Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WISH-TV
Colts players react on social media to trade of RB Nyheim Hines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday traded longtime running back Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills, he thanked Colts Nation for its support over the last five years on Twitter. Hines was drafted by the Colts in 2018 from North Carolina State. Since then, he’s scored...
NFL World Reacts To Seahawks Notable Signing News
The Seattle Seahawks are adding some much-needed depth to their receiving corps. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the top team in the NFC West is signing Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad. Treadwell, a former first-round pick out of Ole Miss, has bounced around the NFL since 2016. He previously...
NFL: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys
Oct 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder on the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Richard Sherman Reveals His Top 5 NFL Teams Right Now
Former NFL player Richard Sherman should be able to recognize what makes an NFL contender. After all, the longtime cornerback won one Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks and played in two others, one for the Seahawks and one as a member of the San Francisco 49ers. While most around the NFL might ...
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks
Sep 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) rushes for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Super Bowl odds: Every team’s championship futures for 2022-23 NFL season
A new season means new contenders for the league championship. Down below, you’ll find the Super Bowl odds for the
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Houston Texans schedule, television: How to watch NFL Week 9 game
The Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans play on Thursday Night Football in the first game on the NFL Week 9 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. NFL Week 9 picks, predictions:. Eagles vs. Texans | Chargers vs. Falcons | Dolphins vs....
NBC Sports
How an ex-Patriots CB is helping Sam Ehlinger prepare for Week 9 in Foxboro
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger has a difficult matchup Sunday against Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots defense on the road at Gillette Stadium. So he's taking a smart approach to his preparation: seeking the advice of a player who thrived in Belichick's defense. Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore has...
NFL Kicker Cut On Wednesday With Injury Settlement
The Arizona Cardinals signed former Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill. In order to make room for him, they released kicker Rodrigo Blankenship. Arizona released Blankenship with an injury settlement. Blankenship had a brief appearance in this past weekend's game against the Minnesota Vikings. He handled six kickoffs for the Cardinals.
Claypool ‘didn’t have full opportunity to show what I can do’
Now a former Steeler, what receiver Chase Claypool told the Chicago media about not having a full opportunity to show what he could do in Pittsburgh
Eagles rule out two players for Thursday vs. Texans
The Philadelphia Eagles ruled out rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis and cornerback Josiah Scott for Thursday’s game against the host
FOX Sports
Dissecting Colts' QB decision; how Zach Wilson is hindering Jets offense: NFL Week 8 analysis
But here's what happened, according to what can be pieced together. The head coach, the general manager and the owner got together to meet about the team's direction. The result of that meeting was to bench quarterback Matt Ryan and start Sam Ehlinger for the rest of the season. From...
Centre Daily
Colts get Failing Grade from CBS Sports
The Indianapolis Colts have failed to reach their own expectations thus far in 2022, and it has cost quarterback Matt Ryan his starting position and offensive coordinator Marcus Brady his job. Indianapolis fell to a season-low No. 28 in NFL.com's Power Rankings. Is it any surprise that the Colts receive...
Yardbarker
Texans Release Defensive Linemen Demone Harris & Micah Dew-Treadway
Harris, 26, signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Buffalo back in May of 2018. He was waived coming out of the 2018 preseason and signed to Tampa Bay’s practice squad. From there, Harris was on and off of the Buccaneers’ roster before having...
Alabama vs. LSU schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info
Alabama vs. LSU schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 5 Time: 6 p.m. Central TV: ESPN network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule Odds, ...
Comments / 0