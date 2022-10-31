ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haley Bennett, Tom Sturridge & Sam Riley Set For ‘Clicquot’ About The Rise Of French Champagne House

By Anthony D'Alessandro
 2 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Haley Bennett is set to star as the titular role in Clicquot from writers Erin Dignam ( Land, Submergence ) and Christopher Monger ( Temple Grandin ).

Directed by Thomas Napper ( Jawbone) , the pic chronicles the gritty journey in the early years of the Veuve Clicquot vineyard in 19 th century France and brings to life the fascinating young woman behind the iconic orange label.  The feature is based on the novel The Widow Clicquot: The Story of a Champagne Empire and the Woman Who Ruled It by Tilar J. Mazzeo. Production began in the French regions of Chablis and Reims on October 24.

As Barbe-Nicole Ponsardin Clicquot, Bennett will be joined by cast members Tom Sturridge (DC Comics and Netflix’s The Sandman , Irma Vep ), Sam Riley (upcoming Firebrand, Maleficent ), Leo Suter (Netflix’s Vikings: Valhalla ), and Anson Boon ( Pistol, 1917 ).

Christina Weiss Lurie ( Persuasion) will produce alongside Bennett, with Joe Wright and John Bernard as EPs.

Bennett most recently completed Borderlands and Magazine Dreams. Her feature credits include The Rules Don’t Apply, Hillbilly Elegy, The Girl on the Train, The Equalizer, Till and Swallow which won her Best Actress at the Tribeca Film Festival.

WME Independent is handling worldwide rights to the film on behalf of the filmmakers.

Bennett is represented by WME and Tavistock Wood. Sturridge is represented by WME. Riley is represented by Tavistock Wood. Suter is represented by WME, Waring McKenna, and 3Arts.  Boon is represented by CAA and Curtis Brown.

Deadline

K-Pop Singer & Actor Lee Ji-han Among Dead In Seoul Crowd Surge Tragedy

Lee Ji-han, a rising star on the South Korean K-pop scene, was among the more than 150 people who died Saturday in a stampede at a Halloween event in the Itaewon district of Seoul, South Korea. He was 24. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Cormac Roth Dies: Musician Son Of Actor Tim Roth Was 25 Related Story Bruce Arnold Dies: Founder Of The Soft Rock Band Orpheus Was 76 His death was confirmed by his agency, 935 Entertainment. “We are sad to deliver such news today, but Lee Ji-han has passed away in the crush in Itaewon,” the company...
Deadline

Julie Powell Dies: Author Whose ‘Julie & Julia’ Memoir Was Adapted Into Hit Film Was 49

Julie Powell, a chef and blogger whose year-long project to cook each recipe of Julia Child’s groundbreaking cookbook Mastering the Art of French Cooking became a best-selling memoir that was adapted by Nora Ephron into the hit 2009 film Julie & Julia, died of cardiac arrest Oct. 26 at her home in Upstate New York. She was 49. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Migos Rapper Takeoff Dies In Houston Shooting: He Was 28 Related Story K-Pop Singer & Actor Lee Ji-han Among Dead In Seoul Crowd Surge Tragedy Her death was reported to The New York Times by her husband...
Deadline

Danny Huston Reteams With Kevin Costner For Western Saga ‘Horizon’

EXCLUSIVE: After starring opposite Kevin Costner on the first two season of Yellowstone, Danny Huston is boarding the multihyphenate’s Western epic Horizon, which is currently shooting in Utah. Huston plays Dan Jenkins on Yellowstone. Other Horizon castmembers who’ve worked with Costner before are Jena Malone and Will Patton. Along with Huston, the Horizon cast also includes Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jamie Campbell Bower, Luke Wilson, Thomas Haden Church, Alejandro Edda, Tatanka Means, Michael Rooker, Isabelle Fuhrman, Ella Hunt, Abbey Lee, Wasé Chief, Michael Angarano, Tim Guinee, Tom Payne, Colin Cunningham, Scott Haze, Angus Macfadyen, Douglas Smith, Jon Beavers and Owen Crow Shoe. ...
UTAH STATE
Deadline

Hilary Swank To Star In Action-Thriller ‘Nar’ With Peter Berg Among Producers & WME Independent Launching Sales — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) is set to star in and executive-produce Nar, a character-driven action-thriller, which WME International is launching for world sales ahead of next week’s AFM in LA. Set in Latin America, Swank will play a downed pilot, wounded and isolated deep in hostile territory, whose survival relies on trusting a stranger who claims to be part of a vast secret network designed to bring her to safety. N.A.R. (Non-conventional Assisted Recovery) is the name of an actual US Defense Department program.  The film is scheduled to shoot in fall of 2023.    Written by Clint Bentley...
Deadline

Elisabeth Moss Recalls The ‘Mad Men’ Scene Where Jon Hamm Made Her Cry “Real Tears”

Elisabeth Moss is looking back at one of the Mad Men scenes she most remembered. The Emmy-winning star grew close with co-star Jon Hamm over the years and recalled the scene where Peggy tells Don she was leaving the agency. “It all felt very real. I have a very close relationship with Jon,” Moss said in an interview with Vanity Fair. “There was sort of like a mentor-protegé relationship there, very older brother/little sister. And so it meant something to the both of us when we did this scene.” The scene is from Season 5 and it originally aired in 2012 on...
Deadline

Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart

In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Collider

‘Nightbitch’ Begins Filming, Adds ‘Happiest Season’ Star to Amy Adams-Led Comedy-Horror

Filming has begun on the upcoming comedy-horror film, Nightbitch. Additionally, Mary Holland has joined Amy Adams as a cast member in the movie, according to Deadline. Widely known for her recent role as Jane Caldwell in Happiest Season, Holland has also made her mark in the entertainment industry with roles in Senior Year, Blunt Talk, and The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. At the moment, Holland's role in the upcoming film is currently undisclosed. She will be starring alongside Adams and Scoot McNairy who is known for his roles in Gone Girl, Killing Them Softly, 12 Years a Slave, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Collider previously reported that the project would begin filming this fall; as such, it comes as no surprise that Adams was recently spotted filming on set for the first time in Los Angeles.
Deadline

‘RHOBH’ Season 12 Reunion: Lisa Rinna Clarifies What Was In Manila Envelopes That Never Made It To Air

Lisa Rinna was prepared to showcase her “receipts” during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 reunion, but the content of her manila envelopes was never revealed on air. In the first part of the reunion, Rinna is seen stuffing the couch with a manila envelope but the contents were never opened during the three-part special. Now the Days of our Lives alum is dishing on what exactly she brought to the reunion. “I had 2 envelopes. Not one. And they were filled with receipts,” Rinna clarified on her Instagram Stories. In a follow-up video, she added, “I had two envelopes...
Deadline

‘Accused’: Michael Chiklis, Margo Martindale Among Cast Featured In First Promo For Fox Anthology Drama Series

Fox has unveiled the first on-air promo for its upcoming anthology drama Accused, based on the International Emmy-winning British series. The project comes from 24 executive producers Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa and House creator/executive producer David Shore. The stellar cast includes Rachel Bilson, Whitney Cummings, Oscar nominee Abigail Breslin, Emmy winners Michael Chiklis, Margo Martindale, Molly Parker, Rhea Perlman, Malcolm-Jamal Warner along with Wendell Pierce, Jack Davenport and more. Based on the BBC’s crime anthology, where each episode opens in a courtroom on the accused without knowing their crime or how they ended up on trial, Accused is told from the defendant’s point of view. In the Fox version, which is keeping the...
Deadline

Tony-Winning Director Anna D. Shapiro Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Tony Award-winnning director Anna D. Shapiro has signed with CAA for representation. CAA also will represent multimedia venture Highwire Media which includes principals Shapiro, Leelai Demoz, Ian Barford, and Brad Keywell. Shapiro, who won the Tony for Best Direction in 2008 for Tracy Letts’ August: Osage County, most recently directed last season’s Broadway production of Letts’ Tony-nominated The Minutes. She was nominated for a Tony Award for her 2011 direction of Stephen Adly Guirgis’ The Motherf**ker With The Hat starring Chris Rock and Bobby Cannavale. Among other credits, Shapiro directed the Broadway production of This Is Our Youth by Kenneth Lonergan;...
Primetimer

Jason Bateman & Jude Law to Star in Netflix Limited Series Black Rabbit

Jason Bateman has set his next project at Netflix. The Ozark star will team with Jude Law, most recently seen on the small screen in The New Pope and The Third Day, for miniseries Black Rabbit. Bateman is also set to direct, with Oscar-nominated King Richard screenwriter Zach Baylin and Kate Susman set to write.
Deadline

‘Alert’: Scott Caan & Dania Ramirez Are On A Desperate Search For A Missing Child — Watch The Fox Series Promo

We’re getting a sneak peek at the first footage of new Fox series Alert. The network just released the first on-air promo for the upcoming character-driven police procedural from The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx, which will air tonight on Fox during Game 3 of the World Series. Written by Eisendrath, Alert, starring Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez, is a procedural drama about the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers Jason Grant (Scott Caan, Hawaii 5-0) and his ex-wife Nikki Batista’s (Dania Ramirez, Devious Maids) series-long quest to find out the...
HAWAII STATE
Deadline

Christina Applegate Felt “An Obligation” To Finish Filming ‘Dead To Me’ Amid MS Diagnosis: “We’re Going To Do It On My Terms”

Christina Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis during the filming of the third and final season of Dead to Me back in 2021. The Netflix show took a pause for about five months and the star is now recalling how she felt during that time. “There was the sense of, ‘Well, let’s get her some medicine so she can get better,’” Applegate told the New York Times in an interview. “And there is no better. But it was good for me. I needed to process my loss of my life, my loss of that part of me. So I needed that...
Deadline

Phillipa Soo, Andrew Burnap & Jordan Donica To Lead Cast Of Broadway’s ‘Camelot’ Revival

Lincoln Center Theater’s upcoming Broadway revival of Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot will star Andrew Burnap as Arthur, Phillipa Soo as Guenevere, and Jordan Donica as Lancelot Du Lac, LCT announced today. The new take on the classic musical, featuring a book by Aaron Sorkin based on the original by Alan Jay Lerner, begins performances on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at LCT’s Vivian Beaumont Theater, with an official opening on Thursday, April 13. Soo has become one of Broadway’s biggest stars since her performance of Eliza Schuyler in the original cast of Hamilton, and most recently appeared as Cinderella in Broadway’s Into the...
Deadline

Cormac Roth Dies: Musician Son Of Actor Tim Roth Was 25

Cormac Roth, the musician son of actor Tim Roth, died October 16 after a year-long battle with a rare cancer, his family announced Monday. He was 25. The full statement reads: On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost our beautiful boy Cormac after a courageous battle with cancer,” the statement reads. “He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him. He fought with incredible bravery for the past year, and maintained his wicked wit and humour to the very end. A graduate of Bennington College, Cormac was an exceptionally gifted and extraordinary musician whose passion and love...
Deadline

Ray Romano Joins Greg Berlanti-Helmed Apple Space Race Film ‘Project Artemis’

EXCLUSIVE: Director Greg Berlanti has tapped Ray Romano to join the cast of Project Artemis, the Apple Original Films production that stars Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum and Jim Rash. The ‘60s space race pic is scripted by Rose Gilroy. Berlanti producing with Johansson and her These Pictures cohorts Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn. Apple won the package in a big auction. The Emmy-winner takes the role after recently setting at Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions his feature directorial debut Somewhere in Queens after a Tribeca premiere earlier this year. He’ll also star in the Jim Valvano biopic, and will join the...
Deadline

‘Parks And Recreation’ Star Nick Offerman & ‘Never Rarely Sometimes Always’ Lead Talia Ryder Join GameStop Pic ‘Dumb Money’

EXCLUSIVE: Nick Offerman (Parks And Recreation) and Talia Ryder (Never Rarely Sometimes Always) are the latest names to have joined the stacked cast of Black Bear and Sony’s movie Dumb Money. The film stars an ensemble cast including Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan, Pete Davidson, Shailene Woodley, Dane DeHaan, Vincent D’Onofrio, Anthony Ramos, America Ferrera and Myah’la Herrold. Pic tells the story of the fortunes made and lost overnight in the David vs Goliath GameStop short squeeze that impacted Wall Street. Currently in production, the film is being directed by Craig Gillespie and is based on bestselling author Ben Mezrich’s book The Antisocial Network....
Deadline

Kyrie Irving Issues Joint Statement With ADL Saying, “I Admit The Negative Impact of My Post,” Commits $500k Donation To “Eradicate Hate”

After a week of controversy and deflection, Brooklyn Nets’ superstar Kyrie Irving admitted that posting a link to an antisemitic documentary on his Instrgram account had a “negative impact…on the Jewish community and I take responsibility.” Irving went on to say, “I an a human being learning from all walks of life and I intend to do so with an open mind and a willingness to listen.” Irving’s statement was part of a joint communique released by the all-star point guard, the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League. The Nets and Irving pledged to donate $500,000 each “toward causes and organizations...
BROOKLYN, NY
Deadline

