The U.S. Will Weaponize The Dollar By Backing It With Bitcoin
This is an opinion editorial by Luke Mikic, a writer, podcast host and macro analyst. This is the second part in a two-part series about the Dollar Milkshake Theory and the natural progression of this to the “Bitcoin Milkshake.” In this piece, we’ll explore where bitcoin fits into a global sovereign debt crisis.
Stablecoins have a new name in Great Britain: Law Decoded, Oct. 24–31
The first full week under the leadership of the newly-elected Prime Minister Rishi Sunak saw a major landmark for crypto regulation in the United Kingdom. The Financial Services and Markets Bill, made public on Oct. 25, aims to enhance the U.K.’s position as a “global leader in financial services” — but what is more important is that it contains some new definitions for crypto products.
El Salvador’s Bitcoin purchase information can’t be made public: Trustee
Ever since El Salvador legalized Bitcoin (BTC) as mainstream tender, President Nayib Bukele used Twitter on numerous occasions to announce the country’s BTC acquisitions. However, ALAC El Salvador — a non-governmental anti-corruption bureau — was recently denied information from a state development bank, BANDESAL, regarding El Salvador’s Bitcoin purchases and sales.
14 years since the Bitcoin white paper: Why it matters
Happy white paper day, Bitcoin. It’s been 14 years since Satoshi Nakamoto first sent an email to the Cypherpunk mailing list with the subject line, “Bitcoin P2P e-cash Paper.” The email included a link to the white paper, an outline of what would soon become a one trillion-dollar market.
CBDCs are no threat to crypto — Binance CEO
Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao appears to have softened his stance on central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), arguing in a conference that he doesn’t think CBDCs are a threat to his company or the crypto sector. CZ spoke at the Web Summit in Lisbon on Nov. 2...
We need to move a lot faster on Global South Bitcoin adoption — Paxful CEO
Cointelegraph hit the gym with Ray Youssef, co-founder and CEO of Paxful, to tackle Bitcoin adoption in the Global South. In between sets and a little out of breath, Youssef told Cointelegraph, “The Global South is where we should be looking” for Bitcoin (BTC) adoption. A New Yorker...
Nifty News: NFT marketplace says no to opt-in royalties, Visa jumps on World Cup NFTs and more
While nonfungible token (NFT) marketplaces such as Ethereum-based X2Y2, LooksRare and Solana-based Magic Eden have made the switch over to “optional” creator royalties, a newly launched marketplace is taking a hard stand against it. Find Satoshi Lab, the company behind the popular move-to-earn app STEPN, has launched its...
German utility giant Uniper posts record 40 billion euro loss as Russia's gas shutoff 'scars' its results
Uniper said it has been buying natural gas at significantly higher prices to replace lost supply from Russia after Moscow choked off flows to Germany.
Record hash rates may see Big Oil become a major BTC mining player
Surging Bitcoin (BTC) network hash rates are causing problems for mining companies but might be rolling out the red carpet for energy giants. The Bitcoin hash rate, the amount of computing power given to the blockchain through mining, has reached another record peak. According to Blockchain.com, the metric hit an all-time high of 267 exahashes per second (EH/s) on Nov. 1 after increasing almost 60% since the beginning of the year.
Lorien Gamaroff: Bitcoin will power Africa’s digital payments transformation
Satoshi Nakamoto defined Bitcoin on the white paper as a “purely peer-to-peer version of electronic cash” for online payments, and it’s this vision that Centbee has been built on. At the Digital Nigeria International Conference, Centbee co-founder Lorien Gamaroff talked about how his company makes easy, fast, and cheap online payments a reality for the 1.4 billion Africans.
