Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama/Ole Miss Kickoff Time, Network Announced

By Joey Blackwell
BamaCentral
 2 days ago

The Crimson Tide and the Rebels will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT as the CBS SEC Game of the Week.

No. 6 Alabama and No. 11 Ole Miss now has a kickoff time. The Crimson Tide and the Rebels will face each other on Nov. 12 at 2:30 p.m. CT as the CBS SEC Game of the Week.

This coming weekend, Alabama will take on LSU on the road while Ole Miss has its bye week. While the Rebels are ranked 11th as of right now, there is still potential for the game to be a top-10 matchup. Regardless, the fate of the SEC West could be at stake, depending of the outcome between the Crimson Tide's game against the Tigers.

The game marks the fourth time this season that Alabama has appeared on CBS. Its previous three games on the network were at Arkansas, versus Texas A&M and at Tennessee.

Around the rest of the conference, LSU at Arkansas will start the day off at 11 a.m. CT and Vanderbilt at Kentucky. From there, Alabama and Ole Miss kickoff at 2:30 p.m.

Following the game between the Crimson Tide and the Rebels, South Carolina at Florida will start at 6 p.m., followed by two games at 6:30 p.m.: Georgia at Mississippi State and Texas A&M at Auburn.

Here's the full slate for Saturday, Nov. 12:

Saturday, November 12, 2022

All times CT

11 a.m. CT, LSU at Arkansas, CBS or ESPN

11 a.m. CT, Vanderbilt at Kentucky, SEC Network

2:30 p.m. CT, Alabama at Ole Miss, CBS

6 p.m. CT, South Carolina at Florida, SEC Network

6:30 p.m. CT, Georgia at Mississippi State, ESPN

6:30 p.m. CT, Texas A&M at Auburn, SEC Network

BamaCentral

