ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

In-form Wales wing Louis Rees-Zammit ‘cannot wait’ for first New Zealand meeting

By Andrew Baldock
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mav0I_0itGynYP00

Wales star Louis Rees-Zammit will carry blistering form into the Autumn Nations Series and an opener against New Zealand that he “cannot wait” for.

Rees-Zammit has never previously faced the All Blacks , while Wales last beat New Zealand in 1953.

That run of 32 successive defeats underlines the huge task facing Wayne Pivac’s team when they kick off an autumn schedule on Saturday that also features Cardiff appointments with Argentina, Georgia and Australia.

In Gloucester wing Rees-Zammit, though, Pivac has an enviable strike weapon at his disposal, a player capable of breaching any opposition defence.

If proof was needed of his game-breaking prowess, then the 21-year-old’s performance on his final domestic appearance before Wales duty provided it.

He scored resurgent Gloucester’s opening try in a 38-22 victory over Exeter, and then created a stunning score for skipper Lewis Ludlow by beating two Chiefs defenders and delivering a brilliant one-handed inside pass to his captain, all executed at full speed.

“I saw the moment unfold. I just wanted the ball, to be honest, and kind of backed myself,” Rees-Zammit said.

“I could hear ‘Luds’ screaming for the ball on the outside, and I didn’t really think about it, I just did it.”

Rees-Zammit’s work elsewhere on the pitch also stood out – kick-chase, defence and support play – which underlined the strides he continues to make with his game.

“I have been trying to work on my defence a lot more, and it is kind of paying off,” he added.

“I always back myself in attack, whenever I get the ball, whether it is in space or not.

“It is all about working in the week and getting myself ready for the game on the weekend. Preparation is huge.

“Test rugby is very difficult, very demanding. Repeatability is huge.

“There are so many kicks going on, so many kick-chases, you have just got to prepare yourself in the week and hopefully the rewards will come on the weekend.

“I have never faced them (New Zealand), and I cannot wait.

“They are one of the only teams I haven’t played against at the minute, and watching them doing the Haka against other teams, I just want to see it in real life.

“I missed the game last year as it was out of the international window. It was frustrating, but hopefully I get the chance this year and we put on a good performance.”

Just 19 Tests into his Wales career, Rees-Zammit is one of world rugby’s hottest properties.

It means a burgeoning profile on and off the pitch, yet Gloucester head coach George Skivington has no doubt about his ability to handle it.

“He is a good kid, a humble kid,” Skivington said.

“He is getting a lot of attention and he will be getting things thrown at him – all sorts of deals and what not – but he is very focused on what he is doing.

“He loves being at Gloucester and being part of the team. He has got a good group around him.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

T20 World Cup: England reignite World Cup hopes with New Zealand win

England 179-6 (20 overs): Buttler 73 (47), Hales 52 (40); Ferguson 2-45 New Zealand 159-6 (20 overs): Phillips 62 (36); S Curran 2-26, Woakes 2-33 England earned a nerve-shredding 20-run win over New Zealand to reignite their hopes in the Men's T20 World Cup in Australia. Knowing defeat would all...
BBC

Women's Rugby League World Cup: Tournament is England's 'pinch-me moment'

Venue: Headingley Stadium, Leeds Date: Tuesday, 1 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and app. The Rugby League World Cup will be a "pinch-me moment" for England...
The Independent

Cheslin Kolbe handed new role by South Africa for Ireland clash

Cheslin Kolbe will play his first Test at full-back when world champions South Africa take on Ireland on Saturday evening in Dublin.Toulon star Kolbe, who normally operates on the wing, returns for his first international appearance since suffering a broken jaw in the Springboks’ series-clinching win over Wales in July.Damian Willemse has been selected at fly-half, with head coach Jacques Nienaber also recalling Kurt-Lee Arendse on the right wing in the other change to the starting XV which began September’s Rugby Championship win over Argentina.“We selected a team we believe contains the best combinations to counter the threats posed by...
The Independent

Richie Gray relishing being back in Scotland squad for Autumn Series

Veteran lock Richie Gray is relishing being back in the Scotland squad after drifting out of the international picture in recent years.The 33-year-old won the first of his 67 caps in 2010 but has made only three appearances under current head coach Gregor Townsend and has not featured for his country since the 2021 Six Nations.After impressing for Glasgow this term, Gray was named in the squad for the Autumn Series.Having missed last weekend’s defeat by Australia, injuries to fellow locks Scott Cummings and Sam Skinner have paved the way for him to potentially mark his return to action against...
BBC

T20 World Cup: Sikandar Raza's journey from Pakistan to Zimbabwe, via Scotland

Sikandar Raza wants to play down the fact he has been one of the breakout players at this Men's T20 World Cup. Few, though, would deny the spin-bowling all-rounder has been the best performer as Zimbabwe reached the Super 12s stage in Australia. A shock win over Pakistan gave Zimbabwe...
BBC

Rugby League World Cup: Princess of Wales to attend England double-header

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. The Princess of Wales is to attend England's World Cup double-header at Wigan on Saturday. The women's team's group match is...
sporf.com

England ‘baffled’ by criticism after bagging World Cup semi-final spot

England have responded to complaints over their forward-dominated gameplan after beating Australia 41-5 to reach the Rugby World Cup semi-final. In a fantastic year for women’s rugby, Simon Middleton’s Red Roses squad has produced a tremendous performance to set up a date with Canada. Every one of England’s...
The Independent

South-east of England named treasure hotspot

The south-east of England is the buried treasure hotspot of the country, according to Government figures.The region is the top spot for treasure discoveries with some 265 finds made last year, according to provisional figures from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).The statistics, which cover England, Wales and Northern Ireland, show Norfolk was the top county to seek out treasure as 86 discoveries were made there.DCMS">Behind Norfolk was Kent with 74, Wiltshire with 68 and Hampshire with 67 finds respectively last year.There were 1,079 discoveries in England, Wales and Northern Ireland in 2021, making it the eighth...
The Independent

Princess of Wales to attend England’s World Cup quarter-final against Papua New Guinea

The Princess of Wales will attend England’s Rugby League World Cup quarter-final against Papua New Guinea at the DW Stadium in Wigan on Saturday.Kate became patron of the Rugby Football League earlier this year, and will be present as England look to continue their bid to win the World Cup for the first time when they take on the Kumuls.England thrashed Greece last Saturday, winning by a national-record 94-4 to finish top of Group A, while PNG set up a meeting with the tournament hosts after beating Wales 36-0 on Monday night to finish runners-up in Group D.RFL chair...
The Independent

Rio Dyer picked by Wayne Pivac for Wales starting line-up against New Zealand

Wales rugby head coach Wayne Pivac has handed Dragons wing Rio Dyer a Test debut in Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series clash against New Zealand.The 22-year-old starts, with Josh Adams, who had been nursing a hand injury, not in the matchday 23.Elsewhere, Leigh Halfpenny will make his Wales return after a 16-month absence from Test rugby.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 𝙍𝙄𝙊𝙊𝙊𝙊𝙊𝙊𝙊 🙌Congratulations to Dragons 🐉 duo Rio Dyer & Will Rowlands on their selection for @WelshRugbyUnion fixture with @AllBlacks this Saturday! 👏Good luck & go well boys! 💪#WeAreGwentRugby pic.twitter.com/wQ1xREjycz— Dragons RFC (@dragonsrugby) November 3, 2022The Scarlets full-back suffered serious knee ligament damage during Wales’ victory...
BBC

Mark Wood: England fast bowler signs new deal with Durham to 2024

England fast bowler Mark Wood has signed a new two-year deal with Durham. He has played 76 games for the club in all formats but injuries prevented him making an appearance in the summer. Wood is currently with England's T20 World Cup squad in Australia and has been selected for...
BBC

Wales v New Zealand: Seven decades of Welsh agony against the All Blacks

Cheating, national scandal, timekeeping disasters and spine-tingling drama... Wales against New Zealand rarely disappoints. The history of matches between two nations that bleed rugby - and plenty of the red stuff has been spilt over the years - is almost a history of the game itself. Since the 1905 'Match...
The Independent

England’s Claudia MacDonald and Hannah Botterman return for Canada semi-final

England have made two changes for Saturday’s World Cup semi-final against Canada at Auckland’s Eden Park.Claudia MacDonald returns from injury to replace Lydia Thompson on the wing and Hannah Botterman comes in for the benched Vickii Cornborough at loosehead prop.Sarah Hunter, England’s most capped player, leads the team from number eight with Emily Scarratt present at outside centre.“Continuity is an important factor in team selection and we have achieved that through training, the pool stages and the quarter-final,” head coach Simon Middleton said.“Having said that, if you see an opportunity to improve or create different pictures that you believe could...
Daily Mail

Wing Claudia MacDonald and prop Hannah Botterman named in England's starting XV for World Cup semi-final against Canada... as head coach Simon Middleton calls on Red Roses to take their game to the next level

England head coach Simon Middleton has told his Red Roses players – who are on a 29-match unbeaten run – that they must take their game to a new level to seal World Cup glory. Middleton has wing Claudia MacDonald back fit to start Saturday’s semi-final with Canada...
BBC

South African sides set new T20 world record

Teenager Dewald Brevis starred as South African sides Titans and Knights set a new world record for the most runs scored in a Twenty20 cricket match. The collective total of 501 beat the previous world record of 497, set in a New Zealand provincial game between Otago (249) and Central Districts (248) in 2016.
The Independent

Out of sorts New Zealand ‘still a massive threat’ ahead of Wales clash

Wales assistant coach Jonathan Humphreys has dismissed any notion of New Zealand vulnerability heading into Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series clash.It has been a rollercoaster year for All Blacks head coach Ian Foster and his players, with New Zealand losing four of their 10 Tests.Those defeats included two home reversals against Ireland and Argentina toppling them in Christchurch, while they dropped to number four on World Rugby’s official rankings list.But the All Blacks still won another Rugby Championship title after finishing the southern hemisphere’s showpiece competition with a run of victories.And they have arrived in Cardiff, targeting a 33rd successive win...
The Independent

The Independent

905K+
Followers
294K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy