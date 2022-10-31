Read full article on original website
Teen with seizure disorder missing from Fulton County
UNION CITY, Ga. — A teen who has a seizure disorder has been missing for a little over a week from Union City, according to flyers from her family. Jacqueline Vester, who is 16 years old, was last seen around 1:30 a.m. in Forsyth County, which would be about an hour from where Vester lives. The flyer said she was believed to have left in a small blue car with two other men.
Sheriff: Man shot before being hit by 2 vehicles in Hart County
An investigation is underway after a man was shot before he was run over twice by two separate vehicles Tuesday morning in Hart Co.
16-year-old killed in crash near Forsyth County high school
A 16-year-old was killed in a car crash on the morning of Tuesday, November 1 in Forsyth County(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) A 16-year-old was killed in a car crash on the morning of Tuesday, November 1 in Forsyth County.
16-Year-Old Killed, 2 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Gwinnett County (Gwinnett County, GA)
According to the Gwinnett County Police, a fatal crash was reported in Gwinnett County. Authorities confirmed that a 16-year-old cheerleader died due to the motor vehicle accident.
Man's body found lying in road after being shot, hit by 2 vehicles in Hart County, Georgia, sheriff says
HART COUNTY, Ga. — A man was found dead in the roadway after being shot and then run over by two vehicles, according to the Hart County Sheriff. Sheriff Mike Cleveland said Delphonso Heard, 32, of Hartwell, was found dead Tuesday morning on Bowman Highway. Cleveland said Heard's body...
Five people injured in Hall County wreck
Five people were injured Monday morning in a Hall County accident. The accident shut down Highway 53 near Sundance Drive for most of the busiest commute times. Wet road conditions may be to blame. The Georgia State Patrol says that a Chevrolet Colorado traveling east on Dawsonville Highway around 7:20...
NE Ga police blotter includes arrest of Athens armed robbery suspect
Athens-Clarke County Police report the arrest of an Oconee County man: Quintavis Tillman is 22 years old, from Bishop. He is facing charges that include aggravated assault and armed robbery after the alleged holdup of a 29 year-old Athens man who tells police it happened on Jefferson Road in Athens. Also arrested and charged is a 22 year-old woman from Eatonton: Alyssa Ivey is Tillman’s alleged accomplice.
Tractor-trailer engulfed in flames closes part of I-85 in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A tractor-trailer fire closed all lanes of southbound Interstate 85 in the Upstate Wednesday, backing up traffic for miles during the evening commute. The incident was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on I-85 south at mile marker 15, which is near the Highway 187 exit,...
Deputies searching for missing teen last seen in Oconee County
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen last seen Saturday night near Seneca. According to deputies, a family member reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Nov. 1 that 15-year-old Giselle Eve Hendershot was last seen at around midnight on October 29 at her home on Britton Drive.
Officers seize $375,000 of meth after Flowery Branch traffic stop
Two Gwinnett County men remain jailed in Hall County without bond following arrests last week for possession of about $375,000 of methamphetamine. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies and troopers from the Georgia State Patrol stopped a pickup truck for illegally tinted windows in the 5800 block of Phil Niekro Boulevard in Flowery Branch.
Gang arrests lead to connection in 2020 Upstate death investigation
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced that the execution of six search warrants related to a months-long drug, gang, and violent crime investigation lead to the arrest of eleven people, two of whom are related to the death of Mericus Scott in 2020.
Firefighters Recognized For Lifesaving Action
(Cleveland)- Two White County firefighters have been recognized for their lifesaving actions last week. A news release from White County Public Safety said last week, White County Fire Services was dispatched to a lift assist for an elderly patient. What they thought was going to be routine, quickly changed when firefighters Casey Creel and Matt Merritt noticed stroke-like symptoms being experienced by the victim.
Fire damages fifth-wheel camper in White County
White County firefighters responding Tuesday morning to a reported structure fire instead found a vacant fifth-wheel camper on fire. White County Public Safety said the fire, in the 6200 block of Highway 129 South, was reported about 8:30 a.m. The cause of the fire is remains under investigation.
No survivors in small plane crash on Big Creek Greenway in Alpharetta
ALPHARETTA. Ga. — Alpharetta police confirmed that there are no survivors after a small plane crashed Monday. Officials said on Monday at 1:15pm, a Beech BE58 crashed into an area of wooded terrain near Big Creek and Rock Mill Park in Alpharetta. The flight plan indicated two people were on board, flying from Jekyll Island, Ga. to Dekalb-Peachtree Airport.
Driver arrested in single-car crash that killed cheerleader in Gwinnett
A 21-year-old is accused of vehicular homicide and drunken driving after a single-car crash in Gwinnett County that left his 16-year-old passenger dead, authorities said.
Gwinnett County high school cheerleader killed in crash; driver arrested on DUI charges
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Mill Creek High School in Gwinnett County is mourning the loss of one of its students after a car accident over the weekend. Mill Creek cheer team posted on Sunday afternoon that one of their junior cheerleaders, 16-year-old Caitlyn Pollock, died in the accident the night before.
Traffic Shift Planned For Appalachian Parkway Work
(Cleveland)- Phase three of the Appalachian Parkway north of Cleveland has been in use for months, but the Georgia Department of Transpiration still has work that needs to be done before it is actually complete. GDOT in a news release has advised sometime during November they intend to implement a...
‘Code Red’ town hall held to find solutions to violence inside Gwinnett County schools
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Everyone from the superintendent to the police chief to the district attorney made tackled questions about what’s leading to some of most violent incidents at schools recently. Some believe discipline is at the root of the issue, but the superintendent says there aren’t easy...
Pedestrian killed after 2 vehicles collide in Greenville County, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate man was struck and killed while on a sidewalk after two vehicles collided Monday night, according to Shelton England with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. The accident happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Wade Hampton Boulevard and Memorial Drive in...
Fire at Upstate hospital prompts evacuation
A Pickens County medical facility was evacuated early Wednesday morning due to a roof fire. Firefighters responded to blaze just after midnight at the AnMed Health Cannon community hospital in Pickens.
