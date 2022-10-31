ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Spike Lee Boards ‘Hallelujah’ as Executive Producer (EXCLUSIVE)

Spike Lee has boarded award-winning short “Hallelujah” as executive producer. The short, described as a “traumedy,” made its world premiere at Sundance and qualified for the Oscars after winning the Grand Prix at the 2022 HollyShorts Film Festival. Written and directed by rising talent Victor K....
ABC News

Read all the books from 'The Book Case' podcast by Kate and Charlie Gibson

Stuck in a reading rut? "The Book Case" podcast is ready to help. The weekly series makes the case for literature outside of your usual genre. Wander the aisles of your local bookstore with Kate and Charlie Gibson and meet fascinating characters who will open your appetite to new categories while deepening your hunger for books.
SFGate

‘WandaVision’ Spinoff ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ Casts Aubrey Plaza

The series is a spinoff of the Marvel show “WandaVision,” with Hahn set to reprise the role of Agatha Harkness. Exact plot details, including the character Plaza would play in the show, are being kept under wraps. Emma Caulfield Ford is also set to reprise the role of Dottie from “WandaVision” in the new series, while Variety exclusively reported that “Heartstopper” star Joe Locke will also star “Coven of Chaos.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy