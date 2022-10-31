ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MASS Design Group’s Director Jeffrey Mansfield Shares His Top Five Recent Obsessions

By Francesca Aton
 2 days ago
Jeffrey Mansfield’s research and design work focuses on Deaf and disability spaces. At MASS Design Group, he considers the lived experiences of Deafness and its history to uplift the community. Below, in conjunction with A.i.A. ‘s October 2022 Disability issue, Mansfield shares his recent interests.

Impairment as Impetus: Five Historic Works Spurred by Disability

These five artworks by disabled artists show that impairment has served as a creative force throughout art history. Before today’s disability arts movement, lived experiences of disability prompted countless artists to explore interdependence, reimagine existing tools to suit their needs, and emphasize the importance of mechanisms for well-being.  Rebecca Horn: Finger Gloves (1972) Before the melancholy machinic wonder of Tim Hawkinson’s figurative sculptures, before Stelarc’s half-fantastical, half-grim artificial body extensions of the 1980s, before so many artists made endless variations on partly useful, partly poetic objects that play with the prosthetic, Rebecca Horn made Finger Gloves (1972): two implements, like rakes fitted for hands, seem to...
Art in America

Emilie L. Gossiaux: Drawing Beyond Sight

For the October 2022 issue of Art in America focused on disability culture, Emilie L. Gossiaux created a special pull-out print of her drawing titled Peanut Butter Licking. Below, Gossiaux discusses the drawing and other work of hers, as told to Emily Watlington. Most of my drawings are of my guide dog, London. Peanut Butter Licking (2022) shows her on the floor, licking peanut butter out of her red cone-shaped toy. There’s a table hovering above her, and I’m sitting in a chair next to it, licking peanut butter off a spoon. I was thinking about how sometimes, in human/dog relationships,...
Art in America

T.J. Clark’s New Book Wrestles with the Impossibility of Writing About Cézanne

IT TAKES A STRONG STOMACH for paradox to write that Paul Cézanne “cannot be written about any more.” When art historian T.J. Clark began a 2010 London Review of Books article on the painter this way, he meant no insult. The post-Impressionist and proto-modernist Cézanne was one of the keenest observers of the industrial disenchantment of late 19th-century Western Europe. In the 21st century, Clark argued, his paintings had become “remote to the temper of our times,” ergo, a tough subject. Accordingly, Clark’s new study of the painter, If These Apples Should Fall: Cézanne and the Present, is a book...
Art in America

Second Life: James Welling at Regen Projects

The subject of James Welling’s Portrait of an Augustan Girl (2022) appears lost in melancholy introspection. She faces the viewer, but her emerald eyes look off to the side and slightly downward. Alarmingly, her nose is smashed and eroded, and a sizable crater occupies the center of her chin, yet without a trace of blood. Furthering the mystery, a round, pinkish form vaguely resembling a nautilus shell sits on her forehead. These strange attributes make sense when one realizes this is not a portrait of a person, but of an ancient Roman statue. Each of the pieces in Welling’s show “Iconographia,”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Art in America

Shoots and Ladders: Chadwick Rantanen at Bel Ami

Chadwick Rantanen’s show at Bel Ami played out on two registers: One set of works, a surprisingly conventional series of walnut-framed color photographs of odd arrangements of objects, flora, and the occasional fauna, hung on the walls at the standard 60-inch height. The other, a series of small models of staircases and ladders produced in thin plywood, hung much lower, at shin or dollhouse height. These parallel displays (all works 2022) suggested two shows installed at once, phasing in and out of sync. Press Fit (Ladder), for instance, a thin stepladder that, at five inches high, looks like a smudge...
Art in America

Nothing About Us Without Us: Disability Arts Now

Art has played an integral—maybe even primary—role in the burgeoning movement for disability justice throughout the United States in the last decade. In memoirs, paintings and drawings, sculptures, installations, videos, and live performances, and in venues ranging from small galleries to movie theaters to professional sports arenas, disabled artists have shared their myriad perspectives on life, again and again. With persistence, these works have begun to chip away at the ableist beliefs that structure disability oppression, and we are beginning to see hints of the effects as the cultural tides turn. In Hollywood, for instance, a pattern has been disrupted: for...
Art in America

Both Sides of a Cloud: Kylie Manning at Pace Gallery

On a plane in 1967, singer Joni Mitchell read a passage from Saul Bellow’s novel Henderson the Rain King in which Henderson, also on a plane, looks out the window and marvels at how, having looked up at the clouds as a child, he had now “dreamed at the clouds from both sides as no other generation of men has done.” Mitchell followed suit, dreaming down at the clouds, studying the scene through the porthole with renewed attention. On that flight, she began writing “Both Sides Now”: “I’ve looked at clouds from both sides now / From up and down...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Art in America

Francisco echo Eraso on Creative Care and Radical Hospitality

Q&A with Francisco echo Eraso, arts and access consultant. How did you get involved in accessibility work?I’m a disabled, trans, Colombian American artist, curator, arts administrator, and access consultant. I started my organizing work at the now disbanded Third Root Community Health Center in Brooklyn, where I learned how to approach accessibility in a grassroots context. I moved on to larger institutions such as the Ford Foundation, where I worked on a Disability Futures Fellowship. That experience, developing programs with 20 leaders of various disability arts and justice movements, is central to how I now understand contemporary access in the arts. What...
Art in America

Mesmerizing Machinery: Rosa Barba at Esther Schipper

The sun and moon appear the same size to us because, in a striking coincidence, the sun is both 400 times larger than the moon and 400 times farther from Earth. I am awed each time I recall this fact; it suggests the universe makes sense in a poetic way. I had the same feeling while viewing Rosa Barba’s Stellar Populations (2017/2022), a mesmerizing kinetic sculpture. In the piece, one clear loop of film is pulled taut by two mechanisms that cause it to bump repeatedly into another, red strip, which is fed loosely through three revolving nobs. All this...
Art in America

Why Be Normal?: Disability & Design Now

What is design? Is it a professional pursuit, confined to specialties such as product design, graphic design, user-experience design, or architectural design? Or should we think of it more broadly, as a way to understand and transform our physical surroundings, as an act of world-building and world-changing? In either view, design happens when attention is paid to how things are used, how they look, and how they change some aspect of human experience. And each approach carries a different political meaning. The strictest definitions—those focused on professional design—tend to obscure the contributions of marginalized designers, especially those engaged with disability. Disabled...
Art in America

Life Under Franco: Juan Genovés at Marlborough

“The painter constructs, the photographer discloses,” said Susan Sontag in her 1973 book On Photography. The late Spanish artist Juan Genovés did both in his powerful political paintings that draw on photography and film techniques to point up state atrocities of the Franco era. In “Juan Genovés: Reconsidered,” Marlborough Gallery brought together some 30 works made between 1965 and 1975 that evoke with unsettling freshness the terror of totalitarian regimes. Executed mostly in grainy black-and-white or sepia to resemble newspaper images, Genovés’s paintings depict anonymous multitudes running under fire, or focus on panicked individuals. Circular “spotlights” structure the compositions as...
Art in America

Scenes of Unrest: Jorge Tacla at Cristin Tierney

Facing visitors as they arrive at this small but striking exhibition of work by Jorge Tacla is a painting of a large plinth, bereft of its celebrated subject. A pair of spectral gray smears rise from the plinth—at whose sprawling base the viewer is placed perspectivally—as if in vague allusion to that absence. With its neobaroque adornments agitated by the artist’s characteristically blurred brushwork, part of his cold wax technique, the monument offers no clue as to its precise location. The painting’s title, Identidad Oculta 160 (Hidden Identity 160, 2021), confirms that anonymity. But even in its solitude and the...
Art in America

Soft Power and Imperialist Pedagogy: Clara Ianni at Amant, New York

Clara Ianni’s exhibition “Education by Night” at Amant in Brooklyn explored how the United States—specifically through figures such as Nelson Rockefeller, Walt Disney, and Elon Musk—has wielded pedagogy and modern art, tools of soft power, for neo-imperialist ends in Latin America. Ianni, who lives in São Paulo, is a multimedia artist who draws on disciplines such as radical theater, education, and geography to scrutinize relationships between everyday Brazilians and the state. Related Articles Untitled (Work): Q+A With Clara Ianni Artist List Revealed for Bienal de São Paulo Focused on Art in Dark Times Major Collector Lonti Ebers and Delfina Foundation Director Aaron Cezar on...
BROOKLYN, NY
Art in America

Our Liquid Border: Zoe Leonard at Hauser & Wirth

Across Zoe Leonard’s wall-size grid of 34 photographs, “From the Los Ebanos Crossing” (2019/2021), a helicopter plays peekaboo with the viewer, changing positions as seen from slightly different ground-level vantage points. The grainy, black-and-white gelatin silver prints depict the chopper circling above, and occasionally disappearing behind, a nondescript tree line. For the most part, though, the empty sky dominates the image, while the aircraft remains distant and mysterious. Given the project’s subject—the Río Bravo / Rio Grande where it demarcates the Mexico-US border—one might assume the copter is engaged in surveillance. But these scenes from the artist’s most recent project,...
Art in America

Getting Inside Srijon Chowdhury’s Head

Related Articles Yooyun Yang Paints Everyday Scenes with a Tender, Haunting Ambience Astrid Terrazas Paints Fantasy, Folklore, and Family into Enigmatic Scenes Art in America Celebrates Annual New Talent Issue When Portland painter Srijon Chowdhury was invited to present a solo exhibition at the Frye Art Museum in Seattle, he asked himself, “what’s the best kind of museum show an artist could have?” His answer: “a retrospective.” Endeavoring to create the effect of a career survey with his first-ever museum exhibition, he produced a series of new mural-size paintings on panel incorporating much of the imagery that has appeared in his work over the...
PORTLAND, OR
Art in America

The “Malady” of Impressionism: How Claims of Disability Haunted the Modernist Movement

In 1914, the Austrian actress Tilla Durieux was driven from Berlin to Paris some 15 times to sit for a portrait by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. In the resulting painting, Durieux looks serenely grave, fixing her gaze somewhere outside its shimmer of rose and honeyed tones. Writing years later, she described the severely arthritic artist. As he was wheeled into the room by a nurse, Durieux was “flabbergasted” by Renoir’s hands. His right, she noted, had been frozen by the arthritis in the gesture of holding a paintbrush; the left was contorted in such a way that it perfectly held a palette. A...
Art in America

In Print: The Southwest

The history of the Southwest is long and vexed. Many think of America as developing from east to west, from the original 13 colonies to settlements made in the name of Manifest Destiny. But the West in all its richness was there, of course, long before it was “discovered” by venturers from elsewhere. The region has been home to a palimpsest of cultures, but the gruesome theft of land from Indigenous people remains a defining trauma. The southernmost parts of the Southwest at one time belonged to Mexico; today that area is embroiled in battles over immigration, and scarred by...
ARIZONA STATE
Art in America

Scripts for the Land: Felice Lucero’s Paintings Layer Her Tongue and Terrain

In 1999, at the age of 53, Felice Lucero went home to San Felipe Pueblo, known within the community as Katishtya, after moving between Albuquerque and Washington, D.C., for most of her life as an artist. There, she was immersed again in the landscape that had long informed her drawings and paintings, and could converse once more in her native Katishtyame, a dialect of the Keres language spoken among some Pueblo peoples in New Mexico. During Lucero’s 40-year career, her art, activism, and advocacy have taken many forms, from visual records of her people’s stories to designs for early-childhood courses...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
