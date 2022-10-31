Read full article on original website
Related
King Charles Is Reportedly Ready To Do Something Drastic Concerning Prince Harry's Memoir
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son, now King Charles III, immediately took over the reigns of the British monarchy. While the transition of power already happened, King Charles' coronation ceremony is yet to occur. According to Buckingham Palace, the event will take place on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey and "will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."
Meghan And Harry Are Reportedly Making Complaints To Friends About The Queen's Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was filled with heart-wrenching moments as the royal family grieved the loss of its matriarch. Since the funeral was broadcast live, millions of people all over the world tuned in to watch the proceedings, with 28 million watching in the U.K. and 11.4 million watching in the U.S. (via Newsweek). This bird's-eye view led to a discussion of some of the choices that were made, particularly involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The Hollywood Gossip
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: BANNED From Charles' Coronation Because of Harry's Memoir?!
King Charles III became the UK’s reigning monarch immediately upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. But Charles’ coronation won’t take place until May of 2023 — and of course, the event is already a source of major controversy. Most of said controversy centers...
Why Kate Middleton and Prince William Are ‘No Longer Joined at the Hip,’ According to Body Language Expert
Kate Middleton and Prince William are “no longer joined at the hip” - here’s what their body language says about their relationship, according to an expert.
Meghan Markle news: The Crown SLAMMED as ‘hurtful’ for Royal Family as show to depict Diana’s final hours in ‘bad taste’
A ROYAL expert has slammed Netflix's the Crown as it was revealed the show would depict the tragic final moments of Princess Diana. It comes as Netflix's The Crown has been slammed as "an insult to the Queen" by a royal expert amid controversy around season five's storylines. Writing in...
Royal Expert Claims King Charles And Prince William Have The Same Weakness
Prince William and King Charles' relationship is quite complex, not least because of the infidelity scandal that broke up Willliam's parents' marriage. In his biography, "Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion, and Defiance of Prince Charles," author Tom Bower claimed that Charles' relationship with his two sons suffered after the divorce, not least because the king believed, "Diana had poisoned the boys' minds towards their father," (via People).
Queen's Sister Said She 'Lost' Monarch on Coronation Day: 'Sad'
Princess Margaret said the reason she looked so "sad" in video footage from Queen Elizabeth II's coronation was because it meant that she "really lost " her sister, a friend and former lady-in-waiting has revealed. Lady Anne Glenconner, a longstanding courtier who was a maid of honor at the 1953...
'No royals' will move into Windsor Castle for the foreseeable future while King Charles 'will only use Buckingham Palace as an office during five-year £369m renovation'
Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace are set to stay empty for the foreseeable future with King Charles III opting to keep Clarence House as his permanent residence. The monarch will reportedly not live in Buckingham Palace for up to five years and will instead wait for the completion of the site's £370m renovation in 2027.
prestigeonline.com
Prince Harry: Net worth, life with Meghan and what he does for a living
Prince Harry: Net worth, life with Meghan and what he does for a living. Curious about Prince Harry and how he has made a good living since he left the royal family?. Prince Henry Charles Albert David, better known as Prince Harry, is the younger son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana. However, he is carving his own identity in the world as a non-working royal, and has even penned his own memoir, entitled ‘Spare’, which will be released on January 10, 2023.
ETOnline.com
Meghan Markle Breaks Silence After Queen Elizabeth's Death: 'It's Been a Complicated Time'
Meghan Markle is opening up for the first time about the death of Queen Elizabeth II -- her husband, Prince Harry's, late grandmother. In a new cover story for Variety, the 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex breaks her silence following the passing of the British monarch and the subsequent events thereafter.
Buckingham Palace Reveals Plans for Queen Elizabeth II’s Favorite Horse 1 Month After Her Death
Following Queen Elizabeth II‘s death, Buckingham Palace offered an update on the royal stables’ plans for her favorite horse. “For the past fifteen years, Queen Elizabeth regularly rode Emma for light exercise in the grounds around Windsor Castle, during Her Majesty’s private time,” a statement from the Royal Family Instagram account read on Monday, October 10. “Emma will continue to be much-loved and cared for at the Royal Mews, Windsor, and regularly exercised by its small, dedicated team.”
Daily Beast
‘The Crown’ Recreates the Princess Diana Interview—and Makes Trouble for Prince Harry
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince Harry was facing renewed scrutiny over his and his wife Meghan’s commercial relationship with Netflix after it emerged that the screening giant’s tentpole show The Crown devoted two episodes in the new season to Princess Diana’s Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, which Harry denounced after it emerged Bashir secured it by using deceitful tactics.
Marie Claire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship With Netflix Could Be Hurt Over 'The Crown' Depiction of Diana's Death, Royal Expert Says
Netflix made a decision that could either turn out to be a stroke of genius or a massive oversight: They chose to simultaneously produce a controversial dramatization of recent royal history (The Crown) and an "at home with the Sussexes" docuseries. They've already reportedly postponed the latter so as to...
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle To Snub Royal Christmas Plans Ahead Of Bombshell Memoir Release
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be joining the Royal family in the U.K. for Christmas this year, as an insider reveals their dwindling relationship with the Duke of Sussex's relatives has hit "near rock bottom" ahead of the premiere of his bombshell memoir. The book, aptly titled Spare...
Prince Harry Proved Just How Difficult The British Citizenship Test Really Is
It's a good thing that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is a British citizen by virtue of his family and birthplace. If he were a foreigner having to apply for citizenship to "that sceptered isle," he might have trouble getting his passport today. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, revealed as much on her recent "Archetypes" podcast.
Prince William is Reportedly Nixing Longstanding Royal Traditions While Planning King Charles III’s Coronation
King Charles III’s official coronation on May 6, 2023 is going to be much more modern, thanks in large part to Prince William. The Prince of Wales reportedly is taking planning for his father’s coronation very seriously and wants the ceremony to reflect the royal family’s updated values, cutting all of the “archaic,” “feudal,” and “imperial” elements from the coronation.
TODAY.com
Princess Diana and Prince Charles' relationship timeline
It was an event that captivated the public and renewed the notion of a fairy tale-worthy royal romance. On July 29, 1981, Britain’s then-heir to the throne, Charles, Prince of Wales (now King Charles III), wed Lady Diana Spencer at London’s St. Paul’s Cathedral as an estimated 750 million people, per the BBC, around the world watched the pomp and circumstance play out on their televisions. Spectators dubbed it the “wedding of the century.”
The Royal Family Learned Of Prince Harry's Memoir Title & Release Date 'Just Ahead' Of Its Formal Announcement: Report
Despite long-standing rumors surrounding a potential memoir from royal Prince Harry, it seems Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace were given little notice about his new book, Spare, learning about its title and release date "just ahead" of its announcement On Thursday, October 27. Even pertaining to the subject of the...
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Should Be Stripped Of Their Sussex Titles, Says Royal Biographer
Despite their longstanding monikers as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, royal biographer Tom Bower said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should have no titles at all, citing their outspokenness about royal life. According to the writer, Markle “is the person who has dictated this agenda” when it comes...
Expert Claims King Charles And The Queen Had A More Complicated Relationship Than We Realized
After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family was plunged into mourning. While her eldest son immediately ascended to the throne, King Charles III wanted the world to know how much he missed his mother. "I pay tribute to my mother's memory and I honor her life of service," he said during his first speech as king, per PBS. "I know that her death brings great sadness to so many of you and I share that sense of loss, beyond measure, with you all."
The List
59K+
Followers
40K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0