tour through Michigan's thumb, from family-owned restaurants to historic lighthouses
PORT AUSTIN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ready for a road trip?. Michigan is home to 14 billion trees that dazzle the state in the fall. The leafy colorful show transition is in full swing in the state. While most might turn their eyes north to the upper peninsula for special spots to gaze at, citizens can find the same amazing sights in the Michigan thumb.
Millages, marijuana and more: Here’s what’s on the ballot in Bay County this November
BAY CITY, MI - Bay County voters will be heading out to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to decide the fate of multiple races and proposals, ranging from the heated State Senate race in the newly created 35th District to recreational marijuana in some of the county’s townships.
See What the Dort Mall in Flint Looks Like Today. Empty [PHOTOS]
The Dort Mall in Flint is looking pretty empty and almost abandoned nowadays. Travelers driving along Dort Highway in Flint, Michigan have more than likely seen the Dort Mall. Today, unfortunately, it is starting to look like many other malls across that country...empty. The Dort Mall is actually the oldest...
Nothing ordinary about Bay City whiz kid Eric Devendorf’s rise to basketball fame
He had no interest in being ordinary. No intention of being normal. At a very young age, he knew how talents are developed, how dreams are realized and how legends are made. That’s how a boy from Bay City became a high school basketball phenom, a college basketball icon and a professional basketball wizard.
Former MSU football player allegedly strangled driver in incident before hit and run
A former MSU football player is in jail after allegedly attempting to grab a vehicle’s steering wheel and strangle the driver.
Look: Abandoned 100 Year Old Flint Area High School
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Whether you're a fan of abandoned places or not, you have to admit, old schools are always such an interesting time capsule. They take you back to...
Tudor Dixon plans Thursday campaign stop in Saginaw Township
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon will make a campaign stop here Thursday, Nov. 3, just five days shy of her election showdown with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dixon will visit the community at 8:30 a.m. at the Saginaw County Republican Party headquarters, 5063 State near...
See who is running for a chance to be on the Bay County Board of Commissioners
BAY CITY, MI - Voters in Bay County will be heading to the polls on Nov. 8 to select their new county commissioners. The Bay County Board of Commissioners is made up of seven Commissioners, who comprise the legislative branch of Bay County government and the term of the office is two years, according to Vote411.
Westbound I-69 lanes, ramps to close this week for final pavement markings
FLINT, MI -- The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to complete final pavement marking on westbound I-69 starting Wednesday, Nov. 2, a job that will require lane and ramp closures this week. MDOT said the pavement markings will help to wrap up the $100-million project, which covered more than two...
Here’s what school proposals might be on your ballot in Bay County
BAY CITY, MI - Voters in Bay County will be considering the fate of multiple school millages during the Nov. 8 election, depending on which district they live in. Voters in the Bay City Public Schools district will be considering an operating millage renewal of 18 mills, or $18 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation for 20 years from 2024 to 2043. I approved, the millage would levy approximately $10,434,524 for the district.
2023 Genesee County Roundabouts And Other Road Construction
While "winter is coming" (like 'Game of Thrones') for Michigan, it means we'll get a short reprieve from road construction projects... so, we can deal with snow, of course. It's going to be a very busy construction season for 2023... and a couple of towns get those dreaded roundabouts, too.
