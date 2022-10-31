ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happy Birthday Amazon Alexa! Fire Tablets at an All Time Low of $42

By Patrick Hearn
 2 days ago
We’re coming up on Alexa’s birthday, and that means a lot of cake and ice cream, but in this case cake and ice cream equates to tons of savings on Alexa-compatible products. Amazon has sales on Ring Video Doorbells, Amazon Echo Shows, Fire TV Sticks, Blink security cameras,Amazon Fire Tablets, and much more. What stands out most about this sale is that the Amazon Fire Tablet is at an all-time low of $42 (even lower than the $ 45 it was at the start of the month )— and as we discovered in a recent review , the Fire Tablet is a great pick for a budget-friendly tablet.

Black Friday might be just around the corner, but these deals shouldn’t be missed. You likely won’t find better savings on some of these products, so jump on the opportunity. We’re not quite sure how long this sale will last or how much inventory is available.

What Makes These Amazon Fire Tablets (And Others) a Great Deal

  • As much as 50% off
  • Instant savings of up to $55 or more
  • Free shipping for Prime members

The Deals At a Glance

What We Love About The Amazon Fire Tablet

Though an iPad-level productivity machine it is not, the Amazon Fire Tablet stands out as a great entertainment-focused device. It allows users to easily stream their favorite content, browse the web through the Amazon Silk browser, and play a lot of games on the go. You can even use it as an alternative Kindle, and the full-color screen means you can see the lovingly-crafted book covers in even greater detail.

The price is also appealing in a big way, especially when you consider that for roughly half the price of a new PS5 game , you can pick up a tablet that can go with you anywhere and delivers solid battery life. If you’re willing to spend just a little bit more, you can get the the Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus. It’s a whopping 50% off right now, and delivers all-day battery.

There are also a ton of other deals, whether you’re looking to improve your home’s security with some Blink cameras and a Ring Video Doorbell , or you just want to snag a small TV for somewhere in the house. Act fast, though; these deals won’t last long.

