How to delete your Twitter account - and why you might want to as Elon Musk buys it
Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX chief, has now taken over Twitter.The move has been plagued by scandal since it was first announced in April, with Mr Musk vocal about the buyout before trying to renege on the $44bn purchase.Mr Musk has made numerous wild claims over the past few months about his intentions for both the company and the app - many of which might push people to want to delete Twitter.“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated”, Mr Musk...
Elon Musk responds 'good point' to tweet saying there was less uproar over Jeff Bezos buying The Washington Post than Musk buying Twitter
Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter has drawn concern about the management of free speech, misinformation, and dangerous content on the platform if it happens. A Twitter user said people weren't worried about Jeff Bezos' purchase of The Washington Post the way are about Musk's Twitter deal. Musk replied, "Good point."
Elon Musk mocks Twitter's human resources for sending 'mandatory' course on how to manage a company
Billionaire Elon Musk mocked an email he received from Twitter's human resources department following his takeover of the company Sunday. Musk finalized his purchase of Twitter last week, saying he hoped to make the platform a beacon of free speech without turning it into a "hellscape." The HR department also appears to have added him to an automated onboarding system for the company's leadership.
Meta and Google are snapping up Twitter employees as Elon Musk plays a game of will-he-won't-he with the company
Over 500 employees have left Twitter in the past 90 days amid the company's court battle with Elon Musk. Many of the employees have moved to major tech companies like Google and Meta, LinkedIn data shows. Musk has reportedly said he plans to lay off 75% of staff if he...
Conservatives flood Twitter with memes after Musk Twitter takeover: 'Get your own platform'
Meme makers on social media celebrated Tesla CEO Elon Musk's $44 billion purchase of Twitter this week by mocking liberal critics of the purchase.
The White House says the U.S. is strong enough to avoid a recession, but Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk think it’s already too late
President Joe Biden and his top economic adviser, Brian Deese (above), disagree with CEOs about a possible recession. Nearly every CEO expects a recession to the hit the U.S. in the next 12 to 18 months. Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos say it’s already too late to avoid one.
Musk is using his Tesla tech chiefs to help him inspect Twitter—and that could be misappropriating corporate assets
Elon Musk purchased Twitter for more than it’s worth—by his own admission to prevent the suppression of conservative voices. Now he needs the help of Tesla software coders to make a return on that investment. Elon Musk is reportedly engaging Tesla software engineers to improve Twitter, diverting shareholder...
Advertisers plan to boycott Twitter if Elon Musk lets Donald Trump start tweeting again, report says
Elon Musk's takeover means Donald Trump could now return to Twitter. Some advertisers plan to pause their spending if that happens, The Wall Street Journal reported. Trump was banned after using Twitter to help fuel the January 6 Capitol riots last year. After paying $44 billion to close the deal...
Twitter Deal Closes, Elon Musk Comes In Swinging The Ax On Three Top Executives
New Twitter CEO Elon Musk is now officially in charge of the service, acccording to numerous reports, as his $44 billion acquisition has officially closed. Reports indicate Musk wasted no time in implenting the start of his plan to trim staff. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and Head of Legal Policy, Trust, and Safety Vijaya Gadde are officially gone.
General Motors suspends ads on Twitter following Musk takeover
Auto company General Motors (GM) on Friday said it is suspending its advertising on Twitter following Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media company. GM, a competitor of Tesla, told CNBC that it is “pausing” advertising on the site as it seeks to determine the new direction of the tech giant.
‘He is poised to open the floodgates’: can Twitter survive Elon Musk – or even thrive?
Since buying it, the billionaire has wasted no time shaking up the struggling social media firm, cutting staff and introducing fees. But can he make the platform matter again – or will it become a hellscape of hateful content and misinformation?. Twitter isn’t a good place to be right...
TechRadar
Elon Musk just blew up Twitter verification and will destroy Twitter in the process
Twitter's verification process has been a point of contention for as long as there have been Blue Badges. Grumblings about the selection process and haves and have nots have persisted. It was probably a broken system but now, thanks to Twitter's new owner CEO Elon Musk, it's about to be laid to waste.
Racist, antisemitic tweets quickly spread after Musk Twitter takeover
Racist and antisemitic tweets quickly spread on Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover of the company on Thursday, The Washington Post reported on Friday. Musk closed the deal on his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter on Thursday night and reportedly fired CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and other top Twitter executives.
Donald Trump's Twitter Return Expected as Musk Set to Reverse Ban
Donald Trump is just one of the high-profile and controversial figures who could be allowed back on Twitter following Elon Musk's takeover of the platform. Following months of legal wrangling, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO acquired Twitter in a $44 billion deal on Thursday. One of the billionaire's first moves...
Elon Musk misses the irony of the world's richest man asking people to pay him $8 a month for a Twitter blue check
Elon Musk, the world's richest person, plans to charge people $8 to be verified on Twitter. He framed it as solving a class divide, saying the "current lords & peasants system" is "bullshit." But putting a pricetag on the blue checkmark completely misses the point. Elon Musk, the world's richest...
NBC4 Columbus
Groups call on top Twitter advertisers to press Musk to enforce rules
A group of more than 40 civil society organizations on Tuesday sent a letter urging the top 20 Twitter advertisers to threaten to suspend their ads globally if the platform’s new owner Elon Musk won’t commit to enforcing safety standards and community guidelines. “We, the undersigned organizations, call...
Elon Musk complains about being asked about Trump’s Twitter return
Elon Musk buys Twitter: Which banned celebrity accounts could be reinstated?. Elon Musk has only owned Twitter for a handful of days but the billionaire already seems tired of being asked when Donald Trump could return to the platform. The world’s richest person took to Twitter, which he finally bought...
Twitter official: Some content enforcement work frozen after Musk acquisition
A top Twitter official confirmed that some content enforcement work on the platform has been frozen following Elon Musk’s purchase of the company, which was finalized late last week. Yoel Roth, the head of safety and integrity for Twitter, tweeted on Tuesday in response to a Bloomberg story that...
Elon Musk assumes control of Twitter as SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch looms
'The bird is freed', SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted in the run-up to the U.S. midterm elections in which Twitter's content moderation will play a key role. The world's richest man is now in control of one of the world's biggest social media platforms. SpaceX CEO and billionaire Elon Musk...
Twitter safety chief confirms report the company froze some content enforcement work after Elon Musk takeover
Twitter's chief of safety and integrity on Monday night confirmed a news report saying that the company froze some employee access to internal tools used for content moderation after billionaire Elon Musk took over. "This is exactly what we (or any company) should be doing in the midst of a...
