maritime-executive.com
New Carbon Capture System Strips Hydrogen out of LNG Before Combustion
Norwegian startup Rotoboost has secured a preliminary qualification from ABS for a unique pre-combustion carbon capture system. The technology is based on thermocatalytic decomposition of methane (TCD), a proven industrial process used for the manufacture of carbon black, carbon nanomaterials and hydrogen. Rotoboost's system takes the technology shipboard to strip out the hydrogen found in (almost) every molecule of LNG marine fuel, leaving behind pure carbon.
BP Rakes in Quarterly Profit of $8.2 Billion as Oil Majors Post Another Round of Bumper Earnings
The British energy major posted underlying replacement cost profit, used as a proxy for net profit, of $8.2 billion for the three months through to the end of September. The world's largest oil and gas majors have reported bumper earnings in recent months, leading to renewed calls for higher taxes on record oil company profits.
US News and World Report
Marathon Petroleum and Phillips 66 Cruise Past Estimates on Fuel Demand Surge
(Reuters) -Marathon Petroleum and Phillips 66 posted quarterly profits which cruised past Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, becoming the latest U.S. refiners to benefit from robust fuel demand and margins amid tight supplies. U.S. refiners are posting strong profits with refineries running at record levels this year, strong export demand...
maritime-executive.com
Shareholder Group and ONE Agree to $10.9B Buyout of Seaspan’s Parent
Three months after proposing a deal to buy the remaining stock of Atlas Corporation, an investment group that includes the company’s chairman, largest investors, and Japan’s Ocean Network Express (ONE) have agreed to terms to take the company private. The all-cash transaction values the parent company of Seaspan, the largest owner-lessor containerships to the industry’s major carriers, at $10.9 billion.
scaffoldmag.com
Caterpillar sees double-digit rise in Q3
Sales and revenue numbers for Caterpillar reached US$15 billion for the third quarter of 2022, with construction sales of US$6.27 billion amounting to the largest percentage of the total. The OEM’s construction activities saw a 19% sales increase from the same period in 2021. According to the company, which...
maritime-executive.com
MSC and Others Calls for Changes as IMO’s Carbon Intensity Rules Start
The International Maritime Organization (IMO) is marking November first highlighting that its new carbon intensity rules which are coming into effect are both an important milestone as well as a building block in the efforts to decarbonize the shipping industry. While the industry says it supports the objectives and will comply with the IMO’s Carbon Intensity Index (CII) regulations, they however are also increasing calls for adjustments to the new rules.
BP joins rivals with bumper $8.2 billion profit
LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - BP more than doubled its third-quarter profit from a year earlier to $8.15 billion, lifted by strong natural gas trading, as it expanded its share buybacks by $2.5 billion amid rising calls to increase taxes on the energy sector.
maritime-executive.com
Maersk Achieves Record Quarter While Warning of Recessionary Signals
Maersk cautioned of increasingly challenging times ahead for the shipping industry reporting that its volumes were off in the latest quarter and that is clear that freight rates have peaked. Seen as a bellwether for global trade and the economy, Maersk’s latest quarterly financial report added to the growing fears for a global recession.
Bombardier's loss narrows on strong demand for business jets
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) on Thursday reported a smaller adjusted loss in the third quarter, as robust demand for private jet travel boosted the aircraft maker's margins.
maritime-executive.com
Ammonia-Fueled PSV Fleet Planned by Amon for Norway’s Offshore Sector
Norway’s Amon Maritime, which seeks to become the world’s first carbon-free shipping company, announced plans to expand its efforts with ammonia as a maritime fuel to launch the first platform supply vessels that can operate carbon-free. The new fleet which expects to launch by 2025 is designed to meet Norwegian regulations for the oil and gas and offshore energy sector to decarbonize. Amon report it has become the first to receive flag approval for the next generation of platform supply vessels (PSVs).
BP profits double due to soaring oil and gas prices
BP profits double due to rising oil and gas prices amid cost of living crisis. BP has revealed its profits have more than doubled over the past quarter as gas and oil prices continue to soar. The oil giant reported that underlying replacement cost profits - a measure preferred by...
marinelink.com
ExxonMobil Books Maersk Nomad SSV for Operations in Guyana
U.S. oil major ExxonMobil has chartered the Subsea Support Vessel (SSV) Maersk Nomad for a minimum one-year contract, supporting its field development activities offshore Guyana. Maersk Nomad will be operating with two ROVs onboard, providing general and subsea support scopes for ExxonMobil’s six ultra-deepwater drillships currently operating offshore Guyana in...
Ternium posts 84% drop in Q3 net profit, sees lower steel margin ahead
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Steelmaker Ternium reported on Thursday an 84% drop in its third-quarter net income to $220 million as it was hit by lower realized steel prices and an increase in raw material and energy costs.
BP Plans $2.5 Billion Share Buyback After 'Exceptional' $8.15 Billion Quarterly Profit Earnings
The oil company's billion-dollar earnings come as people around the world are struggling with the rising cost of living, including high gas prices.
