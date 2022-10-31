Political Rewind: Abrams and Kemp's final debate; Obama stumps in Georgia; Paul Pelosi attacked

Read full article on original website
Related
Stacey Abrams Organization Handed a Brutal Defeat by Federal Judge
After lingering through the courts for almost four years, a federal judge finally ruled on the claim by Abrams’ founded organization Fair Fight that Georgia’s election laws are inherently unfair to minorities.
Washington Examiner
'Very disturbing to watch': Former RNC chairman blasts Lindsey Graham for Herschel Walker support
Former Republican National Chairman Michael Steele does not believe Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is qualified to be a senator, calling out Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) specifically for his support of Walker. During a rally for Walker, Graham said Walker, if elected, will change the entire narrative of the Republican...
Warnock expands lead over Walker in Georgia bid for Senate, but race remains tight: Poll
The Georgia Senate race between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Herschel Walker is still neck and neck in the polls despite recent allegations that the Republican candidate paid for a woman to have an abortion in 2009. Forty-six percent of Georgia voters say they’re likely to vote for Warnock compared...
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's wife told Sen. Kelly Loeffler she didn't 'deserve to be in elected office' in text after 2020 election: report
Tricia Raffensperger blasted Sen. Kelly Loeffler for endangering her whole family by parroting Trump's 2020 election denial lies just to keep her job.
Washington Examiner
Obama judge destroys Stacey Abrams’s voter suppression myth
The clear legal rebuke of Stacey Abrams’s “voting rights” group marks a stunning blow to the phony voter suppression narrative embraced by virtually every major national Democrat who has proudly heralded Abrams as the rightful governor of Georgia. The ruling by an Obama-appointed federal judge affects much...
'Come on, man': Carville pushes back on GOP commentator's reaction to Walker
Democratic strategist James Carville says he was “totally flummoxed” by CNN political commentator Scott Jennings’ reaction to reports about Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker.
Pastor Rips Herschel Walker in Viral Sermon: Taking Orders From White Men
A Georgia pastor said white men will control the Republican Senate candidate if he is victorious next week.
Kemp, Abrams face off in final debate before election
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and his opponent Democrat Stacey Abrams shared a stage Sunday night for the last time before voters cast crucial ballots on Election Day in a little over a week. During an hourlong debate hosted by WSB-TV Channel 2, the pair gave their final pitches to Georgians...
Obama Warns Georgia's Voters About Celebrities Who Want To Be Politicians - "We've Seen How That Goes"
On October 28, former President Barack Obama appeared in Georgia to lend his political weight to state Democrats as 2022 midterm elections loom large. Obama was there to support both Raphael Warnock who is campaigning for the Senate against Republican, Herschel Walker, as well as Stacey Abrams who is facing down incumbent Republican Brian Kemp.
Former Atlanta mayor ‘very concerned’ about low voter enthusiasm in Georgia
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said in an interview aired on Friday that she’s “very concerned” about diminished enthusiasm among voters in Georgia. “Just as a voter, I can tell you I am very concerned at the lack of enthusiasm in our state right now. Of course with my position as senior adviser to the president for public engagement, I have to be very careful in what I say about political affairs,” the Biden official said on “Joe Madison, The Black Eagle.”
Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Blasts Trump For Foisting Herschel Walker On Voters
Georgia’s GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan put the blame for Herschel Walker’s senate candidacy squarely on former President Donald Trump. (Watch the videos below.) In a revealing interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN Thursday, Duncan took multiple shots at Trump’s influence on the selection of the beleaguered GOP nominee Walker to run against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Did Barack Obama do enough to push Stacey Abrams, Raphael Warnock to victories In Georgia?
Thousands of voters made their way to The Gateway Center in College Park, Georgia to hear former President Barack Obama stump for Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock. For Democrats, Obama continues to stand as the party’s leading figure nearly six years after he left the White House. Without doubt, Obama’s star power can influence an election that will impact the political landscape.
At Georgia debate, challenger Stacey Abrams and Gov. Brian Kemp clash on abortion, crime
Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams painted different visions for the future of Georgia, clashing on the economy, crime, voting and education as they debated Monday night after more than 100,000 Georgians swarmed to the polls of the first day of early voting. Kemp issued perhaps...
White House Announces Jill Biden will Support Stacy Abrams at Georgia Event Friday
Following the success of Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacy Abrams’ stellar performance during Monday night’s debate in Atlanta, the candidate for Georgia’s next governor has garnered national attention and will be accompanied by first lady Jill Biden at an event in the state on Friday. The White...
Roy Wood Jr., Trevor Noah brawl at Atlanta Waffle House as Daily Show visits Georgia
The Daily Show’s Roy Wood Jr. and Trevor Noah are tackling Waffle House— and apparently each other— in a new skit. In a new promo spot posted to Youtube, the duo stands jovially in front of a Waffle House in Atlanta waiting to go inside. On Monday,...
Georgia Senate and gubernatorial races tightening closer to Election Day
Two key races are happening in Georgia for senator and governor, and polls show both contests are very tight. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion has latest on these closely watched races.
Stacey Abrams Says Brian Kemp Is 'Most Dangerous Thing Facing Georgia'
Stacey Abrams, Democratic candidate for governor of Georgia, said the greatest danger facing the state is four more years under Republican Governor Brian Kemp, slamming his handling of the economy, abortion and other issues. Abrams made the remarks Monday night at the gubernatorial debate hosted by the Atlanta Press Club...
Obama rallies electric Atlanta crowd in push for Raphael Warnock and Stacey Abrams
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Former President Barack Obama rallied an electric crowd here Friday night in support of Democratic candidates on the ballot with early voting already underway in this key battleground state. Obama arrived with the goal of using his star power within the party — mainly among...
Democrat tells Georgians that GOP's Raffensperger is no hero
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — (AP) — The Democrat running to be Georgia's top elections official says a closer look at incumbent Republican Brad Raffensperger's record will reveal he's no hero for refusing to do the bidding of former President Donald Trump. “There seems to be this idea that he...
Oprah Winfrey to join Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams for a virtual campaign event
Oprah Winfrey is the latest big name to join Stacey Abrams on the campaign trail. Winfrey will host a virtual event with the Democratic Georgia gubernatorial nominee titled "A Thriving Life!" on Thursday night. "I’m excited to join an extraordinary storyteller and my friend,@Oprah, for a conversation about this historic...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
31K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 2