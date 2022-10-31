ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NME

EA and Marvel join forces for an “all-new” multi-title project

EA has today (October 31) announced that it will be collaborating with Marvel Entertainment on a long-term deal to develop “at least three” new games which will be available for consoles and PC. In a blog on the EA website, the company announced its collaboration with Marvel and...
Reuters

EA to develop three Marvel games, beginning with Iron Man

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Electronic Arts Inc (EA.O) will launch an Iron Man game and at least two other action-adventure titles revolving around characters from the Marvel universe, under a deal announced by the videogame publisher on Monday.
dotesports.com

Sales mix-up sees lucky gamer who bought Modern Warfare 2 get entire God of War Ragnarok bundle early

November is the month dedicated to gamers. There’s no time to get your Christmas decorations up in preparation for the snowy holiday, there’s games to play. Titles like Modern Warfare 2 and God of War Ragnarok have either arrived or are on the verge of landing in stores. But some retailers have been making some real goofs, and for that, lucky fans are thanking them.
hypebeast.com

EA and Marvel Team Up for Multi-Title Collaboration

Electronic Arts and Marvel Entertainment are venturing into games together with their announcement of their multi-title partnership. The new long-term endeavor is set to produce at least three action-adventure games for both consoles and PC. Set in the Marvel universe, each new game will feature its own storyline. The first game on the roster is an Iron Man game from the developer, Motive Studios. Although details of the title have not yet emerged, the game is set to include a single-player, third-person setup that explores the full life of Tony Stark a.k.a. Iron Man.
dotesports.com

Modern Warfare 2 devs disable bipod that was giving trickshotters perfect launch ramp

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer has been dropped with a bunch of exciting game modes, maps, and weapons for players to test out and level up. But, sometimes a game of such scale sometimes requires more fine-tuning. There’s been a collection of game-breaking bugs that required attention...
dotesports.com

Midas touch: One Modern Warfare 2 player has already unlocked Gold camo on every gun

Twitch streamer Reidboy has already unlocked the Gold camo on all 51 weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It took the Call of Duty streamer over 115 hours to complete the challenge, having to unlock the Gold camo on all the weapons available at launch and the weapons themselves. MW2 was released on Oct. 28, and since then, Reidboy has been streaming non-stop until he unlocked Gold on all the guns. After completing this task, Reidboy announced that he’ll be continuing his 24/7 stream until he unlocks the Orion camo.
dotesports.com

How to tune weapons in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was released a few days ago, giving players some time to try out all of the new features implemented by the developers. But some of those new features, such as the weapon tuning system, have already been disabled. Weapon tuning is a system in...
TechRadar

Marvel's Wonder Man show lands DC star as its lead – and he's a great fit

Marvel has reportedly signed up Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to lead its Wonder Man TV series. According to Deadline (opens in new tab), Abdul-Mateen II has swapped DC for Marvel, with the Aquaman and Watchmen star landing the top job for the forthcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Disney Plus show. Curiously,...
dotesports.com

All leaked reworked Skarner abilities in League of Legends

Skarner, the Crystal Vanguard, won the 2022 VGU poll convincingly and has a League of Legends rework release date set for early 2023. As we are impatiently waiting to see and hear any feedback from Riot Games rework team, a Redditor shared a screengrab apparently revealing Skarner’s new Ultimate.
IGN

Simpsons Goes Anime, Fallout 4 Next-Gen Upgrade, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix

Wanna catch up on all the highlights from this week? From The Simpsons going anime, to Fallout 4 getting a next-gen upgrade, tune in for the Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming, entertainment, and esports news!. 00:37 - Fallout 4 Getting a...
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Sony webs up yet another Spidey villain movie as an MCU bad guy confirms they’re still alive

Hold back, heroes, it’s the villains’ time to shine. The biggest Marvel news of the day this Friday concerns not the MCU, but its less-loved younger brother who resents their older sibling for inheriting all the good looks and charisma — namely, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which has just added another new movie to its docket. Elsewhere, one of the most effective foes the Avengers ever faced has assured us their character is still alive, even though we never thought they weren’t.
ComicBook

EA Says Marvel Deal Was a Result of Success With Star Wars Games

EA has claimed that the success it had with its Star Wars games has resulted in the recent deal with Marvel Games. IPs are all the craze these days. Very few major developers and publishers actively invest in huge new AAA IPs, everything is an adaptation, remake, reboot, or sequel to something else. Although not ideal, people don't seem to mind because they're selling incredibly well and the reviews tend to be positive for a lot of these major games. That's also not to say that there are no new IPs, but they're few and far between in comparison to the huge franchises out there.
dotesports.com

How to pre-install the Genshin Impact update

The world of Teyvat in Genshin Impact is always expanding and adding a plethora of new content for players to delve into. New content updates generally arrive around every five to six weeks, with each one introducing a solid amount of new features such as playable characters, weapons, enemies, special events, map expansions, quests, bosses, and storyline continuations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy