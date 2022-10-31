Fox’s Mark Sanchez Calls Himself an Idiot On Air After Mistake

The gaffe had everything to do with baseball, not football.

Former NFL quarterback and current Fox NFL broadcaster Mark Sanchez had an amusing gaffe on air during Sunday’s telecast of the Giants-Seahawks game when he tried to use a baseball metaphor.

Seahawks kicker Jason Myers kicked a 35-yard field goal in the first half that was tipped at the line of scrimmage. As a result, the ball fluttered through the air before going through the uprights.

Then Sanchez broke out his baseball comparison, calling it a “Chuck Knoblauch knuckleball.”

Chuck Knoblauch, of course, was an infielder for the majority of his 12-year baseball career. Sanchez was actually trying to refer to former Red Sox knuckleballer Tim Wakefield.

“He’s laughing because he’s like ‘You thought that was bad? Sanchez dropped a Knoblauch with the knuckleball and he meant to say Tim Wakefield. What an idiot’,” Sanchez joked a short time later.

It was not Sanchez’s finest moment, but at least he was able to be self-deprecating in the aftermath of his live TV gaffe.

