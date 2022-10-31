ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Old Cop Cars? A Harley? Laurel City Auction Has Cool Stuff

From cattle auctions and estate auctions, to live and silent charity auctions, Montanans love a good sale. Sometimes referred to redundantly as an "auction sale", I find auctions quite fun in real life. With the auctioneer's quick cadence and buyers waving, nodding, or flicking their bidding number, it's fun to see who eventually taps out and who wins the bid.
Food fantasy; Food Truck lunch in downtown Billings

One of Billings’ strong economic strengths is fantastic local food! One of the latest food crazes is Food Truck Fare and it doesn’t disappoint!. If you’ve been craving just about anything, you’ll find a food truck that can satisfy your craving today, Friday, November 4th in downtown Billings.
Are Montanans Willing To Drive Hours For This Popular Food Item?

Soon, one of the most popular and sought-after food franchises will open multiple locations here in Montana. Billings and Missoula and folks can expect long lines when Chick-fil-A opens their doors and drive-thru to serve the folks of those cities. The Georgia-based company has become insanely popular over the last several years, and when you ask folks what would you like to see come to your town?
Finish Out the Week With Paul’s Farmer Finishers: Billings Textbook Review, THC Overdose, and All Things Flakes This Fall

This week has been a busy week so we'll try to summarize with our Farmer Finishers. This week I wrapped up my review of some of the books that people might have been concerned with in Billings school district 2. All were good except two: Invitation To Psychology, and the most damaging I feel was the U.S. Government book that embraces critical race theory. That one is required.
5 Best Soup Spots in Billings for Cold, Cozy Days

It’s getting colder in Montana, so that means it’s soup season. I can eat soup all year round, but most people go for the hot deliciousness in the colder temperatures. I could consider myself a soup connoisseur. I’ve tried many soups in Billings, so here’s my list of restaurants that offer the best soups in town!
Malcom the Aussie Shepherd Needs a Home in Billings

Fluffy, energetic and smart as a whip... Malcom visited TSM Tower today to steal the hearts of our staff. 5 years young, great with older kids, and ready for the next family to adore. Last week's Wet Nose Wednesday Pup, Hazel. Hazel is still available for adoption at Yellowstone Valley...
The Jail In Billings is Full…But Has Space for This?

The jail is overcrowded, but somehow they have room for this? Very good question from John Jackson via Twitter after we shared this news update on the radio Thursday morning. According to KTVQ-TV, the local CBS TV station, a Billings woman who was shot by police inside a local hospital emergency room is now facing charges. However, the suspect is not a woman. The suspect is a transgender woman. In other words, the suspect is a man who identifies as a woman.
The Best Horseback Riding in Billings, Montana

Surrounded by lush landscapes, roaring rivers, and breathtaking mountains, Billings is one of the premier spots in Montana for partaking in numerous outdoor adventures. From rafting the nearby Yellowstone River to hiking through the beautiful natural environments of Yellowstone County, there is plenty of outdoor fun to be had when visiting the city.
Thanksgiving and Christmas food boxes signup

The Billings Food Bank signup for Thanksgiving and Christmas food boxes is now underway and you can signup to get a voucher by stopping by the Billings Food Bank on 4th Avenue in Billings. The signup opportunities are Monday through Friday from 10am-12pm and 1pm-3pm. You will need a picture...
