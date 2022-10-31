Read full article on original website
Related
NME
EA and Marvel join forces for an “all-new” multi-title project
EA has today (October 31) announced that it will be collaborating with Marvel Entertainment on a long-term deal to develop “at least three” new games which will be available for consoles and PC. In a blog on the EA website, the company announced its collaboration with Marvel and...
EA to develop three Marvel games, beginning with Iron Man
Oct 31 (Reuters) - Electronic Arts Inc (EA.O) will launch an Iron Man game and at least two other action-adventure titles revolving around characters from the Marvel universe, under a deal announced by the videogame publisher on Monday.
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in November 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in November. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
dotesports.com
Sales mix-up sees lucky gamer who bought Modern Warfare 2 get entire God of War Ragnarok bundle early
November is the month dedicated to gamers. There’s no time to get your Christmas decorations up in preparation for the snowy holiday, there’s games to play. Titles like Modern Warfare 2 and God of War Ragnarok have either arrived or are on the verge of landing in stores. But some retailers have been making some real goofs, and for that, lucky fans are thanking them.
hypebeast.com
EA and Marvel Team Up for Multi-Title Collaboration
Electronic Arts and Marvel Entertainment are venturing into games together with their announcement of their multi-title partnership. The new long-term endeavor is set to produce at least three action-adventure games for both consoles and PC. Set in the Marvel universe, each new game will feature its own storyline. The first game on the roster is an Iron Man game from the developer, Motive Studios. Although details of the title have not yet emerged, the game is set to include a single-player, third-person setup that explores the full life of Tony Stark a.k.a. Iron Man.
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 devs disable bipod that was giving trickshotters perfect launch ramp
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer has been dropped with a bunch of exciting game modes, maps, and weapons for players to test out and level up. But, sometimes a game of such scale sometimes requires more fine-tuning. There’s been a collection of game-breaking bugs that required attention...
dotesports.com
Midas touch: One Modern Warfare 2 player has already unlocked Gold camo on every gun
Twitch streamer Reidboy has already unlocked the Gold camo on all 51 weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It took the Call of Duty streamer over 115 hours to complete the challenge, having to unlock the Gold camo on all the weapons available at launch and the weapons themselves. MW2 was released on Oct. 28, and since then, Reidboy has been streaming non-stop until he unlocked Gold on all the guns. After completing this task, Reidboy announced that he’ll be continuing his 24/7 stream until he unlocks the Orion camo.
Disney reportedly advised Lucasfilm to stop announcing new Star Wars projects and collaborators
Disney reportedly doesn't want new Star War projects announced
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 bug board bombarded with complaints after Infinity Ward forgets to adjust permissions
Infinity Ward is absolutely copping criticism after the developers forget to adjust permissions in their Modern Warfare 2 bug board. Complaints have been littered across the Trello board as players voiced their opinions, and not all of them are unfair. The bug board is used as a stream of communication...
dotesports.com
How to tune weapons in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was released a few days ago, giving players some time to try out all of the new features implemented by the developers. But some of those new features, such as the weapon tuning system, have already been disabled. Weapon tuning is a system in...
TechRadar
Marvel's Wonder Man show lands DC star as its lead – and he's a great fit
Marvel has reportedly signed up Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to lead its Wonder Man TV series. According to Deadline (opens in new tab), Abdul-Mateen II has swapped DC for Marvel, with the Aquaman and Watchmen star landing the top job for the forthcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Disney Plus show. Curiously,...
dotesports.com
All leaked reworked Skarner abilities in League of Legends
Skarner, the Crystal Vanguard, won the 2022 VGU poll convincingly and has a League of Legends rework release date set for early 2023. As we are impatiently waiting to see and hear any feedback from Riot Games rework team, a Redditor shared a screengrab apparently revealing Skarner’s new Ultimate.
IGN
Simpsons Goes Anime, Fallout 4 Next-Gen Upgrade, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from this week? From The Simpsons going anime, to Fallout 4 getting a next-gen upgrade, tune in for the Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming, entertainment, and esports news!. 00:37 - Fallout 4 Getting a...
Electronic Arts Has Signed A Three-Game Agreement With Marvel, A Division Of Disney
The experienced video game publisher, Electronic Arts, and the comic book publisher, Marvel, have reached an agreement that grants Electronic Arts permission to create video games that are based on Marvel’s stable comic book characters. Iron Man will be the first Marvel game that EA will develop as part...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Sony webs up yet another Spidey villain movie as an MCU bad guy confirms they’re still alive
Hold back, heroes, it’s the villains’ time to shine. The biggest Marvel news of the day this Friday concerns not the MCU, but its less-loved younger brother who resents their older sibling for inheriting all the good looks and charisma — namely, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which has just added another new movie to its docket. Elsewhere, one of the most effective foes the Avengers ever faced has assured us their character is still alive, even though we never thought they weren’t.
ComicBook
EA Says Marvel Deal Was a Result of Success With Star Wars Games
EA has claimed that the success it had with its Star Wars games has resulted in the recent deal with Marvel Games. IPs are all the craze these days. Very few major developers and publishers actively invest in huge new AAA IPs, everything is an adaptation, remake, reboot, or sequel to something else. Although not ideal, people don't seem to mind because they're selling incredibly well and the reviews tend to be positive for a lot of these major games. That's also not to say that there are no new IPs, but they're few and far between in comparison to the huge franchises out there.
dotesports.com
EA’s new Marvel deal spawned from what it views as a ‘successful’ Star Wars partnership with Disney
Marvel increasingly took over screens as the MCU spread its reach across multiple countries, with its new goal being to pump up its gaming catalog to cover the console and PC world. EA’s Star Wars titles were massive for the game developers, with fans praising each game, and it looks...
dotesports.com
Dr Disrespect roasts Modern Warfare 2 as ‘mid’ game, but there was one thing he loved
Dr Disrespect has dipped his feet into Modern Warfare 2, and he wasn’t impressed—at least, not enough to rave on about it. After sinking his teeth into it for a few hours, he reached a verdict on the Call of Duty sequel. “I think it’s a decent game....
dotesports.com
How to pre-install the Genshin Impact update
The world of Teyvat in Genshin Impact is always expanding and adding a plethora of new content for players to delve into. New content updates generally arrive around every five to six weeks, with each one introducing a solid amount of new features such as playable characters, weapons, enemies, special events, map expansions, quests, bosses, and storyline continuations.
dotesports.com
‘They just don’t care enough’: NICKMERCS calls on EA and Respawn to improve one vital aspect of Apex Legends
Nicholas “NICKMERCS” Kolcheff fondness of Apex Legends is well-known at this point. The battle royale king has become a staple part of the community, and has even qualified for the ALGS Pro League. However, that doesn’t mean he thinks it’s beyond criticism—particularly in terms of how it’s managed....
Comments / 0