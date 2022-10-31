ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rabun County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
11Alive

Teen with seizure disorder missing from Fulton County

UNION CITY, Ga. — A teen who has a seizure disorder has been missing for a little over a week from Union City, according to flyers from her family. Jacqueline Vester, who is 16 years old, was last seen around 1:30 a.m. in Forsyth County, which would be about an hour from where Vester lives. The flyer said she was believed to have left in a small blue car with two other men.
UNION CITY, GA
accesswdun.com

Five people injured in Hall County wreck

Five people were injured Monday morning in a Hall County accident. The accident shut down Highway 53 near Sundance Drive for most of the busiest commute times. Wet road conditions may be to blame. The Georgia State Patrol says that a Chevrolet Colorado traveling east on Dawsonville Highway around 7:20...
HALL COUNTY, GA
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter includes arrest of Athens armed robbery suspect

Athens-Clarke County Police report the arrest of an Oconee County man: Quintavis Tillman is 22 years old, from Bishop. He is facing charges that include aggravated assault and armed robbery after the alleged holdup of a 29 year-old Athens man who tells police it happened on Jefferson Road in Athens. Also arrested and charged is a 22 year-old woman from Eatonton: Alyssa Ivey is Tillman’s alleged accomplice.
ATHENS, GA
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing teen last seen in Oconee County

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen last seen Saturday night near Seneca. According to deputies, a family member reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Nov. 1 that 15-year-old Giselle Eve Hendershot was last seen at around midnight on October 29 at her home on Britton Drive.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
accesswdun.com

Officers seize $375,000 of meth after Flowery Branch traffic stop

Two Gwinnett County men remain jailed in Hall County without bond following arrests last week for possession of about $375,000 of methamphetamine. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies and troopers from the Georgia State Patrol stopped a pickup truck for illegally tinted windows in the 5800 block of Phil Niekro Boulevard in Flowery Branch.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
wrwh.com

Firefighters Recognized For Lifesaving Action

(Cleveland)- Two White County firefighters have been recognized for their lifesaving actions last week. A news release from White County Public Safety said last week, White County Fire Services was dispatched to a lift assist for an elderly patient. What they thought was going to be routine, quickly changed when firefighters Casey Creel and Matt Merritt noticed stroke-like symptoms being experienced by the victim.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Fire damages fifth-wheel camper in White County

White County firefighters responding Tuesday morning to a reported structure fire instead found a vacant fifth-wheel camper on fire. White County Public Safety said the fire, in the 6200 block of Highway 129 South, was reported about 8:30 a.m. The cause of the fire is remains under investigation.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Traffic Shift Planned For Appalachian Parkway Work

(Cleveland)- Phase three of the Appalachian Parkway north of Cleveland has been in use for months, but the Georgia Department of Transpiration still has work that needs to be done before it is actually complete. GDOT in a news release has advised sometime during November they intend to implement a...
CLEVELAND, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy