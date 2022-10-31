ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Texans' Demand In Brandin Cooks Trade Revealed

The Houston Texans are listening to offers for wide receiver Brandin Cooks before Tuesday's trade deadline. They reportedly won't part with him too easily. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, as relayed by Dov Kleiman, the Texans are demanding a second-round pick back for Cooks. Schefter identified the New York Giants,...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Rams Have Reportedly Made Blockbuster Trade Offer

The Los Angeles Rams are known for their wheeling and dealing ways in recent years, and now it looks like the team out in Hollywood is looking to make another big splash. Per Dov Kleiman (via NFL reporter Albert Breer), the Rams have offered the Carolina Panthers "multiple 1st round picks" for edge rusher Brian Burns.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Deshaun Watson to Start in Browns at Texans After Suspension

HOUSTON -- Deshaun Watson is preparing to face his former team: the Houston Texans. The Cleveland Browns are making it clear that their new prized quarterback will start against the Texans on Dec. 4 NRG Stadium in his first game back from an NFL suspension. This game will mark the...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Cowboys Trade Target Brandin Cooks OUT of Texans Practice; Source Explains

The rumor mill is in full swing Tuesday afternoon as the NFL Trade Deadline is under three away. The Dallas Cowboys, currently sitting second in the NFC East at 6-2, holding the tiebreaker over the New York Giants for second place behind the Philadelphia Eagles, want to be buyers this deadline ... and one of their targets, as CowboysSI.com has reported, is Houston Texans wide receiver, Brandin Cooks.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Eagles Sign CB Javelin Guidry To Practice Squad, Release WR Deon Cain

Guidry, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Utah back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jets before being waived coming out of the preseason. The Cardinals later claimed Guidry off waivers before cutting him and bringing him back to the practice squad, at which point he was claimed by Las Vegas. The Raiders then opted to cut him loose.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Cowboys were reportedly close to acquiring Brandin Cooks; WR appears disgusted about remaining in Houston

Despite being traded three times in his career, Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks appears to have been hoping to be dealt one more time prior to Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. Cooks was rumored to be one of the deadline's available big-name players despite signing a two-year, $39.8 million extension with the Texans this past offseason. His head coach, Lovie Smith, said via SportsRadio 610 in Houston that Cooks was excused from today's practice for "personal reasons."
HOUSTON, TX
atozsports.com

Titans send a strong, interesting message with a quiet trade deadline

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that the Tennessee Titans did not make a trade on Tuesday ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Is it disappointing? Certainly. But surprising? Hardly. While the Titans cleared a place on their 53-man roster by waiving DB Ugo Amadi on Monday,...
NESN

NFL Rumors: Sean McVay’s Rams Coaching Future Tied To Star Players

Sean McVay is nowhere near the veteran of his job like his fellow head coaching peers, but the 36-year-old’s days could be ending a lot sooner than many would expect. The defending champion Rams struggling and hold a 3-4 record heading into Week 9. Los Angeles is fighting for a playoff spot as Cooper Kupp nurses an ankle injury and Matthew Stafford fights for his life behind a weak offensive line.
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

