Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
House of the Dragon fans want Henry Cavill to play most important Targaryen
House of the Dragon fans want to see Henry Cavill take on the role of the most important Targaryen in Game of Thrones history. House of the Dragon recently reached the end of Season 1, officially kicking off the Dance of the Dragons with an emotional, epic finale – we’re still recovering from that death.
dexerto.com
The Witcher: Henry Cavill reportedly considered leaving after Season 2
Henry Cavill reportedly weighed up leaving The Witcher after Season 2 over creative differences, according to a new report. Worse news couldn’t emerge from the Continent: Henry Cavill is leaving The Witcher after Season 3, with Liam Hemsworth taking on the mantle of Geralt of Rivia from Season 4 onwards.
dexerto.com
Why Garth Marenghi won’t return to his Darkplace
Garth Marenghi – author, dreamweaver, visionary, plus actor – made his mark on the television landscape via Garth Margenghi’s Darkplace, but last night he told a live audience why the show won’t be returning. Garth Margenhi is back. The horror writer published a new book called...
dexerto.com
Black Panther 2 director explains original story before Chadwick Boseman’s death
Black Panther 2 director Ryan Coogler has been discussing the original plot for Wakanda Forever, which was formulated before the tragic death of star Chadwick Boseman. Following the phenomenal success of Black Panther – which grossed more than $1.3 billion at the box office, and earned an Academy Award for Best Picture – a sequel was quickly green-lit.
dexerto.com
Baby Yoda returns: Grogu short film leaked by Disney with release date
Baby Yoda will soon return to Star Wars, as a Grogu short film has been leaked by Disney and its release date is sooner than you think. Star Wars kicked off its new era of TV storytelling with The Mandalorian. All it took was one episode to become a global phenomenon, and that’s thanks to the fuzzy, green face of Grogu, better known as Baby Yoda.
Rebel Wilson’s Relationship History: From Dating Jacob Busch To Getting Engaged To Ramona Agruma
Rebel Wilson is an Australian actress, comedian, and producer. She is most known for her role as Amy in the movie Pitch Perfect. She is currently engaged to Ramona Agruma. Rebel was previously linked to businessman Jacob Busch and others. On Nov. 4, 2022, news of Rebel and Ramona’s engagement...
dexerto.com
Enola Holmes 2 review: If you liked the first one, you’ll love this
Enola Holmes 2, which is about to drop on Netflix, is a delightful if inconsequential sequel to the Millie Bobby Brown-centred original. Enola Holmes 2 is a sequel to the surprising Netflix hit of 2020. A fun introduction to Sherlock Holmes’ teenage sister, which was adapted from the books of Nancy Springer, it packed a charming sense of escapism through lockdown.
dexerto.com
Alinity reveals impact of abuse she got over stream slip-up: “I wanted to die”
Twitch streamer Alinity has opened up about her most difficult time as a streamer, revealing that abuse and harassment she received online made her want to “die”, following an on-stream slip-up. Alinity’s most ‘controversial’ moment as a streamer came when she ‘threw’ one of her cats. Many criticized...
dexerto.com
Manifest Season 4 Part 1 ending explained
Manifest Season 4 Part 1 has just dropped on Netflix – if you’ve binged all 10 episodes and want to piece together what you’ve just seen, let’s break down the ending. It’s been more than four years – in our timeline, at least – since Flight 828 landed in New York, only for its passengers to find themselves five-and-a-half years in the future. Of course, this was only the beginning of the mystery.
dexerto.com
Terrifier 3: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more
Here’s everything we know about Art the Clown’s return in Terrifier 3, from a possible release date to trailer, cast, plot, and other details. “Who’s laughing now?”. Damien Leone first brought Art the Clown to life in 2008’s The 9th Circle, before giving him the spotlight in 2011’s Terrifier, a short film following a young woman who witnesses one of the villain’s murders.
dexerto.com
New Lord of the Rings movies teased by Warner Bros boss
The Lord of the Rings train clearly isn’t stopping, as now new movies may be in the works, according to the head of Warner Bros. The Lord of the Rings franchise is one of the biggest cultural juggernauts we’ve known in recent years, and while the original Peter Jackson trilogy is still regarded as the best thing to come from it, that hasn’t stopped Warner Bros. from attempting to create more trips to Middle-earth.
dexerto.com
Bleach Thousand Year Blood War episode 4 review: Soul Society crumbles
In Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War episode 4, the Quincy proceed to decimate Soul Society, slaughtering many of the lower-ranking Shinigami. The fourth episode of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood war paces itself similarly to the other episodes. In other words, the story moves forward at almost disorienting speeds, uncharacteristic of anime within its genre.
dexerto.com
Russo Brothers reveal when they’ll return to the MCU
The Russo Brothers, the directors behind Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, have revealed when they’d consider returning to the MCU for another Marvel movie. While Joe and Anthony Russo have various movies and shows under their belts, moviegoers will most likely associate them with their Marvel Cinematic Universe filmography.
dexerto.com
New Godzilla movie gets theatrical release date
The release date for a new Godzilla movie from Japanese studio Toho has been announced, and it will be hitting screens a year before the next American iteration in the monster franchise. The last Japanese Godzilla movie was Shin Godzilla in 2016, which grossed a whopping $78 million at the...
dexerto.com
One Piece Film: Red review – A marvellous musical musing
One Piece Film: Red is an enjoyable side show to one of the longest running animes, and it could easily be classed as a musical. One Piece has led to many a successful TV episodes and films. The ongoing manga by Eiichiro Oda, which follows the sea-sailing adventures of the stretchy superpowered Monkey D. Luffy as he attempts to become the Pirate King, has long become a 24-year-old epic tale, featuring multiple beloved characters. The anime is equally as influential, having begun in 1999, and still going strong over 1,000 episodes later. There’s even a live-action adaptation of the anime coming to Netflix soon.
dexerto.com
Manifest Season 4 Part 2: Release date prediction, how to watch & more
The wait is on for Manifest Season 4 Part 2, so here’s everything we know so far about its release date, how and where you can watch and stream it, and more. Manifest Season 4 Part 1, the first half of the two-part final season, just dropped on Netflix. If you’ve just binged all 10 episodes and want to catch yourself up on the ending, we’ve broken that down here.
Abortion comments on Netflix 'Love is Blind' show anger parents of children with disabilities
A controversial comment about abortion on a popular Netflix dating show is leading to backlash from families who have children with disabilities, including Down syndrome.
Comments / 0