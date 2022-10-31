ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Green Day Side Project The Coverups Honor Jerry Lee Lewis

By Katrina Nattress
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images North America

Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt spend most of their time writing hits with Green Day , but every once and a while they transform into The Coverups — a side project that only plays cover songs. Over the weekend, they played an intimate show at Los Angeles' Moroccan Lounge that doubled as a Halloween party.

Decked out in costumes, Armstrong, Dirnt, and their side project bandmates ripped through a 36-song set of covers that included a tribute to the late Jerry Lee Lewis , who died last week , with "Great Balls of Fire." The epic set also featured covers of songs by Nirvana , David Bowie , The Rolling Stones , and lots of Misfits material because what's more fitting for Halloween?

Watch the "Great Balls of Fire" cover and check out the full setlist below.

The Coverups Halloween Setlist

‘Bela Lugosi’s Dead’ – Bauhaus cover

‘A Million Miles Away’ – The Plimsouls cover

‘I Wanna Be Sedated’ – Ramones cover

‘Ready Steady Go’ – Generation X cover

‘I Want You to Want Me’ – Cheap Trick cover

‘American Girl’ – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers cover

‘Rockaway Beach’ – Ramones cover

‘I Think We’re Alone Now’ – Tommy James and the Shondells cover

‘Message of Love’ – Pretenders cover

‘Just Like Heaven’ – The Cure cover

‘Colour Me Impressed’ – The Replacements cover

‘Seether’ – Veruca Salt cover

‘Don’t Change’ – INXS cover

‘Fox On The Run’ – The Sweet cover

‘Ziggy Stardust’ – David Bowie cover

‘Monster Mash’ – Bobby Pickett cover

‘Hybrid Moments’ – Misfits cover

‘Teenagers From Mars’ – Misfits cover

‘Where Eagles Dare’ – Misfits cover

‘I Fought the Law’ – The Crickets/The Clash cover

‘Should I Stay or Should I Go’ – The Clash cover

‘Head Over Heels’ – The Go-Go’s cover

‘Dancing With Myself’ – Generation X cover

‘Neat Neat Neat’ – The Damned cover

‘Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve)’ – The Buzzcocks cover

‘Drain You’ – Nirvana cover

‘Born to Lose’ – The Heartbreakers cover

‘Suffragette City’ – David Bowie cover

'Just Like Heaven' – The Cure cover

‘All the Young Dudes’ – Mott The Hoople/David Bowie cover

‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’ – The Rolling Stones cover

‘Surrender’ – Cheap Tricks cover

‘(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding’ – Brinsley Schwarz cover

‘Rock and Roll All Nite’ – KISS cover

‘Great Balls Of Fire’ – Jerry Lee Lewis cover

‘Where Eagles Dare’ – Misfits cover

