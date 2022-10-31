The series is a spinoff of the Marvel show “WandaVision,” with Hahn set to reprise the role of Agatha Harkness. Exact plot details, including the character Plaza would play in the show, are being kept under wraps. Emma Caulfield Ford is also set to reprise the role of Dottie from “WandaVision” in the new series, while Variety exclusively reported that “Heartstopper” star Joe Locke will also star “Coven of Chaos.”

13 HOURS AGO