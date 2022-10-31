Read full article on original website
From cattle auctions and estate auctions, to live and silent charity auctions, Montanans love a good sale. Sometimes referred to redundantly as an "auction sale", I find auctions quite fun in real life. With the auctioneer's quick cadence and buyers waving, nodding, or flicking their bidding number, it's fun to see who eventually taps out and who wins the bid.
This just in from our app, this dude was caught in 4K flipping off a passerby in Downtown Billings. According to the tipster, this guy has been seen off and on throughout Downtown Billings over the last two weeks, and every time he is spotted, he is flipping the bird to people. Strange.
One of Billings’ strong economic strengths is fantastic local food! One of the latest food crazes is Food Truck Fare and it doesn’t disappoint!. If you’ve been craving just about anything, you’ll find a food truck that can satisfy your craving today, Friday, November 4th in downtown Billings.
Soon, one of the most popular and sought-after food franchises will open multiple locations here in Montana. Billings and Missoula and folks can expect long lines when Chick-fil-A opens their doors and drive-thru to serve the folks of those cities. The Georgia-based company has become insanely popular over the last several years, and when you ask folks what would you like to see come to your town?
This week has been extremely awful for Billings residents, as two huge incidents caused two deaths on the same exact street on the same exact day. The deaths caused quite the stir in the community regarding the safety of Billings' streets, especially at night. What can the city do about it? As it turns out, they can do quite a lot to improve them.
We don’t have to wait until Thanksgiving Day to say what we are thankful for. So, I decided to make a list of all the things I’m very grateful for. It’s the little things we tend to forget about. The attitude of gratitude is the essence of life.
This week has been a busy week so we'll try to summarize with our Farmer Finishers. This week I wrapped up my review of some of the books that people might have been concerned with in Billings school district 2. All were good except two: Invitation To Psychology, and the most damaging I feel was the U.S. Government book that embraces critical race theory. That one is required.
It’s getting colder in Montana, so that means it’s soup season. I can eat soup all year round, but most people go for the hot deliciousness in the colder temperatures. I could consider myself a soup connoisseur. I’ve tried many soups in Billings, so here’s my list of restaurants that offer the best soups in town!
Being a Clark Avenue homeowner is a little more expensive in October, as thousands descend upon the Billings street expecting large Halloween displays and candy at every stop.
Fluffy, energetic and smart as a whip... Malcom visited TSM Tower today to steal the hearts of our staff. 5 years young, great with older kids, and ready for the next family to adore. Last week's Wet Nose Wednesday Pup, Hazel. Hazel is still available for adoption at Yellowstone Valley...
The jail is overcrowded, but somehow they have room for this? Very good question from John Jackson via Twitter after we shared this news update on the radio Thursday morning. According to KTVQ-TV, the local CBS TV station, a Billings woman who was shot by police inside a local hospital emergency room is now facing charges. However, the suspect is not a woman. The suspect is a transgender woman. In other words, the suspect is a man who identifies as a woman.
It's an easy road to speed on but that doesn't make it ok. Last week when I was on my way to our remote event I was clocked doing 44 mph on 6th Avenue in Billings going around the Indy curve towards Schnitzer Steel. It's 35 mph there but it's...
I'm not much of a cook, though I have YEARS of experience in the kitchen thanks to our family owning the Yellowstone Tavern in Miles City, and taking multiple years of Culinary Arts in Miles City. Does that make me a decent chef? No. Can I make a stellar bologna sandwich with canned vegetables on the side? You bet.
I just know that at some point today I'll come across someone who has a problem with teenagers trick-or-treating. I can practically hear the whiney Karen voices shrieking about it already. "Trick or treating is for KIDS!", they'll shout. Honestly, who cares?. I don't really remember at what age I...
Surrounded by lush landscapes, roaring rivers, and breathtaking mountains, Billings is one of the premier spots in Montana for partaking in numerous outdoor adventures. From rafting the nearby Yellowstone River to hiking through the beautiful natural environments of Yellowstone County, there is plenty of outdoor fun to be had when visiting the city.
I was talking to a friend the other day about how I don't live in my hometown of Great Falls anymore. Which got me wondering what percentage of people stay in the town where they were born. So I polled my coworkers. Only one of them was born here in...
Rental rates have climbed dramatically in Billings in recent years, keeping pace with the skyrocketing price of real estate in the Magic City. It's becoming more and more difficult to find affordable housing. The struggle is very real for lots of people, but imagine if you are someone who is...
Recently, three 14-year olds overdosed at Billings West High School. According to MTN News, two boys were brought to the hospital and the third was sent home with an adult. These overdoses put the school in a soft lockdown until they felt they had the safety of the students under control.
The Billings Food Bank signup for Thanksgiving and Christmas food boxes is now underway and you can signup to get a voucher by stopping by the Billings Food Bank on 4th Avenue in Billings. The signup opportunities are Monday through Friday from 10am-12pm and 1pm-3pm. You will need a picture...
Was it a drug overdose incident? Was fentanyl involved? Those are questions we have been fielding. What we do know is that two Billings West High School students in Montana were hospitalized after ingesting drugs. Josh Rath shared the news Wednesday that the Billings Police Department confirmed that two students...
