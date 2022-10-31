ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

WISH-TV

Colts players react on social media to trade of RB Nyheim Hines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday traded longtime running back Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills, he thanked Colts Nation for its support over the last five years on Twitter. Hines was drafted by the Colts in 2018 from North Carolina State. Since then, he’s scored...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Seahawks Notable Signing News

The Seattle Seahawks are adding some much-needed depth to their receiving corps. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the top team in the NFC West is signing Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad. Treadwell, a former first-round pick out of Ole Miss, has bounced around the NFL since 2016. He previously...
SEATTLE, WA
Athlon Sports

Richard Sherman Reveals His Top 5 NFL Teams Right Now

Former NFL player Richard Sherman should be able to recognize what makes an NFL contender. After all, the longtime cornerback won one Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks and played in two others, one for the Seahawks and one as a member of the San Francisco 49ers. While most around the NFL might ...
Wyoming News

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks

Sep 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) rushes for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

How an ex-Patriots CB is helping Sam Ehlinger prepare for Week 9 in Foxboro

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger has a difficult matchup Sunday against Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots defense on the road at Gillette Stadium. So he's taking a smart approach to his preparation: seeking the advice of a player who thrived in Belichick's defense. Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore has...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL Kicker Cut On Wednesday With Injury Settlement

The Arizona Cardinals signed former Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill. In order to make room for him, they released kicker Rodrigo Blankenship. Arizona released Blankenship with an injury settlement. Blankenship had a brief appearance in this past weekend's game against the Minnesota Vikings. He handled six kickoffs for the Cardinals.
Centre Daily

Colts get Failing Grade from CBS Sports

The Indianapolis Colts have failed to reach their own expectations thus far in 2022, and it has cost quarterback Matt Ryan his starting position and offensive coordinator Marcus Brady his job. Indianapolis fell to a season-low No. 28 in NFL.com's Power Rankings. Is it any surprise that the Colts receive...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Texans Release Defensive Linemen Demone Harris & Micah Dew-Treadway

Harris, 26, signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Buffalo back in May of 2018. He was waived coming out of the 2018 preseason and signed to Tampa Bay’s practice squad. From there, Harris was on and off of the Buccaneers’ roster before having...
HOUSTON, TX

