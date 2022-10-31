Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Takeoff from Migos murdered Tuesday morningAdrian HolmanHouston, TX
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Kanye West wants to build new school in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
CBS Sports
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
Cowboys Drop Odell Beckham Jr. Hint? Free Agent WR at Trade Deadline
Will the Cowboys be making a move to bring in Odell Beckham Jr.? These new comments from Stephen Jones seem to be hinting at that possibility.
Report: Texans' Demand In Brandin Cooks Trade Revealed
The Houston Texans are listening to offers for wide receiver Brandin Cooks before Tuesday's trade deadline. They reportedly won't part with him too easily. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, as relayed by Dov Kleiman, the Texans are demanding a second-round pick back for Cooks. Schefter identified the New York Giants,...
Rams Have Reportedly Made Blockbuster Trade Offer
The Los Angeles Rams are known for their wheeling and dealing ways in recent years, and now it looks like the team out in Hollywood is looking to make another big splash. Per Dov Kleiman (via NFL reporter Albert Breer), the Rams have offered the Carolina Panthers "multiple 1st round picks" for edge rusher Brian Burns.
Texans HC Lovie Smith blasts trade deadline questions surrounding Brandin Cooks
Hours ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, one of the biggest names on the Houston Texans offense was missing from practice . Wide receiver Brandin Cooks has been involved in rampant trade rumors in recent weeks, but according to head coach Lovie Smith, Cooks missed practice Tuesday for "personal reasons."
Centre Daily
Deshaun Watson to Start in Browns at Texans After Suspension
HOUSTON -- Deshaun Watson is preparing to face his former team: the Houston Texans. The Cleveland Browns are making it clear that their new prized quarterback will start against the Texans on Dec. 4 NRG Stadium in his first game back from an NFL suspension. This game will mark the...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Trade Target Brandin Cooks OUT of Texans Practice; Source Explains
The rumor mill is in full swing Tuesday afternoon as the NFL Trade Deadline is under three away. The Dallas Cowboys, currently sitting second in the NFC East at 6-2, holding the tiebreaker over the New York Giants for second place behind the Philadelphia Eagles, want to be buyers this deadline ... and one of their targets, as CowboysSI.com has reported, is Houston Texans wide receiver, Brandin Cooks.
BREAKING: James Harden's Injury Status In Wizards-76ers Game
James Harden has returned to Wednesday’s game between the Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers.
Yardbarker
Eagles Sign CB Javelin Guidry To Practice Squad, Release WR Deon Cain
Guidry, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Utah back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jets before being waived coming out of the preseason. The Cardinals later claimed Guidry off waivers before cutting him and bringing him back to the practice squad, at which point he was claimed by Las Vegas. The Raiders then opted to cut him loose.
This player is why Jordan Davis injury didn't change Eagles' NFL trade deadline strategy
PHILADELPHIA −The Eagles could have spent the final hours before the NFL trade deadline Tuesday afternoon looking for some help at defensive tackle after the ankle injury to rookie Jordan Davis. But the Eagles didn't act. Nor did they trade for a running back to add to their depth, or a third safety....
Chiefs Are Reportedly Signing Former Bears Wide Receiver To Practice Squad
The Kansas City Chiefs made headlines last week by sending two draft picks to the New York Giants in exchange for wide receiver Kadarius Toney. Today, the Chiefs have reportedly added another receiver from the 2021 draft class to their roster. In a report sent out this afternoon by Tom ...
Mattress Mack Was Sticking Up for the Astros in Philly
A viral video on Tuesday night showed Mattress Mack exchanging words with Philadelphia fans after the 7-0 Astros loss in World Series Game 3.
CBS Sports
Cowboys were reportedly close to acquiring Brandin Cooks; WR appears disgusted about remaining in Houston
Despite being traded three times in his career, Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks appears to have been hoping to be dealt one more time prior to Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. Cooks was rumored to be one of the deadline's available big-name players despite signing a two-year, $39.8 million extension with the Texans this past offseason. His head coach, Lovie Smith, said via SportsRadio 610 in Houston that Cooks was excused from today's practice for "personal reasons."
atozsports.com
The Eagles are taking a different approach ahead of TNF vs the Texans
Physicality is one element the Philadelphia Eagles (7-0) have been able to hang their hat on through the team’s first seven games, but head coach Nick Sirianni is taking a different approach this week. Sirianni’s Eagles are set to hit the road to face off against the Houston Texans...
Brandin Cooks posts cryptic tweet after not being traded; Lovie Smith says WR is wanted on Texans
The NFL trade deadline came and went Tuesday and wide receiver Brandin Cooks remains on the Houston Texans.
NFL trade deadline 2022 rumors, updates: Eagles, Giants shopping for offense | Latest buzz
This could get interesting. With a little more than 24 hours until Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET NFL trade deadline, buzz is growing that the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles are looking to load up for the stretch run. Per FOX Sports NFC East reporter Ralph Vacchiano:. The Giants...
atozsports.com
Titans send a strong, interesting message with a quiet trade deadline
It shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that the Tennessee Titans did not make a trade on Tuesday ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Is it disappointing? Certainly. But surprising? Hardly. While the Titans cleared a place on their 53-man roster by waiving DB Ugo Amadi on Monday,...
This Eagles-Saints Trade Would Send Alvin Kamara To Philadelphia
As the calendar turns over to November, the Philadelphia Eagles remain the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL. They have done a great job on both sides of the ball as they have a top-five-rated offense and defense. Could a trade with the New Orleans Saints for superstar running back Alvin Kamara be on the horizon to make them even more dangerous?
Lakers News: Free Agent Ex-Laker Dwight Howard Makes Pitch For Possible Next Destinations
The 2020 Lakers champ thinks he still has more to give.
NFL Rumors: Sean McVay’s Rams Coaching Future Tied To Star Players
Sean McVay is nowhere near the veteran of his job like his fellow head coaching peers, but the 36-year-old’s days could be ending a lot sooner than many would expect. The defending champion Rams struggling and hold a 3-4 record heading into Week 9. Los Angeles is fighting for a playoff spot as Cooper Kupp nurses an ankle injury and Matthew Stafford fights for his life behind a weak offensive line.
Pro Football Rumors
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.https://www.profootballrumors.com/
Comments / 0