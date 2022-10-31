Bono took over The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Thursday (Nov. 3), delivering an episode-long interview and performing a special rendition of “With or Without You.”. The U2 frontman joined Colbert to promote his new memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story. During the interview portion of the night, Bono talked about a wide breadth of topics, including the Beatles documentary Get Back, the state of America, and the attack on Paul Pelosi. “Some people look back and think America has had its heyday. No, it’s all coming for you. You’re just being creative,” he said about America. “America’s on its way. I’m just so excited to see where you take it.” He also touched on U2’s early days and their love of improvisation.

14 HOURS AGO