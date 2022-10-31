Read full article on original website
The Witcher is completely free to download right now
The Witcher: Enhanced Edition is free to grab for PC now, and this is a wonderful time to dive into the start of CD Projekt Red's adaptations, as the original game is getting a remake. The Enhanced Edition packs a proper punch, featuring significant NPC improvements, expanded and corrected translations,...
Cyberpunk 2077 Steam reviews are 90% positive since new update
Cyberpunk 2077’s entire existence has been a rollercoaster. From promising way too much in the time leading up to its release to being wholly underwhelming and notoriously buggy when it came out, the title really didn’t have the best start. However, two years on and a number of updates later (not to mention a genuinely great anime series on Netflix), opinions of CD Projekt Red’s futuristic action RPG have changed significantly. You only need to look at the excited responses to the sequel being announced to tell you that.
The Witcher Remake announced, rebuilt using Unreal Engine 5
CD Projekt has officially announced a remake of The Witcher, rebuilt from the ground up using Unreal Engine 5. Developed by CD Projekt RED, the original Witcher game released for PC way back in 2009. While this first game obviously has its fans, most of you will be aware that The Witcher video games didn't really take off until The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Needless to say, The Witcher does not feel anything like Wild Hunt. It's a more than a little rough around the edges, and in desperate need of a remake.
Red Dead Redemption 2 fans are still begging for a PS5/Xbox Series patch
The rootening and also tootening troupe of Red Dead Redemption 2 fans have aired their aggravations that the game won't be getting a performance patch for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Technically speaking, it is possible to play Red Dead Redemption 2 at 4K native resolution on the Xbox...
Gamer orders Modern Warfare 2 PS5 bundle, gets Ragnarök early instead
We’re in the final countdown to God of War: Ragnarök’s release now, and fans have every reason to be excited. In his preview, GAMINGbible’s very own Ewan said that “the combat is faster, the puzzles are smarter, and the bosses far more imposing than ever before”, and added that it’s “shaping up to be everything we could have possibly wanted from a sequel to God of War - and so much more”.
The Xbox Series S is doing exactly what Microsoft wanted
The Game Pass machine is bringing new people into the Xbox ecosystem
Modern Warfare 2 players have devised an ingenious trick to rack up thousands of XP in seconds
All you need to do is climb aboard an active tank driven by people who want you dead. Simple.
New series called 'the best fantasy Netflix has ever made' just dropped today
A new series that’s being hailed ‘the best fantasy Netflix has ever made’ has dropped on the streamer today (28 October). Watch the trailer here:. With the colder evenings drawing in, we are all DESPERATE for some great telly to curl up to, whether it’s Netflix’s latest romantic caper From Scratch or new true crime doc Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi.
Red Dead Redemption 2: Undead Nightmare 2 trailer sends fans wild
It seems strange to think about this, given the studio's multiplayer-focused output these days, but there was once a time when Rockstar Games used to make some of the greatest single-player DLC there was. Long before CD Projekt RED showed people how it was done with The Witcher 3: Wild...
thebrag.com
New ‘God of War’ game leaks as copies are sold early
The next instalment in the globally beloved God of War series has allegedly been sold early and spoilers are running amuck on the net. God of War: Ragnarok, the highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s God of War, is expected to release on November 9th. However, it has apparently hit the shelves slightly earlier than anticipated.
ComicBook
Modern Warfare 2 Santa Sena Border Crossing Map Has a Breaking Bad Surprise
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II features a nod to Breaking Bad in the game's multiplayer. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is finally out and its cinematic influences are not hard to miss. The game takes clear inspiration from films like Sicario and Clear and Present Danger for its story about cartels, terrorists, and governments supplying other countries with weapons. It's an action-packed adventure filled with all kinds of chaos and one that has been praised up and down by fans for its characters, set pieces, and narrative. The game also has major sequel bait for its post-credits scene and it seems like the stakes for the all-but confirmed threequel will be sky-high. Given Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is the fastest-selling game in the series and raked in almost a billion dollars in three days, Infinity Ward is likely already gearing up for what comes next.
dotesports.com
A next-gen update is coming to Fallout 4 in 2023
Fallout 4 is receiving a next-gen update in 2023, making it the perfect time to dive back into the Commonwealth for an improved experience. We’re coming up on the end of the month-long Fallout 25th-anniversary celebration, but fans can expect a few more exciting updates before it’s over. The latest Bethesda blog post highlights some of the events and features coming in the next couple of weeks, including the festive updates to Fallout 76 and new bundles. But one update fans might’ve not expected is an update to Fallout 4 for next-gen consoles and PC.
Xbox boss Phil Spencer wants to "treat Call of Duty like Minecraft" and bring it to more platforms
Spencer specifically mentioned Call of Duty on Switch as something he'd like to see
ComicBook
PlayStation Briefly Discounts One of PS5 and PS4's Biggest Games of 2022
For a limited time, PlayStation has sizably discounted one of the biggest games of 2022 that is available across both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. In a general sense, many of the biggest PlayStation titles of 2022 have yet to really launch. God of War Ragnarok is slated to finally release early next month and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 only just arrived a few days back. When it comes to one annualized franchise, though, the latest entry in the series has now been marked down by a considerable amount only a little more than a month after launch.
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in November 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in November. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
Players cannot get enough of Modern Warfare 2’s exploding car map, but some pros absolutely hate it
A map that is 90% car is dividing Call of Duty players.
First on Stadia title Wavetale coming to PC and consoles in December
Stadia timed-exclusive Wavetale will be launching for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch consoles on Dec. 12.
Unreal Engine 5 bodycam horror game looks like PT on steroids
October is the perfect time to delve into the world of horror, whether that’s by watching a spooky film or immersing yourself in a creepy game. Or alternatively, making the conscious decision to do neither because you value having a restful sleep. I’m not going to tell you which category I fall into here.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Just Added One of the Best RPGs of All Time
Xbox users who are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass (or PC users who have PC Game Pass) may be in for a busy weekend now that one of the best RPGs of all time has come to the subscription's catalog. That game is none other than Persona 5, the beloved Atlus game that's won tons of awards and was confirmed to get several different ports to various platforms. It's only been on the PlayStation systems up until this week, but now, the barrier of entry is lower than ever before thanks to it being on Xbox Game Pass.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Sony webs up yet another Spidey villain movie as an MCU bad guy confirms they’re still alive
Hold back, heroes, it’s the villains’ time to shine. The biggest Marvel news of the day this Friday concerns not the MCU, but its less-loved younger brother who resents their older sibling for inheriting all the good looks and charisma — namely, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which has just added another new movie to its docket. Elsewhere, one of the most effective foes the Avengers ever faced has assured us their character is still alive, even though we never thought they weren’t.
