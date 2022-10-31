Read full article on original website
thebrag.com
New ‘God of War’ game leaks as copies are sold early
The next instalment in the globally beloved God of War series has allegedly been sold early and spoilers are running amuck on the net. God of War: Ragnarok, the highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s God of War, is expected to release on November 9th. However, it has apparently hit the shelves slightly earlier than anticipated.
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
Iron Man relaunches in December, and he's bringing a host of classic armors with him
Invincible Iron Man #1 brings in writer Gerry Duggan and artist Juan Fregeri
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in November 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in November. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
Early Reactions To Modern Warfare 2's Campaign Are Mostly Saying The Same Thing
Though it certainly isn't without its detractors, to deny that the "Call of Duty" series has been one of the most influential first-person shooter IPs in gaming would be grossly inaccurate. This is especially true regarding its "Modern Warfare" subseries, which began with the release of "Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare" in 2007 and spawned two direct follow-ups in "Modern Warfare 2" and "Modern Warfare 3" in 2009 and 2011, respectively. All of these titles received critical acclaim, ultimately leading to 2019's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" reboot. The latest installment continues the reboot series with several multiplayer modes and a single-player campaign that brings back many of the franchise's familiar faces.
Modern Warfare 2 players have devised an ingenious trick to rack up thousands of XP in seconds
All you need to do is climb aboard an active tank driven by people who want you dead. Simple.
Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition content not showing up? Here's what to do
Infinity Ward's got a quick and easy fix for those missing Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition rewards
NME
EA confirms it will release a “major” game in the next few months
EA has confirmed it still has one big title to release this financial year, with the secret project coming as part of a “major IP”. Speaking on an investors call earlier this week (November 1), EA said it would be releasing the game before March 31, 2023 but is keeping the nature of the project secret for the time being.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 players are divided over the M4 and its gold camo
It's not even been a full 24 hours and players are already unlocking the M4's gold camo
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Sony webs up yet another Spidey villain movie as an MCU bad guy confirms they’re still alive
Hold back, heroes, it’s the villains’ time to shine. The biggest Marvel news of the day this Friday concerns not the MCU, but its less-loved younger brother who resents their older sibling for inheriting all the good looks and charisma — namely, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which has just added another new movie to its docket. Elsewhere, one of the most effective foes the Avengers ever faced has assured us their character is still alive, even though we never thought they weren’t.
ComicBook
PlayStation Makes Popular PS4 Horror Games Just $3 for Halloween
PlayStation's massive Halloween Sale is live on the PlayStation Store with nearly 350 deals on PS4 games and some PS5 games as well. And as you would expect, horror games heavily populate the sale. Featured in the promotional sale are series and games like The Walking Dead, Resident Evil, Dying Light, DayZ, Diablo, Five Nights at Freddy's, Until Dawn, Dragon Age, and The Evil Within. As you can see by the inclusion of Dragon Age especially, PlayStation is playing fast and loose with what qualifies as a "Halloween" game. That said, for the most part, it's horror games and franchises, or at least games and franchises with horror elements.
Gamespot
This Life-Size Iron Man Hulkbuster Collectible Is Ridiculously Big
If you've ever wanted to protect your home from a rampaging gamma-powered monster attack, you can now do so with the ultimate scarecrow. Collectibles company Queen Studios has announced its latest project, a life-size Hulkbuster replica straight out of Avengers: Age of Ultron. Again, this is a life-size reproduction of the Mark 44 Hulkbuster, so you're going to need plenty of space to display it.
Polygon
Vampire Survivors on Xbox leads November’s Game Pass lineup
Microsoft revealed 10 games coming to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service in November, including The Legend of Tianding, Somerville, and Pentiment. Leading the group, though, is surprise hit Vampire Survivors making the leap to Xbox consoles. Though the game is available on for Windows PC via Game Pass, it hasn’t yet been playable on Xbox consoles — and come Nov. 10, it will be.
NME
Domino’s has launched a ‘Pokémon’-themed pizza for Halloween
Domino’s has teamed up with Nintendo to launch a Pokémon-themed pizza across South Korea. The Pokéball-inspired pizza comes with carefully arranged slices of pepperoni, cheese and marinated bulgogi (via Comicbook). The pizza also comes in a specially created box that sees Pikachu and the gang all dressed...
The Xbox Series S is doing exactly what Microsoft wanted
The Game Pass machine is bringing new people into the Xbox ecosystem
ComicBook
PlayStation Reveals 11 New PS VR2 Games
Earlier today, PlayStation revealed a release date and launch price for the PS VR2 hardware. While PlayStation previously revealed a handful of games set for the hardware, the company announced an additional 11 games today. As of this writing, no specific release dates have been revealed for any of these titles, though they are all tentatively set to arrive in 2023. The following games were revealed today:
Polygon
The Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals finally defeated god, and now they have a new one
There’s still one more bookend issue to go in the saga of AXE: Judgment Day, but it’s safe to say it’s Marvel’s best crossover event in years — maybe the best Big Two crossover in years. In AXE: Judgment Day #6, we saw how the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals kept the Progenitor Celestial from executing humanity. All that’s left is the fallout, to be contained in next week’s AXE: Judgment Day Omega.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Captain America 4’ producer teases Hulked-out Harrison Ford as the future of the Eternals is confirmed
The grind never stops for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which comes with the territory for the most successful film and television franchise in history. There are countless film and television projects on the way, but it’s the buildup to Black Panther:Wakanda Forever that’s provided plenty of curious tidbits, with some of the MCU’s heaviest hitters out in force teasing the past, present, and future of Phase Four and beyond.
The Xbox 360 Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
The Xbox 360 may be an ancient platform at this point, just slightly younger than the original Xbox, but it still holds a special place in the hearts of many a millennial. Players can remember spending hours on some of the games that now seem like primitive stepping stones to how advanced Xbox gaming has become today.
