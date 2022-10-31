Black Friday fashion and jewellery deals 2022: The brands taking part and early deals to shop now

The biggest shopping event of the year is back once more for 2022. Black Friday is home to huge reductions across TVs , laptops , gaming , tech and mattresses to home appliances , beauty , fashion , toys and more.

Making a welcome return ahead of the Christmas shopping chaos, we’ll be bringing you the best discounts aross the sale period.

While the US takes credit for Black Friday’s origins, it’s a bonanza here in the UK, with it no longer limited to just a one-day sale, but instead spanning weeks of bargains. In recent years, Apple , Shark , KitchenAid , LG , Nintendo and Asos are some of the biggest retailers and brands taking part.

Beyond the tech, fashion and jewellery is where you’ll find some impressive savings – with labels and brands including Asos, Missoma, Ugg, Gymshark, Reformation and plenty more taking part. To save you sifting through thousands of deals though, we’ve created extensive Black Friday shopping guides to help navigate the sale frenzy.

Scroll on to find out everything you need know about the clothing, accessories and jewellery brands that will be taking part this year, as well as the deals that are already available to shop.

Read more:

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?

This year, Black Friday will take place on 25 November and, as always, extend across the weekend and into Cyber Monday on 28 November. However, every year we see brands and retailers launch deals earlier and earlier, so keep your eye peeled on IndyBest’s shopping guides to be first in the know when prices start being slashed.

It’s also the perfect opportunity to get all your Christmas shopping done, while saving simultaneously, not to mention stock up on household essentials that need replacing, such as vacuum cleaners , air fryers or coffee machines .

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is the name for the final day of sale, which starts and finishes every year on the following Monday. It’s your last opportunity to shop some of the biggest savings all year before the Boxing Day sales, and if you missed out on products on your wishlist over Black Friday , you may just find even bigger discounts on Cyber Monday.

When will Black Friday deals begin to be made available?

Some retailers – we’re looking at you Amazon – begin dropping deals as early as a month before the official Black Friday kick off date. However, demi-fine jewellery brand Monica Vinader has already shared details of its upcoming early-bird Black Friday sale...

If you subscribe to its newsletter , you can gain early access to its deals from 14 to 17 November, before the general public can shop from 18 to 29 November.

What were the best Black Friday fashion and jewellery deals from last year?

Fashion enthusiasts weren’t short of choice in last year’s Black Friday sale, and there were thousands of products reduced in price across mens and womenswear.

This Missoma axiom chain necklace (£189, Missoma.com ) was reduced from £179 to £134.25. It’s a large, minimal chain designs that instantly upgrades wardrobe staples such as a white t-shirt, blazer and jeans, and would make a stunning Christmas gift for a loved one.

We’ve already been impressed with Missoma’s jewellery advent calender this year, so we suspect its Black Friday sale will be even better.

We fell in love with this Sleeper party feather-trim pyjama set (£245, Libertylondon.com ) which fell from £24 to £196. It’s perfect for lounging around the house in style, cocktail in one hand, mince pie in the other. The feather cuffs are removable too, so you can bring them out for extra special occasions.

That’s not all, they also featured in our guide to the best loungewear pieces , with our reviewer describing them as: “anything but dowdy, it feels decadent, chic and sparks so much joy. Not only can this set be worn at home, it’s also the perfect outfit for a day-to-night switch-up”.

Black Friday is also an opportunity to stock up on cosy winter weather essentials, such as these Ugg scuffette II metal logo slippers (£85, Office.co.uk ), which in last year’s sale dropped from £80 to £64.

Super soft with a sheepskin shearling lining, a similar pair featured in our ound-up of the best women’s slippers , so they’re comfort is IndyBest approved too.

What deals can we expect on fashion and jewellery in this year’s sale?

In last year’s Black Friday sale, we reported on big savings from Uniqlo, Veja, Nike, Mango, H&M, Missoma, and Rixo, with most high-street retailers taking part, alongside luxury department stores such as Selfridges and Harvey Nichols. We suspect a similar crop will be offering deals this year too.

In Monica Vinader’s early Black Friday sale, it’s offering newsletter subscribers 30 per cent off everything, and up to 50 per cent off during special flash sales which will begin at 8am each day.

Are there any fashion and jewellery deals available now?

Black Friday deals are yet to drop across the board, but one retailer that is currently slashing prices in its Autumn savings sale is John Lewis & Partners. It currently has 20 per cent off selected womenswear and one of our top picks is this bestselling pair of Under Armour heatgear armour high waisted leggings (was £42, now £33.60, Johnlewis.com ).

Designed for training in the gym and outdoors, they’re suitable for every excercise from running to lifting weights. Made from a form-fitting, sweat-wicking fabric, Under Armour promises a comfortable, chafe-free fit. Fitness fanatics should also take advantage of Gymshark’s pre-Black Friday sale, where you can snap up a pair of the brand’s bestselling vital gym leggings (was £45, now £22.50, Gymshark.com ) for half price right now.

You can also update your jewellery collection with AllSaints’ mid-season sale – we especially love this Jada Huggie pearl hoop earring Set (was £35, now £19.20, Allsaints.com ).

A playful take on the mixed metals and pearls trend, they’re perfect if you have multiple ear piercings and want to stack your jewellery.

Finally, this pleated shoulder bag (was £90 now £50, Anthropoligie.com ) has £40 in Anthropolgie’s ongoing sale and comes in a lovely neutral colourway that will pair with everything in your wardrobe.

From the boardroom to brunch, it’s the perfect throw-it-all-in style that’s spacious enough for a cosy scarf when the weather plummets, a tablet for working on the go and all your valuables. It’s also designed with a detachable pouch to keep your belongings compartmentalised and easy to find in a rush.

