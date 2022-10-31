One Piece Film: Red is an enjoyable side show to one of the longest running animes, and it could easily be classed as a musical. One Piece has led to many a successful TV episodes and films. The ongoing manga by Eiichiro Oda, which follows the sea-sailing adventures of the stretchy superpowered Monkey D. Luffy as he attempts to become the Pirate King, has long become a 24-year-old epic tale, featuring multiple beloved characters. The anime is equally as influential, having begun in 1999, and still going strong over 1,000 episodes later. There’s even a live-action adaptation of the anime coming to Netflix soon.

2 HOURS AGO