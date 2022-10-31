ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The List

Comments / 0

Related
The List

King Charles Is Reportedly Ready To Do Something Drastic Concerning Prince Harry's Memoir

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son, now King Charles III, immediately took over the reigns of the British monarchy. While the transition of power already happened, King Charles' coronation ceremony is yet to occur. According to Buckingham Palace, the event will take place on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey and "will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."
The List

Meghan And Harry Are Reportedly Making Complaints To Friends About The Queen's Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was filled with heart-wrenching moments as the royal family grieved the loss of its matriarch. Since the funeral was broadcast live, millions of people all over the world tuned in to watch the proceedings, with 28 million watching in the U.K. and 11.4 million watching in the U.S. (via Newsweek). This bird's-eye view led to a discussion of some of the choices that were made, particularly involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The List

Royal Expert Claims King Charles And Prince William Have The Same Weakness

Prince William and King Charles' relationship is quite complex, not least because of the infidelity scandal that broke up Willliam's parents' marriage. In his biography, "Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion, and Defiance of Prince Charles," author Tom Bower claimed that Charles' relationship with his two sons suffered after the divorce, not least because the king believed, "Diana had poisoned the boys' minds towards their father," (via People).
Newsweek

Queen's Sister Said She 'Lost' Monarch on Coronation Day: 'Sad'

Princess Margaret said the reason she looked so "sad" in video footage from Queen Elizabeth II's coronation was because it meant that she "really lost " her sister, a friend and former lady-in-waiting has revealed. Lady Anne Glenconner, a longstanding courtier who was a maid of honor at the 1953...
Daily Mail

'No royals' will move into Windsor Castle for the foreseeable future while King Charles 'will only use Buckingham Palace as an office during five-year £369m renovation'

Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace are set to stay empty for the foreseeable future with King Charles III opting to keep Clarence House as his permanent residence. The monarch will reportedly not live in Buckingham Palace for up to five years and will instead wait for the completion of the site's £370m renovation in 2027.
prestigeonline.com

Prince Harry: Net worth, life with Meghan and what he does for a living

Prince Harry: Net worth, life with Meghan and what he does for a living. Curious about Prince Harry and how he has made a good living since he left the royal family?. Prince Henry Charles Albert David, better known as Prince Harry, is the younger son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana. However, he is carving his own identity in the world as a non-working royal, and has even penned his own memoir, entitled ‘Spare’, which will be released on January 10, 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

Buckingham Palace Reveals Plans for Queen Elizabeth II’s Favorite Horse 1 Month After Her Death

Following Queen Elizabeth II‘s death, Buckingham Palace offered an update on the royal stables’ plans for her favorite horse. “For the past fifteen years, Queen Elizabeth regularly rode Emma for light exercise in the grounds around Windsor Castle, during Her Majesty’s private time,” a statement from the Royal Family Instagram account read on Monday, October 10. “Emma will continue to be much-loved and cared for at the Royal Mews, Windsor, and regularly exercised by its small, dedicated team.”
Daily Beast

‘The Crown’ Recreates the Princess Diana Interview—and Makes Trouble for Prince Harry

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince Harry was facing renewed scrutiny over his and his wife Meghan’s commercial relationship with Netflix after it emerged that the screening giant’s tentpole show The Crown devoted two episodes in the new season to Princess Diana’s Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, which Harry denounced after it emerged Bashir secured it by using deceitful tactics.
SheKnows

Prince William is Reportedly Nixing Longstanding Royal Traditions While Planning King Charles III’s Coronation

King Charles III’s official coronation on May 6, 2023 is going to be much more modern, thanks in large part to Prince William. The Prince of Wales reportedly is taking planning for his father’s coronation very seriously and wants the ceremony to reflect the royal family’s updated values, cutting all of the “archaic,” “feudal,” and “imperial” elements from the coronation.
TODAY.com

Princess Diana and Prince Charles' relationship timeline

It was an event that captivated the public and renewed the notion of a fairy tale-worthy royal romance. On July 29, 1981, Britain’s then-heir to the throne, Charles, Prince of Wales (now King Charles III), wed Lady Diana Spencer at London’s St. Paul’s Cathedral as an estimated 750 million people, per the BBC, around the world watched the pomp and circumstance play out on their televisions. Spectators dubbed it the “wedding of the century.”
The List

Expert Claims King Charles And The Queen Had A More Complicated Relationship Than We Realized

After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family was plunged into mourning. While her eldest son immediately ascended to the throne, King Charles III wanted the world to know how much he missed his mother. "I pay tribute to my mother's memory and I honor her life of service," he said during his first speech as king, per PBS. "I know that her death brings great sadness to so many of you and I share that sense of loss, beyond measure, with you all."
The List

The List

59K+
Followers
40K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy