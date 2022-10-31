Haley Bennett, Tom Sturridge & Sam Riley Set For ‘Clicquot’ About The Rise Of French Champagne House

EXCLUSIVE: Haley Bennett is set to star as the titular role in Clicquot from writers Erin Dignam ( Land, Submergence ) and Christopher Monger ( Temple Grandin ).

Directed by Thomas Napper ( Jawbone) , the pic chronicles the gritty journey in the early years of the Veuve Clicquot vineyard in 19 th century France and brings to life the fascinating young woman behind the iconic orange label. The feature is based on the novel The Widow Clicquot: The Story of a Champagne Empire and the Woman Who Ruled It by Tilar J. Mazzeo. Production began in the French regions of Chablis and Reims on October 24.

As Barbe-Nicole Ponsardin Clicquot, Bennett will be joined by cast members Tom Sturridge (DC Comics and Netflix’s The Sandman , Irma Vep ), Sam Riley (upcoming Firebrand, Maleficent ), Leo Suter (Netflix’s Vikings: Valhalla ), and Anson Boon ( Pistol, 1917 ).

Christina Weiss Lurie ( Persuasion) will produce alongside Bennett, with Joe Wright and John Bernard as EPs.

Bennett most recently completed Borderlands and Magazine Dreams. Her feature credits include The Rules Don’t Apply, Hillbilly Elegy, The Girl on the Train, The Equalizer, Till and Swallow which won her Best Actress at the Tribeca Film Festival.

WME Independent is handling worldwide rights to the film on behalf of the filmmakers.

