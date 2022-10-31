Read full article on original website
Related
Bono Admits Michael Hutchence’s Addiction Struggles Are Why He Ended Friendship Before INXS Singer’s Suicide
Before Michael Hutchence’s tragic suicide in 1997, he and Bono’s friendship had come to an end. Bono, 62, detailed the deterioration of his friendship with the INXS singer in his memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story. In an excerpt published by Apple News, Bono writes that he and his wife, Ali Hewson, “grew uncomfortable” with spending time with Michael and his partner, Paula Yates, because the couple was in a “ free fall – [spiraling] down the vortex of recreational drug use that had become hard work for everyone, especially their family, especially the younger ones. As their [behavior] changed, our friendship became strained, and we grew uncomfortable during their visits.”
Bono reveals his cousin is also his half-brother: ‘I must have known something was up’
Bono has revealed that his cousin is also his half-brother, after his father had an affair with his mother’s sister.The U2 frontman’s father Bob Hewson apparently told Bono, real name Paul Hewson, the news back in 2000, before dying of cancer in 2001.Hewson and Bono’s aunt Barbara allegedly had an affair and had a son, Scott Rankin, although Bono’s late mother Iris never found out about it.Although they grew up thinking they were cousins, Bono says that Rankin had always felt like a brother to him."The truth is with Scott, we felt like brothers long before we knew we...
AC/DC’s Brian Johnson releases new memoir; says he’d “love to” record and tour again with band
Brian Johnson’s new memoir The Lives of Brian was released Tuesday. In a new Rolling Stone interview, the AC/DC frontman chats about the book while also revealing his feelings about recording and touring with the band again. Regarding the possibility of making a new AC/DC album and hitting the...
Bono Takes Over ‘Colbert’ With Episode-Long Interview, Special Rendition of ‘With or Without You’
Bono took over The Late Show Thursday as the U2 frontman spent the entirety of the episode on Stephen Colbert’s couch, only getting up to perform a special rendition of “With or Without You” with spoken word notes from his new memoir Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story.
Steve Jobs never locked the front door of his Palo Alto house, which had an English-style cottage garden full of wildflowers and 'stuff you could eat,' U2's Bono says in memoir
The Apple cofounder also didn't have any security guards, live-in help, or drivers, his biographer has previously said.
This lovely video of Ozzy Osbourne leaving his cane behind to dance with wife Sharon will warm your blackened heart
Ozzy and Sharon shared a romantic moment at a birthday celebration on Friday - and you can now watch the video
Sharon Osbourne alleges Meghan Markle only talks to those with ‘a certain bank balance’: ‘Hardly a victim’
Sharon Osbourne is standing by her views on Meghan Markle. In 2021, the former co-host of "The Talk" faced backlash for defending Piers Morgan’s criticism of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex following their interview with Oprah Winfrey. The wife of rocker Ozzy Osbourne insisted her longtime pal was not a racist for doubting the former American actress’ accusations of racism aimed at the British royal family.
A Motown Singer Said Mick Jagger Should Be ‘Ashamed’ of 1 Rolling Stones Song
The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger altered some lyrics from a Motown hit for one of his band's songs. The song is about violence.
Jimi Hendrix Had the Biggest Concert of His Life Saved By a Pink Floyd Member Who Wasn’t Performing
Jimi Hendrix had one of the biggest concerts of his career saved by a Pink Floyd member who wasn’t even performing.
Have You Been Saying Adele's Name Wrong This Whole Time?
The "Easy On Me" singer revealed we've all been saying her name incorrectly for years.
Mariah Carey opens up about her kids and Christmas: "It's all about me giving them what I really wanted"
Mariah Carey is known for her love of Christmas — and has been able to commercialize it with her global smash hit "All I Want For Christmas Is You." She has four Christmas albums and is also the author of the newly released, non-autobiographical children's book, "The Christmas Princess," which tells the story of "Little Mariah" and how she survives bullies with music. She says it's a holiday-centered fairy tale.
Stereogum
Bono Kept His Book Tour Rolling And Sang “With Or Without You” On Colbert
Bono has been out there promoting his new memoir Surrender for weeks, and he continued doing so last night with a visit to The Late Show. On the show, he sat for three separate interview segments with Stephen Colbert and sang “a special arrangement” of U2’s 1987 mega-hit “With Or Without You” preceded by an excerpt from the book about the making of the song.
NME
Watch Bono perform special solo rendition of U2’s ‘With Or Without You’
Bono performed a special solo version of U2‘s ‘With Or Without You’ on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night (November 3) – watch below. The frontman stopped by the US chat show to speak about his new memoir Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, which came out on Tuesday (November 1).
Remembering the time Primus performed a slap-bass version of Metallica's Master Of Puppets in the 90s and sent everyone into a funk-metal frenzy
Primus frontman Les Claypool once slapped out Master Of Puppets on his bass at a 1994 show - and it ruled
Watch: Bono Performs New Version of “With or Without You” on ‘Colbert’
Bono took over The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Thursday (Nov. 3), delivering an episode-long interview and performing a special rendition of “With or Without You.”. The U2 frontman joined Colbert to promote his new memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story. During the interview portion of the night, Bono talked about a wide breadth of topics, including the Beatles documentary Get Back, the state of America, and the attack on Paul Pelosi. “Some people look back and think America has had its heyday. No, it’s all coming for you. You’re just being creative,” he said about America. “America’s on its way. I’m just so excited to see where you take it.” He also touched on U2’s early days and their love of improvisation.
NME
Bono says he ended friendship with Michael Hutchence over drug use
Bono says he ended his friendship with the late IXNS frontman Michael Hutchence over Hutchence’s use of drugs. In his new memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, Bono recalls how he and his wife were close friends with Hutchence and his then partner, Paula Yates, in the 1990s. Hutchence died in 1997 and a coroner ruled he died by suicide while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Yates died in 2000 from a heroin overdose.
Weird Al Drops Official Soundtrack for Biopic ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’
“Surprise!!!” musical goofball, “Weird Al” Yankovic, wrote in a post, taking to social media with some news. The official soundtrack to the biopic about his life, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, is out now. His post continued to detail the album as, “46 tracks, including a bunch...
Sheryl Crow Recalls Getting ‘Disgusting’ Human Feces Thrown at Her During Woodstock ‘99 Performance: ‘It Was So Disturbing’
A real s—t show? Sheryl Crow got candid about her experience at Woodstock ‘99 — and the incident that made her leave the infamous music festival. "It was debauched from the beginning because we were on the first day. You could look out and see girls who were topless on guys' shoulders, trying to get […]
Mellencamp and Springsteen to Take Part in Rock Hall Ceremony
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame chairman John Sykes has confirmed a slew of all-star participants for this year's induction ceremony, including John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen. The event, which will take place on Saturday at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater, will welcome Duran Duran, Pat Benatar, Eurythmics, Carly Simon, Eminem, Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie into the Hall via the performer class. Metal legends Judas Priest, meanwhile, will receive this year's Musical Excellence Award.
From Neptune Frost to The Crown: a complete guide to this week’s entertainment
Saul Williams and Anisia Uzeyman’s electrifying Afrofuturist musical fantasia (above) follows the story of an intersex hacker’s journey to the realm of Digitaria. Oddly enough, it’s also appropriate to call it a work of social realism – issues tackled include forced labour in pit mines – but it’s fair to say this ain’t your grandaddy’s social realism.
Comments / 0