Chicago Fire star celebrates engagement: ‘I’m so excited to marry you’

It seems congratulations are in order for Chicago Fire star Katelynn Shennett!. The actress, best known for her role as Kylie Estevez in NBC’s hit firefighter drama, recently took to Instagram to celebrate her engagement to her boyfriend Jake Stille. In the sweet post, Shennett shared a series of stunning photos from the couple’s engagement photoshoot taken by Chicago-based photographer Madison Shoots Faces.
Is Darren Ritter leaving Chicago Fire season 11?

Pardon the pun, but things are getting heated on Chicago Fire. The promo for season 11, episode 3 promised that we would be losing a character on the job, and we’ve been on the edge of our seats trying to figure out who the character in question could be.
Jesse Spencer has lined up first major post-Chicago Fire role

Chicago Fire alum Jesse Spencer has lined up his first major role since exiting NBC’s firefighter drama after 10 seasons as Matt Casey. Spencer is about to return to his Australian roots with a starring role in the Disney Plus Australia original series Last Days of the Space Age hailing from David Chidlow. The new eight-part dramedy is set against the backdrop of 1979 Western Australia and tells the story of three families in a tight-knit coastal community who find their marriages, friendships, and futures put to the test.
'Chicago Med' Star Announces Shocking News About His Character This Season

Dr. Choi is ready to hang up his scrubs. After eight seasons on Chicago Med, Brian Tee has officially announced his exit from the series. While Deadline initially broke the news following Wednesday’s episode of the One Chicago medical drama, the actor addressed his decision on Instagram shortly after.
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Sound Off on Jefferson White Joining ‘Chicago PD’

Days after it was announced that Yellowstone star Jefferson White has joined Chicago P.D., fans of the western series are sounding off about White’s new role. Following the news, fans rallied on Twitter to support White’s new role. One fan wrote, “Jefferson!! Taking a run at big second city Chi-town before Yellowstone!! Good luck!! Have fun!! I still like NYC pizza better! But do fine Sofi restaurant downtown!! Food is amazing!!”
Chicago Med is Losing Another Star In Season 8, And The Stage Is Already Being Set

One Chicago came back in a big way for the fall with some intense premieres, but now Chicago Med joins the likes of Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire in losing another key character before even hitting the halfway point of the current season. Brian Tee, who has been part of Chicago Med as Dr. Ethan Choi going back to the beginning of the medical drama, is stepping away after eight seasons. The news comes not long after Guy Lockard left Med as Dr. Dylan Scott.
The One Thing Minnesota TV Star Peter Krause Doesn’t Miss About Minnesota

He's from right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there's ONE thing this famous TV star doesn't miss about his home state. You may not know Peter Krause's name, but if you watch the show '9-1-1' on Fox, you know him as Bobby Nash, captain of the Los Angeles Fire Department's Station 118. He's also played dad Adam Braverman on 'Parenthood' on NBC, and has also had starring roles in shows like 'Sports Night' on ABC or in HBO's 'Six Feet Under.'
Agatha: Coven of Chaos: Aubrey Plaza Joins Cast of WandaVision Spinoff

We can’t imagine conjuring up better casting news than this: Aubrey Plaza has joined the cast of Disney+’s upcoming WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos, according to our sister site Variety. There’s no word yet on who Plaza will play, and plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, but Plaza joins Kathryn Hahn, who will reprise her WandaVision role as nosy neighbor-turned-evil witch Agatha Harkness. (The role earned Hahn an Emmy nomination last year.) In WandaVision‘s season finale, Agatha lost the battle to absorb Wanda’s magic, and Wanda indefinitely trapped Agatha in her nosy neighbor “Agnes” persona. Along with Plaza and Hahn,...
Netflix Launches Drama Thriller ‘Final Score’

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. 9:00 p.m. “The Amazing Race” (time period premiere) 10:00 p.m. “The Equalizer” (R) 8:00 p.m. The World Series (Game 5) CW. 8:00 p.m. “D.C.’s Stargirl”. 9:00 p.m. “Kung Fu”. PBS:. 8:00 p.m. “Nature”...

