msn.com

Walmart Announces Its 'Black Friday Deals for Days' Event Is Coming Back With More Savings

We're still about six weeks away from the official Black Friday sales, but that isn't stopping Walmart from detailing its month-long plans. The company has announced that its "Black Friday Deals for Days" shopping event will be making a return this year with even more savings for longer periods of time. There are four different sales that will be taking place during November, with the first one kicking off Nov. 7.
Parade

Walmart Thanksgiving Hours 2022: Will Walmart Open Its Doors on Thanksgiving Day This Year?

In past years, Walmart stores have opened on Thanksgiving Day to give shoppers an early start on Black Friday. In 2020, however, the company made the decision to shut Walmart stores on Thanksgiving Day in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, last year, Walmart announced it would be keeping its doors shut again on the holiday. And this year, that tradition will continue, with the company deciding to keep Walmart closed on Thanksgiving.
Footwear News

America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Closing All But Two of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day

Some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving. But not all of them. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, confirmed to FN that it will keep all of its locations closed on Nov. 24, or Thanksgiving Day this year, with the exception of two properties in Las Vegas: Forum Shops at Caesars and Shops at Crysals.
Joel Eisenberg

Two Kroger Locations Unexpectedly Closing

Locations set for permanent closures may increase pending merger with Albertsons. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, ABCNews.com, ScrapeHero.com, and AtlantaMagazine.com.
TheStreet

One Out of Five Walmart Customers Buy This

Walmart bases much of its appeal to shoppers on low prices for many necessities. In the search for growth, the retail giant has gone after the grocery and club membership businesses in recent years. But sometimes just renewing an old business line can help the cause as well. In the...
Kristen Walters

Popular retail chain vows to stay closed on Black Friday forever

Black Friday is a shopping holiday in the United States that falls on the day after Thanksgiving. It is considered the start of the Christmas shopping season, and many retailers offer special discounts and deals. However, one popular retail store chain recently announced that they plan to keep their stores closed on Black Friday indefinitely. Read on to learn more.
Axios

Reports: Kroger may buy Albertsons in grocery megamerger

Kroger reportedly is in talks to buy Albertsons in a deal that would combine two of the nation's largest grocery chains. Driving the news: A deal could be reached as soon as this week, Bloomberg and then CNBC reported Thursday. Kroger and Albertsons representatives did not immediately respond to Axios'...
ConsumerAffairs

Mattress Firm to host Black Friday deals through December 6

Getting ahead of the holiday season has been a theme this year, and several retailers have already announced plans for Black Friday deals that last the entire month of November – Macy’s, Walmart, and Target, among others. Now, Mattress Firm is joining that list, with Black Friday sales...

